Eric Cole betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Cole has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished eighth with a score of 7-under.

Cole has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.