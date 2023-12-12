Erik Barnes Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
At the Valspar Championship, Erik Barnes struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Barnes is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Barnes' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Barnes is averaging -0.007 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|299.7
|305.8
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|59.40%
|65.61%
|-
|Putts Per Round
|28.7
|29.17
|-
|Par Breakers
|16.24%
|21.56%
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|15.81%
|15.34%
|-
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Best Finishes
- Although Barnes has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut five times (33.3%).
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.969
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.244
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.997
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-0.007
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.209
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|148
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|70-69-72-71
|282
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|140
|-2
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-70
|137
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|72-69
|141
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|43
|68-71-70-72
|281
|+1
|12
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|70-67-65-66
|268
|-14
|65
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-69
|141
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-66
|208
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|72-72-71-69
|284
|-4
|55
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-70-71
|217
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|72-67-69-71
|279
|-1
|8
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|146
|+2
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|150
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|144
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
