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Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

T5

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

T5

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

T7

Zecheng Dou
CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T7

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

-20

T7

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

T7

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

T10

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T10

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T10

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T10

Haotong Li
CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T15

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T15

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5
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37M AGO

Points and Payouts: See what each player earns at Biltmore Championship Asheville

4 Min Read

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Highlights | Final Round | Biltmore Championship | 2026

Highlights | Final Round | Biltmore Championship | 2026

Jacob Bridgeman banks $900,000 with win at Biltmore Championship Asheville

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Written by Rob Bolton

Jacob Bridgeman banks $900,000 with win at Biltmore Championship Asheville

No matter the potential line of this hypothetical (and absurd) market, bet the over on how many times Jacob Bridgeman will have probably heard, “Save some for the fishes!” from his peers while gathering his belongings in the locker room at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on Sunday, for he will have fielded those blasts from the past at the water fountain in middle school as the champion of the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. That’s because he was the only golfer in the field of 132 in Asheville who advanced to the Tour Championship three weeks ago.

Bridgeman closed out the lid-lifter of the FedExCup Fall with a bogey-free, 10-under 61 to post 26-under 258, good for a two-stroke victory over PGA Tour rookie Ben James, also the author of a Sunday 61.

With his second victory of the season, Bridgeman banks $900,000 of a total prize fund of $5 million. More on his win, its timing and other ramifications from North Carolina are laid out beneath the breakdown of all 76 who cashed.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Jacob Bridgeman258 / -26n/a (Top 50)$900,000.00
2Ben James260 / -24300.000$545,000.00
T3Ricky Castillo261 / -23162.500$295,000.00
T3Neal Shipley261 / -23162.500$295,000.00
T5J.T. Poston263 / -21n/a (Top 50)$193,125.00
T5Jackson Koivun263 / -21105.000$193,125.00
T7Zecheng Dou264 / -2085.000$157,083.33
T7Seamus Power264 / -2085.000$157,083.33
T7Johnny Keefer264 / -2085.000$157,083.33
T10Chris Kirk265 / -1965.400$116,250.00
T10John VanDerLaan265 / -1965.400$116,250.00
T10Haotong Li265 / -1965.400$116,250.00
T10Marco Penge265 / -1965.400$116,250.00
T10Max Greyserman265 / -1965.400$116,250.00
T15Jackson Suber266 / -1854.000$88,750.00
T15Ben Kohles266 / -1854.000$88,750.00
T17Blades Brown267 / -17n/a (non-member)$71,250.00
T17Peter Malnati267 / -1747.000$71,250.00
T17Austin Smotherman267 / -1747.000$71,250.00
T17Doug Ghim267 / -1747.000$71,250.00
T17Andrew Novak267 / -1747.000$71,250.00
T22Steven Fisk268 / -1640.000$54,250.00
T22John Parry268 / -1640.000$54,250.00
T24Austin Eckroat269 / -1531.000$38,083.33
T24Zach Bauchou269 / -1531.000$38,083.33
T24Michael Kim269 / -1531.000$38,083.33
T24Trace Crowe269 / -1531.000$38,083.33
T24Kevin Roy269 / -1531.000$38,083.33
T24Webb Simpson269 / -1531.000$38,083.33
T24Kevin Yu269 / -1531.000$38,083.33
T24Mackenzie Hughes269 / -1531.000$38,083.33
T24Eric Cole269 / -15n/a (Top 50)$38,083.33
T33Justin Lower270 / -1420.583$26,666.67
T33Ben Martin270 / -1420.583$26,666.67
T33Jeremy Paul270 / -1420.583$26,666.67
T33Tyler Duncan270 / -1420.583$26,666.67
T33Gordon Sargent270 / -1420.583$26,666.67
T33Chad Ramey270 / -1420.583$26,666.67
T39Karl Vilips271 / -1315.500$21,250.00
T39Adam Svensson271 / -1315.500$21,250.00
T39Adam Hadwin271 / -1315.500$21,250.00
T39Rico Hoey271 / -1315.500$21,250.00
T43Ben Silverman272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T43Billy Horschel272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T43Troy Merritt272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T43Pontus Nyholm272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T43Adam Schenk272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T43Takumi Kanaya272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T43Paul Peterson272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T43Hayden Springer272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T43Vince Whaley272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T43Corey Conners272 / -129.900$14,860.00
T53Zac Blair273 / -116.325$11,883.33
T53Chandler Phillips273 / -116.325$11,883.33
T53Davis Chatfield273 / -116.325$11,883.33
T53Tyler Watts - a273 / -11n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T57Nick Taylor274 / -105.200$11,450.00
T57Stephan Jaeger274 / -105.200$11,450.00
T57Dylan Wu274 / -105.200$11,450.00
T57Isaiah Salinda274 / -105.200$11,450.00
T57Pierceson Coody274 / -105.200$11,450.00
T62Patton Kizzire275 / -94.300$11,000.00
T62William Mouw275 / -94.300$11,000.00
T62Jonathan Byrd275 / -94.300$11,000.00
T62Hank Lebioda275 / -94.300$11,000.00
T66Brice Garnett276 / -83.500$10,600.00
T66Harry Higgs276 / -83.500$10,600.00
T66Chandler Blanchet276 / -83.500$10,600.00
T66Andrew Putnam276 / -83.500$10,600.00
T70Will Gordon278 / -62.900$10,250.00
T70Cam Davis278 / -62.900$10,250.00
T70Lucas Glover278 / -62.900$10,250.00
T73Cameron Champ280 / -42.650$10,000.00
T73Michael Thompson280 / -42.650$10,000.00
75David Skinns283 / -12.500$9,850.00
76Nick Dunlap284 / E2.400$9,750.00

