Brent Grant Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Brent Grant of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brent Grant hits the links in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 after a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Grant at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Grant is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Grant's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Grant has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Grant has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brent Grant has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Grant is averaging -2.970 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grant is averaging -1.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Grant's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grant has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.806 this season (fifth on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.2 yards) ranks 25th, while his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grant ranks 188th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.674. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.39%.
    • On the greens, Grant's -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 193rd this season, and his 30.19 putts-per-round average ranks 191st.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance309.2311.225
    Greens in Regulation %75.00%68.39%60
    Putts Per Round29.830.19191
    Par Breakers29.17%22.55%69
    Bogey Avoidance11.46%16.53%188

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Grant's Best Finishes

    • Although Grant hasn't won any of the 31 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 35.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).

    Grant's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Grant put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking third in the field at 5.365.
    • Grant's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 4.121 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grant's best performance this season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 0.892 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Grant posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.485). That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Grant recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023. That ranked 35th in the field.

    Grant's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee2.3860.8065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.181-0.674188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-1.187-0.500188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-2.970-1.081193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.952-1.449190

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Grant's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72144E--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC79-71150+6--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69140-2--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship3566-67-69-73275-917
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC75-72147+5--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC67-74141+1--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic5471-67-71-67276-66
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-74144+4--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC75-74-79228+12--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2564-74-77-72287-132
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2068-69-69-73279-838
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC7777+7--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open4069-74-70-69282-69
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-69144+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship869-69-70-67275-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-71146+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-75144+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77149+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8368-70-69-74281-32
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5271-72-74-69286-27
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74146+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72144E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-69144+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC79-71150+8--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72139-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-75152+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC79-68147+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-69-70273-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-67-70-68273-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69138-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-66-69-68274-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grant as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

