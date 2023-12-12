Erik Compton Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Erik Compton enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 after a 63rd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Compton is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Compton's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Compton has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in five of his last five appearances.
- Compton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Erik Compton has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Compton is averaging 1.809 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Compton is averaging -2.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Compton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|295.7
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|51.39%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|27.4
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|25.28%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|13.33%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Compton's Best Finishes
- Compton took part in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut zero times.
Compton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-2.376
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.652
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.142
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1.809
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-2.550
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Compton's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-68-72-70
|281
|-7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|69-70-78-69
|286
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Compton as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.