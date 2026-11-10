PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R1
Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
USA
Z. Blair
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Brendon Todd
USA
B. Todd
USA
B. Todd
Andrew Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tyler Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
5H AGO

Sleeper Picks: Who's being overlooked at Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions?

3 Min Read

Sleeper Picks

Running with Rick: Three players to watch at inaugural Austin Championship

Running with Rick: Three players to watch at inaugural Austin Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Rob Bolton

NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.

Top 20

Trace Crowe (+235) ... It’s been a big year outside the ropes for the 30-year-old for a couple of different reasons, but to fully understand its impact ahead of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, it’s necessary to go back to August 2025. That’s when he made his last start anywhere for the year. He shut it down due to a broken right wrist. Although he missed the cut in his last start on the Korn Ferry Tour at the time, he retained position inside the number to graduate and reclaim fully exempt status on the PGA Tour that he lost after falling just outside the top 150 in the FedExCup as a rookie in 2024. His rehab from injury on the Korn Ferry Tour in March of this year yielded signs of strength, but he went just 4-for-10 and without a top 30 on the PGA Tour during the FedExCup season. As the FedExCup Fall was about to commence and immediately after alerting his followers on social media that his wife, Molly, was pregnant with their first child, he rose for a T24 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville near his home in Raleigh, North Carolina. All told during the series, he’s gone 5-for-5 with two top 20s, so your instinct about trusting the Nappy Factor has been validated. And despite the midyear lull, he’s third on the Tour in ball-striking, T6 in proximity and T11 in converting greens hit into birdies or better. The soon-to-be papa is also fifth in Par-5 Scoring, a valuable weapon with four par 5s on the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.

Top 30

Thomas Rosenmueller (+220) ... Ever since he rattled off top 10s in the last two Additional Events late in the FedExCup season, I’ve been waiting to pounce for the opportunity to shine the light on the 29-year-old from Germany. In the six starts that followed, he went for another pair of top 10s among five top 25s in combined action on the Korn Ferry Tour and the DP World Tour. His most recent five results were forgettable and no doubt helped lengthen his odds for our purposes in Austin, but that’s fine. Since that international road trip without a break, he’s rested a month, and the pressure to perform on both of those circuits is gone. To prove it, he spun a bogey-free, 9-under 62 on the Palmer Lakeside Course at Barton Creek in Monday’s open qualifier to gain entry. There’s also likely a chip on his shoulder since putting himself behind the 8-ball early in his only season as a PGA Tour member in 2025. After a rough first six months, he rallied to go 9-for-10 with six top 30s, three of which came in the FedExCup Fall. He might need to lead the field in greens in regulation at Fazio Canyons to fulfill this bet, but he just might. After ranking T4 in the stat as a PGA Tour rookie last year, he slotted third on the Korn Ferry Tour this year.

Top 40

David Skinns (+220) ... The 44-year-old from England presents as a coin flip in this market, so the odds are in our favor. In his last 11 starts, he’s cashed eight times, five of which for a top 40. So, treat it like a make-the-cut prop and then trust that he’ll keep the pedal down in the third round, during which he ranks 12th on the PGA Tour. Closing it out is another matter, but that’s an acceptable component of the gamble. The unknown of Fazio Canyons caters to his accuracy off the tee and precision on approach, but even when he’s reviewing opportunities to break par from further away, you wouldn’t want anyone else standing over the putt. He’s No. 1 in conversion percentage from outside 10 feet.

Odds were sourced at DraftKings.

For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1D AGO
Power Rankings: Can anyone dethrone Smotherman at Austin Championship?
Power Rankings
Image for article.
2H AGO
Top 100 watch: Clanton faces must-perform week in Austin
Golfbet News
Image for article.
1D AGO
Ben James betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
R1
Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW