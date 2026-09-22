Presidents Cup props: Will Xander Schauffele continue to build winning Presidents Cup resume?
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The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup takes place this weekend at the famous Medinah Country Club in Chicago. The U.S. Team owns a record of 13-1-1 in the competition and has won each of the last 10 meetings. The International Team arrives at Medinah in search of an upset and just its second win in tournament history.
DraftKings Sportsbook markets have multiple ways to get involved in the prop market action across the four days. Let’s dive in!
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Top Point Scorer: Xander Schauffele (+830)
While Scottie Scheffler (+340) and his partner(s) should rightfully command the attention of the Internationals, I do not believe the visiting underdogs provide enough depth to keep up with the 1A pairing of historic partners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The Californian duo has matching 10-4-0 records in this event, including identical 3-0-0 marks in Singles on Sunday. Schauffele, a two-time major champion, will have the extra edge regardless of his opponent on Sunday. If you prefer more bang for your buck, lean on Cantlay who would return +1000.
Xander Schauffele cards third-straight birdie at Presidents Cup
Top International Qualifier: Tom Kim (+435)
The young, fiery Korean is always up for the underdog role. Named to his first International Team in 2022 as a 20-year-old, Tom Kim was one of the youngest players ever to participate. Making his third start in 2026, he’s well indoctrinated to the International Team and should embrace taking on a bigger role and more responsibility. In the 10 previous sessions at the Presidents Cup, he was named in the lineup nine times. I would be shocked if he did not play in all five sessions this week. A four-time winner on Tour, including the Genesis Scottish Open in July, he arrives in form and will be the emotional leader of his squad.
Top U.S. Rookie: Chris Gotterup (+128)
Imagine having three wins in the last eight months and not automatically qualifying! Chris Gotterup, the five-time winner on Tour, closed the FedExCup Playoffs with T4 at the BMW Championship and T4 at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, cementing his place on the roster. He ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Total and is a menace from tee to green. Having multiple shot shapes and premium power will be an asset in both alternate shot (Foursomes) and on his own ball (Four-ball).
Top International Team Rookie: Nick Taylor (+270)
Snubbed two autumns ago in his native land, the Canadian in Nick Taylor did not bask in the home-crowd experience at Royal Montreal. Time to make lemonade. He is the third choice in this market, but he also owns five wins on Tour. At 38, he should have the poise and experience to execute shots on the biggest stage. Solid throughout the bag, he hits plenty of fairways and is excellent around the greens. If he can grab a point early, Captain Geoff Ogilvy should reward him with more action throughout the weekend. A big Singles performance will decide whether this longshot was worth the wait! For those of you who prefer a longer shot, you can also back the Canadian to be the Top Debutant (both teams) at +1000.
Top International Scorer: Adam Scott (+530)
Australian Adam Scott makes his 12th Presidents Cup appearance, tying for the all-time event record. The seasoned veteran has teed it up 54 times and was part of the 2003 International Team, which tied the U.S. Team in South Africa, the only fruits from the labor this century. While Si Woo Kim (+445) and Hideki Matsuyama (+510) sit in front of him in this market, Scott can provide the stability to navigate the biggest tests the U.S. Team throws in his direction. If you believe the International Team will provide a challenge, Scott will need to play a big part in making that happen.
Adam Scott's magnificent 171-yard approach leads to birdie at Presidents Cup
Biggest Winning Hole Margin: Six or more holes (+285)
Here’s a market we can all root for, regardless of affiliation! In 2024 at Royal Montreal, this market hit twice on Friday (Round Two) and both were delivered by the International Team. The U.S. Team of Cantlay and Schauffele were one of the victims after they won 6 and 5 at Quail Hollow in 2022. All we need is one lights-out putter, gang!
Team Score: U.S. 18.5 to International 11.5 (+1050)
Picking the winning score is similar to picking a lottery ticket. If you believe a blowout is on the cards, pushing your investment into the +900 or better range is the way forward. The uncertainty of what could happen after the winning point is secured is not for the faint of heart. If you are not set on a singular winning total, I would suggest sprinkling the infield around the 17-to-19-point range for the Americans. For those of you who believe an upset is on the cards, there are plenty of big-ticket International Team prices available. Good luck!
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