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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole sinks 41-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at BMW Championship

Eric Cole sinks 41-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at BMW Championship

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Eric Cole will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be contested on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Cole at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2867-68-67-75-3--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5872-72-70-71+5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2963-69-71-69-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC67-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5376-64-66-75+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open7071-67-79-69+63.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3976-63-70-65-1014.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3863-65-69-73-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC64-76E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday872-69-70-70-7200.000

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished eighth with a score of 7-under.
  • Cole has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged -0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.454-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.025-0.492
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3690.179
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.4970.248
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.387-0.173

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a -0.025 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
  • Cole currently sits 45th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 865 points and has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total (54th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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