Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions: How to watch, TV times, leaderboard updates

The Texas Hill Country welcomes the world's best golfers for the first time since 2023 as the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions takes center stage this week. The Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, a par 72 that stretches to 7,451 yards, hosts the seventh of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments. Players continue to battle to finish inside the top 100 for full 2027 status and to earn spots in the opening Signature Events via the Aon Next 10, with both races ending at next week’s The RSM Classic.