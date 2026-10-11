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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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Points and Payouts: See what players took home at Baycurrent Classic

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Highlights | Round 4 | Baycurrent Classic

Highlights | Round 4 | Baycurrent Classic

Michael Brennan earns $1.4M with win at Baycurrent

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Written by Rob Bolton

Michael Brennan earns $1.4M with win at Baycurrent

As his first visit to anywhere in Asia, Michael Brennan's stop in Japan already was a special life experience, but the 24-year-old maximized his effort for why he made the trip at all – with a victory at the Baycurrent Classic.

Brennan found all 15 fairways in his final round at Yokohama Country Club and closed with a 3-under 68 that included four birdies. He posted 16-under 268, one lower than Jacob Bridgeman and Keith Mitchell.

This is Brennan’s second PGA Tour victory in his last five starts (Wyndham Championship) and his third in 12 months. For this one, he banks $1,440,000 of the total prize fund of $8 million, highest of the eight tournaments in the FedExCup Fall. He also collects an exemption into a 2027 major that he didn’t nab with his last win. That nugget and others are detailed beneath the full-field breakdown of 72 golfers who competed in the no-cut competition.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Michael Brennan268/ -16n/a (top 50)$1,440,000.00
T2Keith Mitchell269/ -15245.000$704,000.00
T2Jacob Bridgeman269/ -15n/a (top 50)$704,000.00
T4Brian Harman271/ -13104.000$301,600.00
T4Xander Schauffele271/ -13n/a (top 50)$301,600.00
T4Stephan Jaeger271/ -13104.000$301,600.00
T4Ryan Gerard271/ -13n/a (top 50)$301,600.00
T4Jordan Smith271/ -13104.000$301,600.00
T9Ren Yonezawa272/ -12n/a (non-member)$208,000.00
T9Min Woo Lee272/ -12n/a (top 50)$208,000.00
T9Sungjae Im272/ -12n/a (top 50)$208,000.00
T9Zach Bauchou272/ -1272.500$208,000.00
T13Kevin Roy273/ -1156.250$150,000.00
T13Jordan Spieth273/ -1156.250$150,000.00
T13Max Homa273/ -1156.250$150,000.00
T13Adam Scott273/ -11n/a (top 50)$150,000.00
T17Doug Ghim274/ -1048.000$116,000.00
T17Christiaan Bezuidenhout274/ -1048.000$116,000.00
T17Ben Kohles274/ -1048.000$116,000.00
T17Michael Kim274/ -1048.000$116,000.00
T21Billy Horschel275/ -942.000$92,600.00
T21Hideki Matsuyama275/ -9n/a (top 50)$92,600.00
T23Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen276/ -834.833$68,666.67
T23John Parry276/ -834.833$68,666.67
T23Takumi Kanaya276/ -834.833$68,666.67
T23Kosuke Sunagawa276/ -8n/a (non-member)$68,666.67
T23Mac Meissner276/ -834.833$68,666.67
T23Justin Thomas276/ -8n/a (top 50)$68,666.67
T29Denny McCarthy277/ -727.250$52,500.00
T29Patrick Rodgers277/ -727.250$52,500.00
T29Ricky Castillo277/ -727.250$52,500.00
T29Tomohiro Ishizaka277/ -7n/a (non-member)$52,500.00
T33Yusaku Hosono278/ -6n/a (non-member)$39,850.00
T33Collin Morikawa278/ -6n/a (top 50)$39,850.00
T33Nico Echavarria278/ -6n/a (top 50)$39,850.00
T33Andrew Putnam278/ -619.563$39,850.00
T33Lee Hodges278/ -619.563$39,850.00
T33Michael Thorbjornsen278/ -6n/a (top 50)$39,850.00
T33Johnny Keefer278/ -619.563$39,850.00
T33Yoshinori Fujimoto278/ -6n/a (non-member)$39,850.00
T41Kristoffer Ventura279/ -511.556$25,733.33
T41Taylor Moore279/ -511.556$25,733.33
T41Jackson Suber279/ -511.556$25,733.33
T41Nick Taylor279/ -511.556$25,733.33
T41Keegan Bradley279/ -511.556$25,733.33
T41Tony Finau279/ -511.556$25,733.33
T41Beau Hossler279/ -511.556$25,733.33
T41Ryo Hisatsune279/ -5n/a (top 50)$25,733.33
T41Jinichiro Kozuma279/ -5n/a (non-member)$25,733.33
T50Matt Wallace280/ -47.750$19,000.00
T50Pierceson Coody280/ -47.750$19,000.00
T50Keita Nakajima280/ -47.750$19,000.00
T50Matt McCarty280/ -4n/a (top 50)$19,000.00
T54David Lipsky281/ -35.860$18,000.00
T54Chandler Phillips281/ -35.860$18,000.00
T54Davis Thompson281/ -35.860$18,000.00
T54Taylor Pendrith281/ -35.860$18,000.00
T54Aguri Iwasaki281/ -3n/a (non-member)$18,000.00
T59Kevin Yu282/ -25.100$17,300.00
T59Maverick McNealy282/ -2n/a (top 50)$17,300.00
T61Max Greyserman283/ -14.700$16,900.00
T61Kurt Kitayama283/ -1n/a (top 50)$16,900.00
T63Wyndham Clark285/ 1n/a (top 50)$16,500.00
T63Alex Smalley285/ 1n/a (top 50)$16,500.00
65Sang-hee Lee286/ 2n/a (non-member)$16,200.00
T66Hiroshi Iwata287/ 3n/a (non-member)$15,900.00
T66Steven Fisk287/ 33.700$15,900.00
68Sahith Theegala289/ 5n/a (top 50)$15,600.00
69Koshin Nagasaki - a290/ 6n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
70Tom Hoge291/ 73.000$15,000.00
71Rickie Fowler293/ 9n/a (top 50)$14,800.00
72Aldrich Potgieter295/ 112.800$14,400.00

