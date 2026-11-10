Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Thomas Rosenmueller hits 212-yard tee shot to 10 feet, makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers
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Thomas Rosenmueller comes into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in solid recent form, with two top-10 finishes in his last ten starts. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
Thomas Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-70-67-65
|-12
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|65-67-72-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|68-69-64-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|71-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|68-74-75-70
|-1
|--
Thomas Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Rosenmueller has averaged 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Thomas Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.248
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.655
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.114
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.103
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.892
|0.613
Thomas Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Rosenmueller has recorded a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.655 in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 75.46%.
- Around the greens, Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.114 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Rosenmueller has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.103 in 2026, averaging 29.75 Putts Per Round.
- Rosenmueller has broken par 25.93% of the time in 2026, and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%.
- His overall Strokes Gained: Total stands at 0.892 for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.