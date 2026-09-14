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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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14H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Doug Ghim hits tee shot to 13 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

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Doug Ghim will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament offers a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Ghim at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1964-67-72-66-1145.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-70-67-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-72-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT669-65-65-68-1791.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1565-69-69-67-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2865-69-69-73-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3165-69-69-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1968-69-69-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500

Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Ghim has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 1.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5880.500
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1340.480
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2690.235
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.0470.223
Average Strokes Gained: Total120.9431.437

Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.588 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.134 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 70.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
  • Ghim has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.52% ranks third on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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