As the most lucrative contest of the FedExCup Fall, it wasn’t surprising that 20 golfers who qualified for the Playoffs pegged it at Yokohama Country Club. Brennan was among that cohort, so the 500 FedExCup points reserved for the winner are not distributed, but because this is his second victory in a PGA Tour event that awards the full allocation of FedExCup points since the 2026 U.S. Open, he’s now exempt into next year’s edition of the major.

Since lifting the trophy at Sedgefield Country Club two months ago, Brennan’s trajectory in the Official World Golf Ranking projected qualification into the U.S. Open via that conduit, anyway, but now it’s already official. Still, this victory will lift him into the top 25 for the first time of his career. It’s solid stuff from the Wake Forest University product who was 418th in the OWGR before he picked off three titles on PGA Tour Americas last year. All told, he’s won six times on two circuits in the last 14 months.

Bridgeman was chasing his third win of 2026 and second consecutive since opening the FedExCup Fall with victory at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. (His Presidents Cup-clinching putt in the interim was a memorable bonus.) He held at least a co-lead after every round at Yokohama before settling for silver.

Mitchell co-led at the midpoint before drifting a stroke back with a third-round 70. Other than the likelihood that his Georgia Bulldogs will stake claim to the top spot in the next college football polls, his consolation is that he’s risen into the same for the first phase of the Aon Next 10. He’s now 51st in the FedExCup. Bank of Utah Championship winner Austin Smotherman ceded defense of the perch when he withdrew prior to the Baycurrent.

Ricky Castillo (T29 at Baycurrent) and Michael Kim (T17) have risen to 59th and 60th in the FedExCup, also the last two slots in the Aon Next 10. They displaced Ben James (62nd) and Sudarshan Yellamaraju (63rd), neither of whom competed at Yokohama.

For the third time in as many tournaments in the FedExCup Fall, exactly one golfer crashed into the top 100 in points with his performance. This time it was Lee Hodges with a T33. It yielded a bump of three spots. Idle Brooks Koepka tumbled to 102nd.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele finished in a five-way share of fourth place, three strokes back of the champ. He double-bogeyed the par-4 18th hole to conclude his week. With a T9, Ren Yonezawa paced 13 golfers representing the host country. The 27-year-old now will have the option to accept a top-10 exemption for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Oct. 22-25. It’s the next leg of the FedExCup Fall.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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