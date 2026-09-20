Points and Payouts: See what each player earns at Biltmore Championship Asheville

Also impactful relative to others is that Bridgeman snags the first win of the eight up for grabs in the FedExCup Fall. He already was exempt as a member of the PGA Tour through 2029 when he broke through at The Genesis Invitational in February, so his triumph close to his home in South Carolina extends that another year. He also already had locked up exemptions into the 2027 editions of The Players Championship, the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship, but now he’s back in the PGA Championship via this victory, even though that was a foregone conclusion using the Official World Golf Ranking, where he was 29th upon arrival in Asheville. He’ll climb back into the top 20 in its next update.