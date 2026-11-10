The Five: Blades Brown among big winners so far in FedExCup Fall
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The Five: Biggest winners, losers of FedExCup Fall so far
Who are the biggest winners and losers of the FedExCup Fall so far? PGATour.com's Paul Hodowanic shares his take
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Who are the biggest winners and losers of the FedExCup Fall so far? PGATour.com's Paul Hodowanic shares his take
The FedExCup Fall is nearing its end. Two events remain for players to solidify their place inside the top 100 and assure themselves a full PGA Tour schedule in 2027. Many have already guaranteed that reality, but dozens of others will be looking to do something special in Austin, Texas, and Sea Island, Georgia, trying to salvage underwhelming seasons.
Next week, we’ll get into the stakes and scenarios at play. That’s when it’s truly do-or-die for many players’ careers. At least for one more week, the stakes aren’t as dire.
Through six events this fall, who has emerged an unquestioned winner? Some players have materially shifted their career circumstances not only in 2027 but years beyond. Others have changed their perception or fast-tracked an already expected rise. Conversely, who is on the precipice of being a loser if they can’t turn it around in the season’s waning moments?
Here’s a look at the top winners and losers of the FedExCup Fall so far.
Winner: Blades Brown
Any time you break 95 years' worth of history, you’re a winner in our book. That’s what Brown did with his win at the World Wide Technology Championship, becoming the youngest PGA Tour winner since 1931.
The 19-year-old’s arrival was already much anticipated. He had earned his 2027 card via the Korn Ferry Tour and was set to be a full member next year. Now he will do so as a tournament winner and with a guaranteed spot in the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028.
Blades Brown’s Round 4 winning highlights from World Wide Technology
Brown will have to navigate even loftier expectations. His place in history will draw comparisons to Jordan Spieth, the next-youngest teenager to win (2013 John Deere Classic) in the modern era. That comes with pressure, fair or unfair. Yet to think, two years ago, Brown made the controversial decision to skip college in favor of turning pro.
Not so controversial now. Brown is one of the sport's top young stars, and it came sooner than anyone expected.
Winner: Austin Smotherman
Smotherman’s goal at the start of the Fall was just to keep his job. He won’t have to worry about that until 2029 now.
The American earned the first two wins of his career this Fall, winning in back-to-back starts at the Bank of Utah Championship and Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It goes without saying that it altered the trajectory of his career.
Smotherman will play multiple seasons on the PGA Tour Championship Series, beginning in 2028. He has earned starts in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open in 2027 and is very close to locking up a Masters berth by finishing in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking by year's end (currently 51st). Smotherman also secured spots in the first two Signature Events in 2027.
Nobody has had a better fall.
Winner: Kihei Akina
Akina hasn’t lifted a trophy this fall, but he departs this stage of the season with as many positives as anyone.
The 20-year-old BYU sophomore acquitted himself quite well in his first extended stint on the PGA Tour. The amateur made three starts and finished no worse than 17th. He was solo-ninth in Utah, carded that aforementioned tie for 17th in Bermuda and followed it with a solo 15th at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Kihei Akina reflects on progress, learning curve on PGA Tour
In the process, Akina accumulated four PGA Tour University Accelerated points, bringing his total to 12. Akina needs 20 points by the end of his junior year to earn Tour membership through the Accelerated program. While that was once up in the air, it now looks like a matter of time. Akina will have two full college seasons to rack up more amateur accolades, many of which earn him points. He’s also likely to receive more sponsor exemptions on Tour after his strong performances this fall.
Three players have earned Tour status through the Accelerated pathway: Jackson Koivun, Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent. Akina is well on his way to becoming the fourth.
Loser: Taylor Pendrith
The Canadian began the Fall ranked 89th, needing a solid result or two to get back into the top 100. Instead, Pendrith has missed all four events he has played with a cut. He earned a measly six FedExCup points via a T54 at the Baycurrent Classic, a no-cut event.
With two weeks to play, Pendrith sits 104th in the standings. It’s the single biggest fall of any player who began the Fall inside the top 100, other than Brandt Snedeker (who hasn’t played) and Jason Day (who is hurt).
Pendrith, a former Tour winner, will likely finish ahead of 110th and earn conditional status (Nos. 101-125), but in a pivotal 2027 season ahead of the new competitive changes, that’s hardly ideal.
Loser: Marco Penge
Penge was on top of the world last fall. After a standout season on the DP World Tour, he finished No. 1 in the Race to Dubai – PGA Tour Eligibility Ranking. He was inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He looked primed to continue the lineage of prominent Europeans to make an immediate impact on the PGA Tour.
Fast forward 10 months, and Penge is on the precipice of returning to the DP World Tour. The Englishman is No. 116 in the FedExCup and has steadily declined since a strong start to the year.
Marco Penge holes 149-yard approach for birdie on No. 11 at Mexico Open
While Penge has made the cut in three of four fall events, it has not been enough to make any positive gains. He has actually dropped three spots in the standings since the Fall began, despite finishing T10 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
To add insult to injury, Penge has dropped outside the top 50 in the OWGR, currently 59th. Penge needs to get back into the top 50 by the end of the year to earn a Masters exemption. Or he'll have to crack the threshold by March 29, one week before Magnolia Lane opens up.