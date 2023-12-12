Hank Lebioda Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
In his most recent competition, Hank Lebioda missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Latest odds for Lebioda at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Lebioda's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Lebioda's Recent Performances
- Lebioda has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lebioda has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- Hank Lebioda has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lebioda is averaging 3.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lebioda is averaging 2.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lebioda has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.359 this season, which ranks 167th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lebioda ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.221.
- On the greens, Lebioda's -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his 29.79 putts-per-round average ranks 182nd. He has broken par 18.21% of the time (189th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|288.7
|297.6
|121
|Greens in Regulation %
|70.24%
|67.58%
|86
|Putts Per Round
|29.8
|29.79
|182
|Par Breakers
|19.44%
|18.21%
|189
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.30%
|14.57%
|142
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Lebioda's Best Finishes
- Lebioda has taken part in 23 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 30.4%.
Lebioda's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lebioda put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.355. In that event, he finished 35th.
- Lebioda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.871.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lebioda posted his best performance this season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.713.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Lebioda recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.287), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Lebioda delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.226) in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.374
|-0.359
|167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.496
|-0.221
|152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.598
|-0.367
|179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3.632
|-0.008
|99
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2.911
|-0.956
|177
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Lebioda's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|144
|E
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-69
|140
|-2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|145
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-75
|220
|+4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|146
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|63-72-71-72
|278
|-9
|51
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|76-66
|142
|+2
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|70-66-72-70
|278
|-10
|23
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-72-73-72
|288
|+4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|73-71-70-75
|289
|+1
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|148
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-83
|160
|+20
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|69-69-71-72
|281
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|141
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|143
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|143
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|71-68-69-71
|279
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|67-71-72-69
|279
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|142
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-67
|142
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
