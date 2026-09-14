Doug Ghim betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Ghim has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.