Hank Lebioda Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Lebioda has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Lebioda has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.

Hank Lebioda has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lebioda is averaging 3.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.