Eric Cole betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Eric Cole sinks 41-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at BMW Championship
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Eric Cole will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be contested on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T28
|67-68-67-75
|-3
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|72-72-70-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|63-69-71-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|76-64-66-75
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|71-67-79-69
|+6
|3.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|63-65-69-73
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-76
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|200.000
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished eighth with a score of 7-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.454
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.025
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.369
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.497
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.387
|-0.173
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a -0.025 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
- Cole currently sits 45th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 865 points and has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total (54th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.