You’ll note that the 500 FedExCup points usually reserved for the winner of this non-major were not distributed to Bridgeman. This is because he finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup, ultimately coming to rest at T4.

Also impactful relative to others is that Bridgeman snags the first win of the eight up for grabs in the FedExCup Fall. He already was exempt as a member of the PGA Tour through 2029 when he broke through at The Genesis Invitational in February, so his triumph close to his home in South Carolina extends that another year. He also already had locked up exemptions into the 2027 editions of The Players Championship, the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship, but now he’s back in the PGA Championship via this victory, even though that was a foregone conclusion using the Official World Golf Ranking, where he was 29th upon arrival in Asheville. He’ll climb back into the top 20 in its next update.

While Bridgeman had no immediate need to play (or win) the Biltmore, it did double as a tune-up for his debut at the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club this week. And as a captain’s pick by Brandt Snedeker, Bridgeman’s title tripled as a silencer for critics who doubted the nod but also were in position to lament that the latest winner should be in, anyway. So, that narrative is done and dusted.

Preferred lies were in effect for all four rounds at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, so it’s not surprising that Bridgeman’s 61 to secure the win was out there. But heck, it wasn’t even the lowest round of the day. That belonged to course member, Western Carolina University product and local favorite, J.T. Poston, who hung up a bogey-free, 11-under 60 as a member of the first threesome off the 10th tee in the finale. All told for the tournament, there were nine sub-63s crafted on the vulnerable layout in its foray of a four-year agreement with the title sponsor.

Neal Shipley was responsible for one of those eye-popping scores – his 9-under 62 in the second round that yielded solo possession of the lead at the midpoint. He held the perch after a third-round 65, but his story wasn’t entirely guided by the fact that he arrived slotted a precarious 183rd in the FedExCup. Rather, it was that he played his first 60 holes in bogey-free 21-under. Alas, he’d square two bogeys before the turn on Sunday and ultimately settled for joint second that rewarded him with a rise to 135th in the FedExCup. Ricky Castillo also placed a valuable T3. More on him in a moment.

The top 100 in the FedExCup at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall will be fully exempt on the PGA TOUR in 2027. At the Biltmore, only Max Greyserman (T10) crashed into the bubble with a climb of six spots to 97th. He displaced Billy Horschel (T43) to 101st.

Golfers who finish 51st-60th in the FedExCup will earn exemptions into the first two Signature Events of 2027. Castillo’s podium finish lifted him 12 slots to 57th, bumping idle Daniel Berger three notches to 63rd.

After this week’s Presidents Cup, the FedExCup Fall will resume with the Bank of Utah Championship on Oct. 1-4.

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Biltmore Championship Asheville

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11
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