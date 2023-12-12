Austin Cook Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Cook put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking in the field at 0.820. In that event, he missed the cut.

Cook's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.234.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cook posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.425.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Cook recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.197 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 27th in that event.