Curtis Thompson Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Curtis Thompson enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 coming off a 75th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Thompson is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Thompson's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Thompson has an average finish of 58th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Curtis Thompson has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -8.698 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|300.9
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|65.97%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|30.6
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|22.57%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|17.36%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson participated in 24 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut eight times (33.3%).
- Last season Thompson's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -4 and finished 75th.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-5.230
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-2.624
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.578
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.733
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-8.698
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thompson's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-71
|144
|+4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|75
|68-70-69-71
|278
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
