Odds outlook: Jackson Koivun edges Blades Brown as betting favorite at Austin Championship

Andrew Novak (+2700) and Brian Harman (+2700) are tuning up before both return home next week for The RSM Classic on the Golden Isles of Georgia. Novak earned his first Tour victory two weeks ago in commanding fashion, winning the VidantaWorld Mexico Open by five shots. His red-hot putter lost four shots to the field in the final round, but he still led the field for the week in SG: Putting. He also paced the field in proximity, landing in the top three after all four rounds. With a week off to take it all in, he will happily allow Brown and the other youngsters to absorb the spotlight while he gets his work done. Harman, 39, who has not played since he picked up a check for T4 at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, returns for just his second start of the FedExCup Fall. A four-time Tour winner, Harman lifted the trophy on Fazio’s Eagle Point track in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2017. If the breeze picks up, this veteran, who won The Open in 2023 and the 2025 Valero Texas Open down the road in San Antonio, will be able to navigate the conditions.