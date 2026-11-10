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Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
USA
Z. Blair
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Brendon Todd
USA
B. Todd
USA
B. Todd
Andrew Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tyler Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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10H AGO

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions: How to watch, TV times, leaderboard updates

1 Min Read

Latest

The Five: Biggest winners, losers of FedExCup Fall so far

The Five: Biggest winners, losers of FedExCup Fall so far

Written by Staff

The Texas Hill Country welcomes the world's best golfers for the first time since 2023 as the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions takes center stage this week. The Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, a par 72 that stretches to 7,451 yards, hosts the seventh of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments. Players continue to battle to finish inside the top 100 for full 2027 status and to earn spots in the opening Signature Events via the Aon Next 10, with both races ending at next week’s The RSM Classic.

Two-time FedExCup Fall champion Austin Smotherman enters as the highest-ranked golfer in the 120-man field at 51st, with newly-minted PGA Tour winner Blades Brown and Presidents Cup standout Jackson Koivun as other notables. The University of Texas is well-represented, with recent Korn Ferry Tour graduate Tommy Morrison being one of four Longhorns with a Thursday tee time.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from the Lone Star State.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Thursday-Sunday: 2-5 p.m., Golf Channel

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App:

  • Thursday-Friday: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATour.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: noon-5 p.m.

Featured Groups

THURSDAY

  • 8:33 a.m.: Blades Brown, Andrew Novak, Max Homa
  • 8:44 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim
  • 1:13 p.m.: Austin Smotherman, Jackson Koivun, Tommy Morrison
  • 1:24 p.m.: Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Pierceson Coody

FRIDAY

  • 8:33 a.m.: Austin Smotherman, Jackson Koivun, Tommy Morrison
  • 8:44 a.m.: Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Pierceson Coody
  • 1:13 p.m.: Blades Brown, Andrew Novak, Max Homa
  • 1:24 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim

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R1
Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
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