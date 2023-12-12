Doc Redman Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Doc Redman enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida looking for better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Redman's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Redman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Redman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Redman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- Doc Redman has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Redman is averaging -1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Redman is averaging -2.330 Strokes Gained: Total.
Redman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Redman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 157th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Redman ranks 136th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.134, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.94%.
- On the greens, Redman's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, while he averages 29.82 putts per round (183rd).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|293.4
|293.5
|157
|Greens in Regulation %
|76.74%
|69.94%
|20
|Putts Per Round
|31.1
|29.82
|183
|Par Breakers
|21.88%
|21.15%
|123
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.85%
|16.31%
|183
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Redman's Best Finishes
- Redman has participated in 29 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 10 times (34.5%).
Redman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Redman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.051. He finished 56th in that event.
- Redman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.064 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Redman delivered his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.212. In that event, he finished 30th.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Redman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.246), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Redman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023. That ranked ninth in the field.
Redman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.267
|0.052
|86
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.219
|-0.134
|136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.474
|-0.388
|181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.342
|0.020
|93
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-2.330
|-0.450
|160
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Redman's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-78
|152
|+8
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-76
|146
|+6
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-73-67
|278
|-4
|4
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|67-68-67-69
|271
|-9
|20
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|150
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|74-66-70-73
|283
|-4
|12
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|145
|+3
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-71
|143
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|152
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|16
|74-69-68-71
|282
|-2
|51
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-70
|143
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|142
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|65-69-71-65
|270
|-14
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|146
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|139
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|143
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|144
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|69-70-65-67
|271
|-17
|38
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|66-71-72-65
|274
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|140
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|144
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|67-70-75-70
|282
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|71-68-72-72
|283
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|65-66-70-67
|268
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Redman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
