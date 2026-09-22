Presidents Cup props: Will Xander Schauffele continue to build winning Presidents Cup resume?

Snubbed two autumns ago in his native land, the Canadian in Nick Taylor did not bask in the home-crowd experience at Royal Montreal. Time to make lemonade. He is the third choice in this market, but he also owns five wins on Tour. At 38, he should have the poise and experience to execute shots on the biggest stage. Solid throughout the bag, he hits plenty of fairways and is excellent around the greens. If he can grab a point early, Captain Geoff Ogilvy should reward him with more action throughout the weekend. A big Singles performance will decide whether this longshot was worth the wait! For those of you who prefer a longer shot, you can also back the Canadian to be the Top Debutant (both teams) at +1000.