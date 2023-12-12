Fabián Gómez Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Gómez has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Gómez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.

Fabián Gómez has averaged 288.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gómez is averaging 1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting.