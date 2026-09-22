Guide to betting 2026 Presidents Cup smartly, responsibly
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Relive best drives from Presidents Cup history
Editor’s note: Birches Health is the leading national provider of Problem Gambling treatment and Responsible Gaming resources, offering specialized support from the privacy of home, covered by insurance.
The 16th Presidents Cup begins this week at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, with the matches running Thursday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 27. Brandt Snedeker's U.S. Team enters as a heavy betting favorite to retain the trophy against Geoff Ogilvy's International Team, which is chasing just its second win in the event's history.
The U.S. Team is priced at -400 to win outright on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the International Team at +350 and a tie at +1000. That price reflects the United States' dominant 13-1-1 record in the competition, a gap this year's oddsmakers don't expect to close much, even with players like Si Woo Kim, Ryan Fox and Hideki Matsuyama leading the International side.
Before placing a wager on any team match-play event, it helps to understand the format, since it differs meaningfully from standard stroke play. Let's run through the event basics, the betting markets and how to approach Presidents Cup betting with the right mindset.
Presidents Cup betting preview
Schedule (all times ET, subject to change)
- Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 22-23: Practice rounds
- Thursday, Sept. 24: Day 1, five matches (Four-ball)
- Friday, Sept. 25: Day 2, five matches (Foursomes)
- Saturday, Sept. 26: Day 3, eight matches (four Foursomes in the morning and four Four-balls in the afternoon)
- Sunday, Sept. 27: Day 4, 12 Singles matches
Format and points system
Four-ball (best ball)
- Each member of a two-man team plays his own ball.
- The team counts the lower of its two scores on each hole, and the side with the lowest score wins the hole.
- Tied scores halve the hole.
Foursomes (alternate shot)
- Each two-man team plays one ball per hole, alternating shots.
- Players alternate tee shots, one leading off on odd-numbered holes and the other on even-numbered holes.
- The team with the lower score wins the hole, tied scores halve.
Singles
- One player from each team goes head-to-head.
- The lower score wins the hole, tied scores halve.
Scoring
Each of the 30 matches is worth one point, with a halved match worth half a point to each side. The first team to 15.5 points wins the Presidents Cup.
Here's a key difference from the Ryder Cup: if the Presidents Cup ends tied at 15-15, both teams share the Cup as co-champions. There's no clause whereby the defending champion retains the trophy. The two sides simply split the honor until the next edition in 2028 in Australia.
Understanding Presidents Cup betting markets
Outright winner
Three-way market graded on total points, with "Tie" as its own option.
- USA: -400
- International: +350
- Tie: +1000
Because a tie is graded as its own outcome here, bets on U.S. or International both lose if the teams finish 15-15. Some books also offer a two-way "draw no bet" line that refunds stakes on a tie instead, so it's worth checking which structure your sportsbook uses before wagering, since the odds and payout logic differ from the three-way line above.
Beyond the outright winner, expect markets on individual session results (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), top American player, top International player and individual match props once pairings are announced. Those tend to carry more variance than the team outright, so size any wagers there accordingly.
Betting on the Presidents Cup responsibly
A four-day team event with dozens of matches can pull you into betting more than you planned, especially if the U.S. jumps out to an early lead and later markets start looking more appealing to chase value. Set your total budget, your "bankroll," before the week starts, and treat it as money you're fully prepared to lose without any effect on your finances.
Treat Presidents Cup betting as a cost of entertainment, not a plan to turn a profit. The market prices above already tell you the sportsbooks see the U.S. as a heavy favorite, which also means the payouts on the more popular side are limited. A realistic view of the odds, and of how skewed they are in the book's favor, goes a long way toward keeping the week fun instead of stressful.
Betting on the Presidents Cup legally
Only use legal, regulated platforms. Sports betting legality varies significantly by state.
States with online, mobile sports betting
Illinois, where Medinah is located, is among the states with legal online sports wagering. As of 2026, states with legal online sports betting include: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.
States with in-person, retail sports betting only
Some states only offer in-person betting at approved retail or tribal locations, including Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.
No sports betting permitted
You cannot legally bet on the Presidents Cup, or any other sport, if you're located in Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas or Utah.
Because state laws change, check Birches Health's legal sports betting map for the most current status before betting from any state you're unsure about.
Recognizing the first signs of a potential betting problem
The majority of people who bet on an event like the Presidents Cup do so without it becoming an issue. But it's worth knowing the early warning signs of problem gambling, both for yourself and for anyone in your life who bets. A few to watch for:
- Needing to bet more money than before to get the same excitement out of it
- Trying to win back losses by betting more, rather than sticking to your plan
- Thinking about your next bet often, or planning your day around upcoming wagers
- Hiding the amount of time or money you're spending on betting from people close to you
- Feeling irritable, anxious or restless when you try to cut back
- Betting affecting your sleep, work, relationships or finances
None of these on their own means someone has a gambling disorder, but noticing a pattern is worth paying attention to. Birches Health's guide to gambling disorder goes into more depth on the signs, symptoms and treatment options available.
Gambling addiction treatment, resources
Despite the best efforts to spread awareness about Responsible Gaming in September and throughout the rest of the year, there’s still a chance that you or someone you know may end up facing betting-related problems. Therefore, it’s important to know that there are specialized treatment options and programs available.
Birches Health has the leading gambling recovery program in the United States, with the largest nationwide team of therapists who have been specially trained to help individuals dealing with gambling addiction and related mental health challenges. The entire process is quick, confidential and insurance-covered for most clients, thanks to partnerships with the largest insurance companies and state government organizations. The Birches recovery program is available online in all 50 states from the privacy of home.
To connect with a Birches Health care specialist, you can click here or send an email to help@bircheshealth.com.