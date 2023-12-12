Erik Barnes Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.

Barnes is averaging -0.007 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.