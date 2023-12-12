Austin Cook Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Austin Cook of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Austin Cook looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Cook's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Cook's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cook has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Cook has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -1.967 in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cook has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.564, which ranks 185th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 187th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cook ranks 166th on TOUR with a mark of -0.319.
- On the greens, Cook's -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 28.55 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|280.2
|282.3
|187
|Greens in Regulation %
|71.88%
|65.16%
|153
|Putts Per Round
|28.6
|28.55
|44
|Par Breakers
|25.69%
|20.65%
|141
|Bogey Avoidance
|9.72%
|12.81%
|36
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Cook's Best Finishes
- Cook has taken part in 31 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 35.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
Cook's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Cook put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking in the field at 0.820. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Cook's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.234.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cook posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.425.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Cook recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.197 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- Cook delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which was held in November 2022. That performance ranked 27th in the field (he finished 27th in that event).
Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-1.804
|-0.564
|185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.351
|-0.319
|166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.601
|0.261
|24
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.588
|-0.135
|127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-1.967
|-0.757
|171
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Cook's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|143
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|143
|-1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|140
|-2
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|44
|68-67-67-74
|276
|-8
|11
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|27
|70-67-66-68
|271
|-13
|30
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|27
|68-67-71-72
|278
|-2
|27
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|144
|+2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-74
|144
|+4
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|68-70-66-68
|272
|-16
|18
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|74-70-73-75
|292
|+4
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|69-70-79
|218
|+3
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-71
|144
|+4
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-74
|146
|+2
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|151
|+9
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|70-68-71-67
|276
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|150
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|66-70-71-70
|277
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-75
|152
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|139
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-78
|152
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|145
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|142
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|142
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|140
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|284
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|285
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|140
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|269
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|268
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.