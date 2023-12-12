Brent Grant Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Grant has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Grant has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.

In terms of driving distance, Brent Grant has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.

Grant is averaging -2.970 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.