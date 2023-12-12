Aldrich Potgieter Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Potgieter's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Potgieter's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Potgieter has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- He has an average score of +2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 342.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging -1.822 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Potgieter is averaging -5.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|342.9
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|63.89%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|29.8
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|21.83%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|20.24%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Potgieter's Best Finishes
- Potgieter did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
Potgieter's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1.575
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-2.448
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-2.621
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.822
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-5.625
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Potgieter's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|151
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|150
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|64
|70-72-74-79
|295
|+15
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
