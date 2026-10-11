Points and Payouts: See what players took home at Baycurrent Classic
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Highlights | Round 4 | Baycurrent Classic
Michael Brennan earns $1.4M with win at Baycurrent
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Players in This Article
Michael Brennan earns $1.4M with win at Baycurrent
As his first visit to anywhere in Asia, Michael Brennan's stop in Japan already was a special life experience, but the 24-year-old maximized his effort for why he made the trip at all – with a victory at the Baycurrent Classic.
Brennan found all 15 fairways in his final round at Yokohama Country Club and closed with a 3-under 68 that included four birdies. He posted 16-under 268, one lower than Jacob Bridgeman and Keith Mitchell.
This is Brennan’s second PGA Tour victory in his last five starts (Wyndham Championship) and his third in 12 months. For this one, he banks $1,440,000 of the total prize fund of $8 million, highest of the eight tournaments in the FedExCup Fall. He also collects an exemption into a 2027 major that he didn’t nab with his last win. That nugget and others are detailed beneath the full-field breakdown of 72 golfers who competed in the no-cut competition.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Michael Brennan
|268/ -16
|n/a (top 50)
|$1,440,000.00
|T2
|Keith Mitchell
|269/ -15
|245.000
|$704,000.00
|T2
|Jacob Bridgeman
|269/ -15
|n/a (top 50)
|$704,000.00
|T4
|Brian Harman
|271/ -13
|104.000
|$301,600.00
|T4
|Xander Schauffele
|271/ -13
|n/a (top 50)
|$301,600.00
|T4
|Stephan Jaeger
|271/ -13
|104.000
|$301,600.00
|T4
|Ryan Gerard
|271/ -13
|n/a (top 50)
|$301,600.00
|T4
|Jordan Smith
|271/ -13
|104.000
|$301,600.00
|T9
|Ren Yonezawa
|272/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$208,000.00
|T9
|Min Woo Lee
|272/ -12
|n/a (top 50)
|$208,000.00
|T9
|Sungjae Im
|272/ -12
|n/a (top 50)
|$208,000.00
|T9
|Zach Bauchou
|272/ -12
|72.500
|$208,000.00
|T13
|Kevin Roy
|273/ -11
|56.250
|$150,000.00
|T13
|Jordan Spieth
|273/ -11
|56.250
|$150,000.00
|T13
|Max Homa
|273/ -11
|56.250
|$150,000.00
|T13
|Adam Scott
|273/ -11
|n/a (top 50)
|$150,000.00
|T17
|Doug Ghim
|274/ -10
|48.000
|$116,000.00
|T17
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|274/ -10
|48.000
|$116,000.00
|T17
|Ben Kohles
|274/ -10
|48.000
|$116,000.00
|T17
|Michael Kim
|274/ -10
|48.000
|$116,000.00
|T21
|Billy Horschel
|275/ -9
|42.000
|$92,600.00
|T21
|Hideki Matsuyama
|275/ -9
|n/a (top 50)
|$92,600.00
|T23
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|276/ -8
|34.833
|$68,666.67
|T23
|John Parry
|276/ -8
|34.833
|$68,666.67
|T23
|Takumi Kanaya
|276/ -8
|34.833
|$68,666.67
|T23
|Kosuke Sunagawa
|276/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$68,666.67
|T23
|Mac Meissner
|276/ -8
|34.833
|$68,666.67
|T23
|Justin Thomas
|276/ -8
|n/a (top 50)
|$68,666.67
|T29
|Denny McCarthy
|277/ -7
|27.250
|$52,500.00
|T29
|Patrick Rodgers
|277/ -7
|27.250
|$52,500.00
|T29
|Ricky Castillo
|277/ -7
|27.250
|$52,500.00
|T29
|Tomohiro Ishizaka
|277/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$52,500.00
|T33
|Yusaku Hosono
|278/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$39,850.00
|T33
|Collin Morikawa
|278/ -6
|n/a (top 50)
|$39,850.00
|T33
|Nico Echavarria
|278/ -6
|n/a (top 50)
|$39,850.00
|T33
|Andrew Putnam
|278/ -6
|19.563
|$39,850.00
|T33
|Lee Hodges
|278/ -6
|19.563
|$39,850.00
|T33
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|278/ -6
|n/a (top 50)
|$39,850.00
|T33
|Johnny Keefer
|278/ -6
|19.563
|$39,850.00
|T33
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|278/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$39,850.00
|T41
|Kristoffer Ventura
|279/ -5
|11.556
|$25,733.33
|T41
|Taylor Moore
|279/ -5
|11.556
|$25,733.33
|T41
|Jackson Suber
|279/ -5
|11.556
|$25,733.33
|T41
|Nick Taylor
|279/ -5
|11.556
|$25,733.33
|T41
|Keegan Bradley
|279/ -5
|11.556
|$25,733.33
|T41
|Tony Finau
|279/ -5
|11.556
|$25,733.33
|T41
|Beau Hossler
|279/ -5
|11.556
|$25,733.33
|T41
|Ryo Hisatsune
