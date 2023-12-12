PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Cook Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Austin Cook of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Cook at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Cook's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Cook's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Cook has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Cook has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of -1.967 in his past five tournaments.
    Cook's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cook has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.564, which ranks 185th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 187th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cook ranks 166th on TOUR with a mark of -0.319.
    • On the greens, Cook's -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 28.55 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance280.2282.3187
    Greens in Regulation %71.88%65.16%153
    Putts Per Round28.628.5544
    Par Breakers25.69%20.65%141
    Bogey Avoidance9.72%12.81%36

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Cook's Best Finishes

    • Cook has taken part in 31 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 35.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).

    Cook's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Cook put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking in the field at 0.820. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Cook's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.234.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cook posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.425.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Cook recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.197 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
    • Cook delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, which was held in November 2022. That performance ranked 27th in the field (he finished 27th in that event).

    Cook's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.804-0.564185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.351-0.319166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.6010.26124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.588-0.135127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.967-0.757171

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Cook's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69143-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70143-1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71140-2--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship4468-67-67-74276-811
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba2770-67-66-68271-1330
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2768-67-71-72278-227
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-73144+2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-74144+4--
    January 19-22The American Express3668-70-66-68272-1618
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5374-70-73-75292+46
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC69-70-79218+3--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-71144+4--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico OpenMC72-74146+2--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76151+9--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1370-68-71-67276-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-74150+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3966-70-71-70277-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-75152+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71139-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-78152+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71145+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73142E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70141-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71142E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73140E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72284-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73285-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69140-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62269-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66268-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70141-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

