Points and Payouts: See what players took home at Baycurrent Classic

Since lifting the trophy at Sedgefield Country Club two months ago, Brennan’s trajectory in the Official World Golf Ranking projected qualification into the U.S. Open via that conduit, anyway, but now it’s already official. Still, this victory will lift him into the top 25 for the first time of his career. It’s solid stuff from the Wake Forest University product who was 418th in the OWGR before he picked off three titles on PGA Tour Americas last year. All told, he’s won six times on two circuits in the last 14 months.