Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Rosenmueller has recorded a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.655 in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 75.46%.

Around the greens, Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.114 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Rosenmueller has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.103 in 2026, averaging 29.75 Putts Per Round.

Rosenmueller has broken par 25.93% of the time in 2026, and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%.