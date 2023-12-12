PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aldrich Potgieter Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Potgieter's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Potgieter's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Potgieter has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Potgieter has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five events.
    • He has an average score of +2 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 342.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging -1.822 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Potgieter is averaging -5.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Potgieter's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance342.9--
    Greens in Regulation %63.89%--
    Putts Per Round29.8--
    Par Breakers21.83%--
    Bogey Avoidance20.24%--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.

    Potgieter's Best Finishes

    • Potgieter did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1.575--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-2.448--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-2.621--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.822--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-5.625--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Potgieter's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74151+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76150+6--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6470-72-74-79295+15--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73146+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

