Erik Compton Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Compton has an average finish of 40th.

He's qualified for the weekend in five of his last five appearances.

Compton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.

Erik Compton has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Compton is averaging 1.809 Strokes Gained: Putting.