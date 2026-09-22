Running with Rick: Which Presidents Cup players are set to make their mark at Medinah?

Not only is Burns in the midst of the best year of his career, but he’s one of the best putters on the PGA Tour, making him even more valuable in a match-play setting. He’s going to be able to apply pressure to his opponents while freeing up his playing partner. His experience, demeanor and skill set are perfect for this competition. I would be comfortable deploying Burns in a variety of markets, but my favorite is the Top Scorer market, where he is +1150 to be the top point scorer across both teams.