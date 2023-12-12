PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Hank Lebioda Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    In his most recent competition, Hank Lebioda missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Lebioda's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Lebioda's Recent Performances

    • Lebioda has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lebioda has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Hank Lebioda has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lebioda is averaging 3.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lebioda is averaging 2.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lebioda's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lebioda has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.359 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lebioda ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.221.
    • On the greens, Lebioda's -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his 29.79 putts-per-round average ranks 182nd. He has broken par 18.21% of the time (189th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance288.7297.6121
    Greens in Regulation %70.24%67.58%86
    Putts Per Round29.829.79182
    Par Breakers19.44%18.21%189
    Bogey Avoidance12.30%14.57%142

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Lebioda's Best Finishes

    • Lebioda has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 30.4%.

    Lebioda's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lebioda put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.355. In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Lebioda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.871.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lebioda posted his best performance this season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.713.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Lebioda recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.287), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Lebioda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.374-0.359167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.496-0.221152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.598-0.367179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting3.632-0.00899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total2.911-0.956177

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Lebioda's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72144E--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-69140-2--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC75-70145+3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-75-75220+4--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74146+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1563-72-71-72278-951
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC76-66142+2--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open2170-66-72-70278-1023
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-72-73-72288+45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship6473-71-70-75289+12
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73145+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-74147+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71148+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-83160+20--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6469-69-71-72281-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69141-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70141-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72143+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73143+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1971-68-69-71279-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3567-71-72-69279-9--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73142E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC75-67142E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

