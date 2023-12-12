PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Fabián Gómez Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Fabián Gómez looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Gómez at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Gómez is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Gómez's Recent Performances

    • Gómez has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Gómez has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Fabián Gómez has averaged 288.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gómez is averaging 1.406 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Gómez is averaging 1.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Gómez's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance288.4284.5-
    Greens in Regulation %67.59%65.51%-
    Putts Per Round29.229.08-
    Par Breakers21.30%18.75%-
    Bogey Avoidance15.28%13.66%-

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gómez's Best Finishes

    • Gómez has taken part in nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Gómez's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.465--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.222--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-1.054--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1.406--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1.038--

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gómez's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-63-73-68272-1246
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6570-73-70-75288+14
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72142+2--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico OpenMC74-70144E--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71145+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74146+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7768-70-73-67278-62
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70138-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-74142E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

