Sleeper Picks: Who's being overlooked at Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions?

Trace Crowe (+235) ... It’s been a big year outside the ropes for the 30-year-old for a couple of different reasons, but to fully understand its impact ahead of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, it’s necessary to go back to August 2025. That’s when he made his last start anywhere for the year. He shut it down due to a broken right wrist. Although he missed the cut in his last start on the Korn Ferry Tour at the time, he retained position inside the number to graduate and reclaim fully exempt status on the PGA Tour that he lost after falling just outside the top 150 in the FedExCup as a rookie in 2024. His rehab from injury on the Korn Ferry Tour in March of this year yielded signs of strength, but he went just 4-for-10 and without a top 30 on the PGA Tour during the FedExCup season. As the FedExCup Fall was about to commence and immediately after alerting his followers on social media that his wife, Molly, was pregnant with their first child, he rose for a T24 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina. All told during the series, he’s gone 5-for-5 with two top 20s, so your instinct about trusting the Nappy Factor has been validated. And despite the midyear lull, he’s third on the Tour in ball-striking, T6 in proximity and T11 in converting greens hit into birdies or better. The soon-to-be papa is also fifth in Par-5 Scoring, a valuable weapon with four par 5s on the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.