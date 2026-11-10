Top 100 watch: Luke Clanton faces must-perform week in Austin

Seemingly just like that, the former world’s top-ranked amateur who scaled to the PGA Tour in 2025 via PGA Tour University Accelerated is up against it with two tournaments to retain fully exempt status. When he turned professional ahead of the RBC Canadian Open in early June of last year, he was 115th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and that was after he had climbed to 87th as a junior at Florida State University. Not only does that slot remain a career best, but he slipped all the way to 340th seven weeks ago. He’s reversed course since by going 4-for-4 with a T7 and a T11, leading the rebound to 263rd upon entry at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. To eliminate his deficit between where he is in the FedExCup and the top 100, he’d need no worse than a two-way T3, so turning back the clock to 2024 when he rose for a pair of co-runners-up as an amateur would be timely. He profiles best as a tee-to-green performer, which plays up on the unfamiliar targets of the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, but also in his pocket is the promise of The RSM Classic next week. It’s one of the two stops where he finished T2 while still in school.