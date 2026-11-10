Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions: How to watch, TV times, leaderboard updates
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The Five: Biggest winners, losers of FedExCup Fall so far
The Texas Hill Country welcomes the world's best golfers for the first time since 2023 as the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions takes center stage this week. The Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, a par 72 that stretches to 7,451 yards, hosts the seventh of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments. Players continue to battle to finish inside the top 100 for full 2027 status and to earn spots in the opening Signature Events via the Aon Next 10, with both races ending at next week’s The RSM Classic.
Two-time FedExCup Fall champion Austin Smotherman enters as the highest-ranked golfer in the 120-man field at 51st, with newly-minted PGA Tour winner Blades Brown and Presidents Cup standout Jackson Koivun as other notables. The University of Texas is well-represented, with recent Korn Ferry Tour graduate Tommy Morrison being one of four Longhorns with a Thursday tee time.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from the Lone Star State.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Sunday: 2-5 p.m., Golf Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App:
- Thursday-Friday: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: noon-5 p.m.
Featured Groups
THURSDAY
- 8:33 a.m.: Blades Brown, Andrew Novak, Max Homa
- 8:44 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim
- 1:13 p.m.: Austin Smotherman, Jackson Koivun, Tommy Morrison
- 1:24 p.m.: Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Pierceson Coody
FRIDAY
- 8:33 a.m.: Austin Smotherman, Jackson Koivun, Tommy Morrison
- 8:44 a.m.: Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Pierceson Coody
- 1:13 p.m.: Blades Brown, Andrew Novak, Max Homa
- 1:24 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim