Odds Outlook: Davis Thompson among contenders at Biltmore Championship Asheville

The top three choices at FanDuel Sportsbook have all previously won on the PGA Tour. Davis Thompson (+2500) won a shootout at the John Deere Classic in the summer of 2024, posting a tournament record of 28-under par. The par-71 layout at The Cliffs features four par 5s and five par 3s and plays 2,500 feet above sea level, suggesting that low scores might rule again this week. Thompson ranks 12th in SG: Tee-to-Green and 11th in bogey avoidance, two excellent metrics if a shootout is on the cards. Doug Ghim (+2500) is the only player of the top four who does not have a PGA Tour trophy on the shelf. The 30-year-old who played his college golf at Texas is making his 191st start and has not cashed outside T31 since late March (T40, Valspar Championship). The veteran ranks in the top 10 in both SG: Off-the-Tee (ninth) and SG: Tee-to-Green (eighth). His best payday in 2026 on his own ball was T6 at the John Deere Classic in July.