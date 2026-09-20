Points and Payouts: See what each player earns at Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Highlights | Final Round | Biltmore Championship | 2026
Jacob Bridgeman banks $900,000 with win at Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Players in This Article
Jacob Bridgeman banks $900,000 with win at Biltmore Championship Asheville
No matter the potential line of this hypothetical (and absurd) market, bet the over on how many times Jacob Bridgeman will have probably heard, “Save some for the fishes!” from his peers while gathering his belongings in the locker room at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on Sunday, for he will have fielded those blasts from the past at the water fountain in middle school as the champion of the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. That’s because he was the only golfer in the field of 132 in Asheville who advanced to the Tour Championship three weeks ago.
Bridgeman closed out the lid-lifter of the FedExCup Fall with a bogey-free, 10-under 61 to post 26-under 258, good for a two-stroke victory over PGA Tour rookie Ben James, also the author of a Sunday 61.
With his second victory of the season, Bridgeman banks $900,000 of a total prize fund of $5 million. More on his win, its timing and other ramifications from North Carolina are laid out beneath the breakdown of all 76 who cashed.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Jacob Bridgeman
|258 / -26
|n/a (Top 50)
|$900,000.00
|2
|Ben James
|260 / -24
|300.000
|$545,000.00
|T3
|Ricky Castillo
|261 / -23
|162.500
|$295,000.00
|T3
|Neal Shipley
|261 / -23
|162.500
|$295,000.00
|T5
|J.T. Poston
|263 / -21
|n/a (Top 50)
|$193,125.00
|T5
|Jackson Koivun
|263 / -21
|105.000
|$193,125.00
|T7
|Zecheng Dou
|264 / -20
|85.000
|$157,083.33
|T7
|Seamus Power
|264 / -20
|85.000
|$157,083.33
|T7
|Johnny Keefer
|264 / -20
|85.000
|$157,083.33
|T10
|Chris Kirk
|265 / -19
|65.400
|$116,250.00
|T10
|John VanDerLaan
|265 / -19
|65.400
|$116,250.00
|T10
|Haotong Li
|265 / -19
|65.400
|$116,250.00
|T10
|Marco Penge
|265 / -19
|65.400
|$116,250.00
|T10
|Max Greyserman
|265 / -19
|65.400
|$116,250.00
|T15
|Jackson Suber
|266 / -18
|54.000
|$88,750.00
|T15
|Ben Kohles
|266 / -18
|54.000
|$88,750.00
|T17
|Blades Brown
|267 / -17
|n/a (non-member)
|$71,250.00
|T17
|Peter Malnati
|267 / -17
|47.000
|$71,250.00
|T17
|Austin Smotherman
|267 / -17
|47.000
|$71,250.00
|T17
|Doug Ghim
|267 / -17
|47.000
|$71,250.00
|T17
|Andrew Novak
|267 / -17
|47.000
|$71,250.00
|T22
|Steven Fisk
|268 / -16
|40.000
|$54,250.00
|T22
|John Parry
|268 / -16
|40.000
|$54,250.00
|T24
|Austin Eckroat
|269 / -15
|31.000
|$38,083.33
|T24
|Zach Bauchou
|269 / -15
|31.000
|$38,083.33
|T24
|Michael Kim
|269 / -15
|31.000
|$38,083.33
|T24
|Trace Crowe
|269 / -15
|31.000
|$38,083.33
|T24
|Kevin Roy
|269 / -15
|31.000
|$38,083.33
|T24
|Webb Simpson
|269 / -15
|31.000
|$38,083.33
|T24
|Kevin Yu
|269 / -15
|31.000
|$38,083.33
|T24
|Mackenzie Hughes
|269 / -15
|31.000
|$38,083.33
|T24
|Eric Cole
|269 / -15
|n/a (Top 50)
|$38,083.33
|T33
|Justin Lower
|270 / -14
|20.583
|$26,666.67
|T33
|Ben Martin
|270 / -14
|20.583
|$26,666.67
|T33
|Jeremy Paul
|270 / -14
|20.583
|$26,666.67
|T33
|Tyler Duncan
|270 / -14
|20.583
|$26,666.67
|T33
|Gordon Sargent
|270 / -14
|20.583
|$26,666.67
|T33
|Chad Ramey
|270 / -14
|20.583
|$26,666.67
|T39
|Karl Vilips
|271 / -13
|15.500
|$21,250.00
|T39
|Adam Svensson
|271 / -13
|15.500
|$21,250.00
|T39
|Adam Hadwin
|271 / -13
|15.500
|$21,250.00
|T39
|Rico Hoey
|271 / -13
|15.500
|$21,250.00
|T43
|Ben Silverman
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T43
|Billy Horschel
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T43
|Troy Merritt
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T43
|Pontus Nyholm
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T43
|Adam Schenk
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T43
|Takumi Kanaya
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T43
|Paul Peterson
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T43
|Hayden Springer
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T43
|Vince Whaley
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T43
|Corey Conners
|272 / -12
|9.900
|$14,860.00
|T53
|Zac Blair
