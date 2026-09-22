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Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

T5

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

T5

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

T7

Zecheng Dou
CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T7

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

-20

T7

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

T7

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

T10

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T10

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T10

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T10

Haotong Li
CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T15

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T15

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5
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1H AGO

Running with Rick: Which Presidents Cup players are set to make their mark at Medinah?

4 Min Read

Golfbet News

Running with Rick: Three players undervalued at Presidents Cup

Running with Rick: Three players undervalued at Presidents Cup

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Written by Rick Gehman

There’s nothing like a team event, and we are going to enjoy one this week for the Presidents Cup, being held at Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3, in Chicago. This has been a one-sided contest through the years, with the United States Team owning a 13-1-1 record over the International Team. While the overall winner market has been dominated, there are countless other ways to experience and wager on the Presidents Cup. There are literally dozens of matches and props that will be available throughout the week.

Let’s set the stage with the format — 30 total matches played across four days. Thursday’s opening round will feature five Four-ball matches, with Friday switching to five Foursomes (alternate shot) matches. Saturday will be the longest day of play, with four matches in each of the two disciplines. The event will conclude Sunday with 12 singles matches.

The goal, for our purposes, will be to identify the players who are likely to play as many matches as possible and then further handicap those potential matchups without knowing them in advance — easy, right? These will truly be some educated guesses and an attempt to predict the future!

I want to start with Sam Burns, who is quite possibly my favorite player in the competition this week. In his two previous Presidents Cup appearances, he played in nine out of a possible 10 matches. He’s a staple on this squad with a variety of natural partnerships. In the past, he’s played with Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel. Three of those men are back on the squad this year, giving Burns some familiar faces to play alongside.


Sam Burns sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at TOUR Championship

Sam Burns sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at TOUR Championship


Not only is Burns in the midst of the best year of his career, but he’s one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, making him even more valuable in a match-play setting. He’s going to be able to apply pressure to his opponents while freeing up his playing partner. His experience, demeanor and skill set are perfect for this competition. I would be comfortable deploying Burns in a variety of markets, but my favorite is the Top Scorer market, where he is +1150 to be the top point scorer across both teams.

The International Team is a bit of a question mark. It possesses plenty of talent at the top, but the second half of the squad could shake out in a variety of directions. It would not be unusual for one of those “bottom-six” players to catch fire and become the team’s top point scorer. If that’s the case, the biggest beneficiary may be Ryo Hisatsune.

He’s already a fearless and accomplished tee-to-green player who could benefit from the freedom of having a partner playing alongside him or doing the putting for him. There are a variety of natural partners for Hisatsune, including Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim. There is a decent chance that Hisatsune benefits from one of the team leaders and best Internationals taking him under their wing for tutelage this week. Hisatsune is currently +1600 to finish as the Top International Point Scorer this week.


Ryo Hisatsune reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes eagle at Biltmore Championship

Ryo Hisatsune reaches par-5 No. 17 in two, makes eagle at Biltmore Championship


There are a few Americans who could make the case for Top Rookie, Top Captain’s Pick or both. I think Jacob Bridgeman is worth making the case for as a dark horse in these categories. From a skill perspective, Bridgeman had a fantastic year and is still in good form. He finished ninth at the BMW Championship, T4 at the Tour Championship and won last week in Asheville.

He battles Burns for the title of best putter in the world, which is so important in this format. He will have teammates clamoring to play alongside him, knowing that he can make just about anything he looks at on the greens. That translated to a 24% birdie-or-better rate in 2026, the 10th highest on Tour. He’s currently +950 to be the Top Captain’s Pick and +450 to be Top Rookie — I wouldn’t blame you for any variety of clicks with Bridgeman’s name attached.

While it’s certainly not the most exciting wager in the world, I will make it official with a pick to win. That is, of course, going to be Team USA (-420). I’m a fan of the International Team and what it has built over the past few editions, but it is still light-years behind the Americans in talent and experience. On a per-player basis, the American team has averaged gaining +1.12 strokes per round this season compared with +0.57 for the Internationals.

That skill advantage adds up over the course of four days and 30 matches, especially on home soil at an iconic venue. The International Team has its work cut out for it, and the Americans are the heavy favorites for good reason.

For resources related to problem gambling, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

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Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11
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