The Five: Blades Brown among big winners so far in FedExCup Fall

In the process, Akina accumulated four PGA Tour University Accelerated points, bringing his total to 12. Akina needs 20 points by the end of his junior year to earn Tour membership through the Accelerated program. While that was once up in the air, it now looks like a matter of time. Akina will have two full college seasons to rack up more amateur accolades, many of which earn him points. He’s also likely to receive more sponsor exemptions on Tour after his strong performances this fall.