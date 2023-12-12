Fabián Gómez Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Fabián Gómez looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Gómez is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Gómez's Recent Performances
- Gómez has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Gómez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Fabián Gómez has averaged 288.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gómez is averaging 1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gómez is averaging 1.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gómez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|288.4
|284.5
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|67.59%
|65.51%
|-
|Putts Per Round
|29.2
|29.08
|-
|Par Breakers
|21.30%
|18.75%
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|15.28%
|13.66%
|-
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gómez's Best Finishes
- Gómez has taken part in nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Gómez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.465
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.222
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.054
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1.406
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1.038
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gómez's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-63-73-68
|272
|-12
|46
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|70-73-70-75
|288
|+1
|4
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|142
|+2
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-70
|144
|E
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|145
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|146
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|77
|68-70-73-67
|278
|-6
|2
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|138
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|142
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
