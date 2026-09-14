Doug Ghim betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Doug Ghim hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
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Doug Ghim will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament offers a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|64-67-72-66
|-11
|45.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-70-67
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|91.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.588
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.134
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.269
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.047
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|0.943
|1.437
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.588 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.134 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.52% ranks third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.