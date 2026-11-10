PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R1
Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
USA
Z. Blair
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Brendon Todd
USA
B. Todd
USA
B. Todd
Andrew Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
USA
A. Putnam
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tyler Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
USA
T. Duncan
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
10H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Rosenmueller hits 212-yard tee shot to 10 feet, makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers

Thomas Rosenmueller hits 212-yard tee shot to 10 feet, makes birdie on No. 16 at Farmers

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Thomas Rosenmueller comes into the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions in solid recent form, with two top-10 finishes in his last ten starts. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, Nov. 12-15.

Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Thomas Rosenmueller's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT970-66-68-68-16--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-70-67-65-12--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6465-67-72-69-9--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2971-68-70-73-2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1768-69-64-68-19--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2971-69-68-69-11--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6468-74-75-70-1--

Thomas Rosenmueller's recent performances

  • Rosenmueller has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
  • Rosenmueller has averaged 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Rosenmueller has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Thomas Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2480.170
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6550.452
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.114-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1030.069
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.8920.613

Thomas Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Rosenmueller has recorded a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.655 in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 75.46%.
  • Around the greens, Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.114 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Rosenmueller has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.103 in 2026, averaging 29.75 Putts Per Round.
  • Rosenmueller has broken par 25.93% of the time in 2026, and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%.
  • His overall Strokes Gained: Total stands at 0.892 for the 2026 season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1D AGO
Ben James betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1D AGO
Emilio Gonzalez betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
Image for article.
1D AGO
Rico Hoey betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
Betting Profile
R1
Groupings Official

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Takumi Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
JPN
T. Kanaya
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
TPE
C.T. Pan
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW