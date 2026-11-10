Running with Rick: Recent form looks to be biggest key at Omni Barton Creek

The 24-year-old played well in Cabo last week and was dynamite off the tee. He gained more than six strokes in that department, which marked the eighth consecutive event that he beat his peers off the tee. His approach play has been streaky, but he’s starting to find some consistency in that facet as well. He’s gained multiple strokes on approach in three of his last four starts, which has been the key to his two best finishes of the year — a T3 in Utah and a fifth-place finish last week.