Brent Grant Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Brent Grant of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brent Grant hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 after a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Grant is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Grant's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Grant has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Grant has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
- In terms of driving distance, Brent Grant has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Grant is averaging -2.970 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grant is averaging -1.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grant's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grant has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.806 this season (fifth on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.2 yards) ranks 25th, while his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grant ranks 188th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.674. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.39%.
- On the greens, Grant's -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 193rd this season, and his 30.19 putts-per-round average ranks 191st.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|309.2
|311.2
|25
|Greens in Regulation %
|75.00%
|68.39%
|60
|Putts Per Round
|29.8
|30.19
|191
|Par Breakers
|29.17%
|22.55%
|69
|Bogey Avoidance
|11.46%
|16.53%
|188
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Grant's Best Finishes
- Although Grant hasn't won any of the 31 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 35.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
Grant's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Grant put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking third in the field at 5.365.
- Grant's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 4.121 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grant's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 0.892 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Grant posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.485). That ranked 18th in the field.
- Grant recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023. That ranked 35th in the field.
Grant's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2.386
|0.806
|5
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.181
|-0.674
|188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.187
|-0.500
|188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-2.970
|-1.081
|193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-1.952
|-1.449
|190
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Grant's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|144
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|79-71
|150
|+6
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|140
|-2
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|66-67-69-73
|275
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|75-72
|147
|+5
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|67-74
|141
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|71-67-71-67
|276
|-6
|6
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-74
|144
|+4
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-79
|228
|+12
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|64-74-77-72
|287
|-1
|32
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|68-69-69-73
|279
|-8
|38
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|77
|77
|+7
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|69-74-70-69
|282
|-6
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|144
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|69-69-70-67
|275
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-75
|144
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|149
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|68-70-69-74
|281
|-3
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|52
|71-72-74-69
|286
|-2
|7
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|146
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|144
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-69
|144
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|79-71
|150
|+8
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|139
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-75
|152
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|79-68
|147
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-69-70
|273
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|273
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|138
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-66-69-68
|274
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grant as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