|273 / -11
|6.325
|$11,883.33
|T53
|Chandler Phillips
|273 / -11
|6.325
|$11,883.33
|T53
|Davis Chatfield
|273 / -11
|6.325
|$11,883.33
|T53
|Tyler Watts - a
|273 / -11
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T57
|Nick Taylor
|274 / -10
|5.200
|$11,450.00
|T57
|Stephan Jaeger
|274 / -10
|5.200
|$11,450.00
|T57
|Dylan Wu
|274 / -10
|5.200
|$11,450.00
|T57
|Isaiah Salinda
|274 / -10
|5.200
|$11,450.00
|T57
|Pierceson Coody
|274 / -10
|5.200
|$11,450.00
|T62
|Patton Kizzire
|275 / -9
|4.300
|$11,000.00
|T62
|William Mouw
|275 / -9
|4.300
|$11,000.00
|T62
|Jonathan Byrd
|275 / -9
|4.300
|$11,000.00
|T62
|Hank Lebioda
|275 / -9
|4.300
|$11,000.00
|T66
|Brice Garnett
|276 / -8
|3.500
|$10,600.00
|T66
|Harry Higgs
|276 / -8
|3.500
|$10,600.00
|T66
|Chandler Blanchet
|276 / -8
|3.500
|$10,600.00
|T66
|Andrew Putnam
|276 / -8
|3.500
|$10,600.00
|T70
|Will Gordon
|278 / -6
|2.900
|$10,250.00
|T70
|Cam Davis
|278 / -6
|2.900
|$10,250.00
|T70
|Lucas Glover
|278 / -6
|2.900
|$10,250.00
|T73
|Cameron Champ
|280 / -4
|2.650
|$10,000.00
|T73
|Michael Thompson
|280 / -4
|2.650
|$10,000.00
|75
|David Skinns
|283 / -1
|2.500
|$9,850.00
|76
|Nick Dunlap
|284 / E
|2.400
|$9,750.00
You’ll note that the 500 FedExCup points usually reserved for the winner of this non-major were not distributed to Bridgeman. This is because he finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup, ultimately coming to rest at T4.
Also impactful relative to others is that Bridgeman snags the first win of the eight up for grabs in the FedExCup Fall. He already was exempt as a member of the PGA Tour through 2029 when he broke through at The Genesis Invitational in February, so his triumph close to his home in South Carolina extends that another year. He also already had locked up exemptions into the 2027 editions of The Players Championship, the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship, but now he’s back in the PGA Championship via this victory, even though that was a foregone conclusion using the Official World Golf Ranking, where he was 29th upon arrival in Asheville. He’ll climb back into the top 20 in its next update.
While Bridgeman had no immediate need to play (or win) the Biltmore, it did double as a tune-up for his debut at the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club this week. And as a captain’s pick by Brandt Snedeker, Bridgeman’s title tripled as a silencer for critics who doubted the nod but also were in position to lament that the latest winner should be in, anyway. So, that narrative is done and dusted.
Preferred lies were in effect for all four rounds at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, so it’s not surprising that Bridgeman’s 61 to secure the win was out there. But heck, it wasn’t even the lowest round of the day. That belonged to course member, Western Carolina University product and local favorite, J.T. Poston, who hung up a bogey-free, 11-under 60 as a member of the first threesome off the 10th tee in the finale. All told for the tournament, there were nine sub-63s crafted on the vulnerable layout in its foray of a four-year agreement with the title sponsor.
Neal Shipley was responsible for one of those eye-popping scores – his 9-under 62 in the second round that yielded solo possession of the lead at the midpoint. He held the perch after a third-round 65, but his story wasn’t entirely guided by the fact that he arrived slotted a precarious 183rd in the FedExCup. Rather, it was that he played his first 60 holes in bogey-free 21-under. Alas, he’d square two bogeys before the turn on Sunday and ultimately settled for joint second that rewarded him with a rise to 135th in the FedExCup. Ricky Castillo also placed a valuable T3. More on him in a moment.
The top 100 in the FedExCup at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall will be fully exempt on the PGA TOUR in 2027. At the Biltmore, only Max Greyserman (T10) crashed into the bubble with a climb of six spots to 97th. He displaced Billy Horschel (T43) to 101st.
Golfers who finish 51st-60th in the FedExCup will earn exemptions into the first two Signature Events of 2027. Castillo’s podium finish lifted him 12 slots to 57th, bumping idle Daniel Berger three notches to 63rd.
After this week’s Presidents Cup, the FedExCup Fall will resume with the Bank of Utah Championship on Oct. 1-4.