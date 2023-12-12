Aldrich Potgieter Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five appearances, Potgieter has an average finish of 50th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Potgieter has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five events.

He has an average score of +2 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 342.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging -1.822 Strokes Gained: Putting.