Erik Barnes Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    At the Valspar Championship, Erik Barnes struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Barnes is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Barnes' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Barnes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He posted a final score of -1 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Barnes is averaging -0.007 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Barnes is averaging 0.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance299.7305.8-
    Greens in Regulation %59.40%65.61%-
    Putts Per Round28.729.17-
    Par Breakers16.24%21.56%-
    Bogey Avoidance15.81%15.34%-

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Barnes' Best Finishes

    • Although Barnes has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut five times (33.3%).

    Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.969--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.244--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.997--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.007--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.209--

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Barnes' Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-73148+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4570-69-72-71282-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70140-2--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-70137-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC72-69141-1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4368-71-70-72281+112
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1070-67-65-66268-1465
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-69141+1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC73-69-66208-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1372-72-71-69284-455
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC76-70-71217+2--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4972-67-69-71279-18
    March 2-4Puerto Rico OpenMC71-75146+2--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76150+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72144+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

