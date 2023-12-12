Curtis Thompson Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Thompson has an average finish of 58th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of even par across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Curtis Thompson has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting.