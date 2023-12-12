PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Erik Compton Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Betting Profile

    Erik Compton enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 after a 63rd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Compton at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Compton is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Compton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Compton has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in five of his last five appearances.
    • Compton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Erik Compton has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Compton is averaging 1.809 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Compton is averaging -2.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Compton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance295.7--
    Greens in Regulation %51.39%--
    Putts Per Round27.4--
    Par Breakers25.28%--
    Bogey Avoidance13.33%--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.

    Compton's Best Finishes

    • Compton took part in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those two events, he made the cut zero times.

    Compton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-2.376--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.652--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-1.142--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1.809--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.550--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Compton's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-68-72-70281-7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6369-70-78-69286+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Compton as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

