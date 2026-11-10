Top 100 watch: Luke Clanton faces must-perform week in Austin
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Luke Clanton hits tee shot to 20 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Mexico Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
NOTE: For every tournament until the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA Tour members who are committed to the next one, outside the top 100 of the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2027 season. None appear in his Power Rankings or Sleepers for the same tournament.
Luke Clanton
- Age: 23
- FedExCup rank: 126
- Seasons on the PGA Tour: Two
- Odds to win the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions: +6800
Seemingly just like that, the former world’s top-ranked amateur who scaled to the PGA Tour in 2025 via PGA Tour University Accelerated is up against it with two tournaments to retain fully exempt status. When he turned professional ahead of the RBC Canadian Open in early June of last year, he was 115th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and that was after he had climbed to 87th as a junior at Florida State University. Not only does that slot remain a career best, but he slipped all the way to 340th seven weeks ago. He’s reversed course since by going 4-for-4 with a T7 and a T11, leading the rebound to 263rd upon entry at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. To eliminate his deficit between where he is in the FedExCup and the top 100, he’d need no worse than a two-way T3, so turning back the clock to 2024 when he rose for a pair of co-runners-up as an amateur would be timely. He profiles best as a tee-to-green performer, which plays up on the unfamiliar targets of the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, but also in his pocket is the promise of The RSM Classic next week. It’s one of the two stops where he finished T2 while still in school.
Luke Clanton sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at World Wide Technology
Zac Blair
- Age: 36
- FedExCup rank: 121
- Seasons on the PGA Tour: 10
- Odds to win the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions: +10000
To say that he’s gone about his career in his own way not only is an understatement, it’s also proof of what survival of the grittiest looks like. After a fruitful rookie year in 2014-15 when he tallied career highs in cuts made (20) and top 25s (eight) to advance to the BMW Championship, he hasn’t again qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. Yet, he’s cashed 139 times in 242 career starts as a PGA Tour member. Despite his current spot in the ranks, he’s posted a career-best three top 10s while moonlighting effectively on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he landed 38th on its points list. His long-term groove has been supported by extended momentum in the FedExCup Fall during which he’s 4-for-5 with a trio of top 25s. The tee-to-green sharpshooter also presents the kind of firepower that explains both his year overall and his potential firepower on the four par 5s at Fazio Canyons. Despite giving up considerable distance off the tee, the 5-foot-6 veteran leads the PGA Tour in birdies or better when going for greens on drivable par 4s and all par 5s.
Taylor Pendrith
- Age: 35
- FedExCup rank: 104
- Seasons on the PGA Tour: Five
- Odds to win the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions: +10000
Because he’s connected for only two top 25s this season, it might feel strange that he’s as close to the top 100 in the FedExCup as he is. In fact, he was inside the range from the jump and wasn’t boxed out until he missed the cut on the front end of the fortnight in Mexico. That’s the kind of value a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a playoff loss at the ISCO Championship have over time. However, he’s just 1-for-5 in the FedExCup Fall, so he needs one more noisemaker so as not to spoil the infrequent but potent impact of the aforementioned pair of paydays. It’s a reality check for the one-time PGA Tour winner from Canada who was a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup in both 2022 and 2024.
Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
Cam Davis
- Age: 31
- FedExCup rank: 168
- Seasons on the PGA Tour: Eight
- Odds to win the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions: +15500
It’s wild to consider how long the Aussie has been at it on the PGA Tour, but that’s a common reaction as he endures the quietest season of his career. He’s missed more cuts than he’s made for the first time – a whopping 13 to eight – and he’s picked off only two top 25s – neither of which for a top 10, also for the first time in a single season. After rising inside the top 40 of the Official World Golf Ranking with his second victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the summer of 2024 – off which he’s remained fully exempt since – he’s now just outside the top 400. The bright side is that he arrives at Fazio Canyons with an active, albeit modest, string of three consecutive paydays for the first time all year, and he’s 4-for-5 in the FedExCup Fall. Only a win would propel him into the top 100 in the FedExCup, but a solo 13th this week would put him in position to threaten the top 150 for the lowest tier of conditional status in 2027.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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