|279/ -5
|n/a (top 50)
|$25,733.33
|T41
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|279/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$25,733.33
|T50
|Matt Wallace
|280/ -4
|7.750
|$19,000.00
|T50
|Pierceson Coody
|280/ -4
|7.750
|$19,000.00
|T50
|Keita Nakajima
|280/ -4
|7.750
|$19,000.00
|T50
|Matt McCarty
|280/ -4
|n/a (top 50)
|$19,000.00
|T54
|David Lipsky
|281/ -3
|5.860
|$18,000.00
|T54
|Chandler Phillips
|281/ -3
|5.860
|$18,000.00
|T54
|Davis Thompson
|281/ -3
|5.860
|$18,000.00
|T54
|Taylor Pendrith
|281/ -3
|5.860
|$18,000.00
|T54
|Aguri Iwasaki
|281/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,000.00
|T59
|Kevin Yu
|282/ -2
|5.100
|$17,300.00
|T59
|Maverick McNealy
|282/ -2
|n/a (top 50)
|$17,300.00
|T61
|Max Greyserman
|283/ -1
|4.700
|$16,900.00
|T61
|Kurt Kitayama
|283/ -1
|n/a (top 50)
|$16,900.00
|T63
|Wyndham Clark
|285/ 1
|n/a (top 50)
|$16,500.00
|T63
|Alex Smalley
|285/ 1
|n/a (top 50)
|$16,500.00
|65
|Sang-hee Lee
|286/ 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,200.00
|T66
|Hiroshi Iwata
|287/ 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,900.00
|T66
|Steven Fisk
|287/ 3
|3.700
|$15,900.00
|68
|Sahith Theegala
|289/ 5
|n/a (top 50)
|$15,600.00
|69
|Koshin Nagasaki - a
|290/ 6
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|70
|Tom Hoge
|291/ 7
|3.000
|$15,000.00
|71
|Rickie Fowler
|293/ 9
|n/a (top 50)
|$14,800.00
|72
|Aldrich Potgieter
|295/ 11
|2.800
|$14,400.00
As the most lucrative contest of the FedExCup Fall, it wasn’t surprising that 20 golfers who qualified for the Playoffs pegged it at Yokohama Country Club. Brennan was among that cohort, so the 500 FedExCup points reserved for the winner are not distributed, but because this is his second victory in a PGA Tour event that awards the full allocation of FedExCup points since the 2026 U.S. Open, he’s now exempt into next year’s edition of the major.
Since lifting the trophy at Sedgefield Country Club two months ago, Brennan’s trajectory in the Official World Golf Ranking projected qualification into the U.S. Open via that conduit, anyway, but now it’s already official. Still, this victory will lift him into the top 25 for the first time of his career. It’s solid stuff from the Wake Forest University product who was 418th in the OWGR before he picked off three titles on PGA Tour Americas last year. All told, he’s won six times on two circuits in the last 14 months.
Bridgeman was chasing his third win of 2026 and second consecutive since opening the FedExCup Fall with victory at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. (His Presidents Cup-clinching putt in the interim was a memorable bonus.) He held at least a co-lead after every round at Yokohama before settling for silver.
Mitchell co-led at the midpoint before drifting a stroke back with a third-round 70. Other than the likelihood that his Georgia Bulldogs will stake claim to the top spot in the next college football polls, his consolation is that he’s risen into the same for the first phase of the Aon Next 10. He’s now 51st in the FedExCup. Bank of Utah Championship winner Austin Smotherman ceded defense of the perch when he withdrew prior to the Baycurrent.
Ricky Castillo (T29 at Baycurrent) and Michael Kim (T17) have risen to 59th and 60th in the FedExCup, also the last two slots in the Aon Next 10. They displaced Ben James (62nd) and Sudarshan Yellamaraju (63rd), neither of whom competed at Yokohama.
For the third time in as many tournaments in the FedExCup Fall, exactly one golfer crashed into the top 100 in points with his performance. This time it was Lee Hodges with a T33. It yielded a bump of three spots. Idle Brooks Koepka tumbled to 102nd.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele finished in a five-way share of fourth place, three strokes back of the champ. He double-bogeyed the par-4 18th hole to conclude his week. With a T9, Ren Yonezawa paced 13 golfers representing the host country. The 27-year-old now will have the option to accept a top-10 exemption for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Oct. 22-25. It’s the next leg of the FedExCup Fall.