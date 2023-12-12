PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Curtis Thompson Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Curtis Thompson enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 coming off a 75th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Thompson is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Thompson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Thompson has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Curtis Thompson has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -8.698 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance300.9--
    Greens in Regulation %65.97%--
    Putts Per Round30.6--
    Par Breakers22.57%--
    Bogey Avoidance17.36%--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.

    Thompson's Best Finishes

    • Thompson participated in 24 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut eight times (33.3%).
    • Last season Thompson's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -4 and finished 75th.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-5.230--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-2.624--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-1.578--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.733--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-8.698--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Thompson's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-71144+4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7568-70-69-71278-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

