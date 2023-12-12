PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Doc Redman Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 11: Doc Redman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 11, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Doc Redman enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida looking for better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after missing the cut in his most recent outing, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Redman at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Redman's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Redman's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Redman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Redman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Doc Redman has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Redman is averaging -1.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Redman is averaging -2.330 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Redman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Redman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 157th, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Redman ranks 136th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.134, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.94%.
    • On the greens, Redman's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, while he averages 29.82 putts per round (183rd).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance293.4293.5157
    Greens in Regulation %76.74%69.94%20
    Putts Per Round31.129.82183
    Par Breakers21.88%21.15%123
    Bogey Avoidance12.85%16.31%183

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Redman's Best Finishes

    • Redman has participated in 29 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 10 times (34.5%).

    Redman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Redman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.051. He finished 56th in that event.
    • Redman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.064 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Redman delivered his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.212. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Redman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.246), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Redman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Redman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.2670.05286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.219-0.134136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-1.474-0.388181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.3420.02093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.330-0.450160

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Redman's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-78152+8--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-76146+6--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6470-68-73-67278-44
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3267-68-67-69271-920
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78150+6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4174-66-70-73283-412
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72145+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69145+3--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-71143+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74152+8--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1674-69-68-71282-251
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-71146+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-70143+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72142E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-71146+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3065-69-71-65270-1426
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74146+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69139-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71143-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-70144+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship969-70-65-67271-1738
    July 27-303M Open3066-71-72-65274-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68140E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75144E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5667-70-75-70282-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6671-68-72-72283-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72145+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1365-66-70-67268-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72141-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Redman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

