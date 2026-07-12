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Points and payouts: See what players took home from ISCO Championship

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Steven Fisk interview after winning ISCO Championship

Steven Fisk interview after winning ISCO Championship

Steven Fisk claims 300 FedExCup points, $720K for his win at Hustbourne Country Club


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Written by Rob Bolton

Steven Fisk claims 300 FedExCup points, $720K for his win at Hustbourne Country Club


It wasn’t a photo finish that determined the winner of the ISCO Championship, but the outcome required extra time to declare the champion.

With a par on the third hole of the sudden-death playoff, Steven Fisk emerged as the winner of the Additional Event at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. In the area of the country where thoroughbreds often get top billing, Fisk nosed out Taylor Pendrith just 10 miles to the east of Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

After the duo concluded regulation in 16-under 264, they repeated the par-4 18th hole until it was over. For his second PGA TOUR title, Fisk pockets 300 FedExCup points and $720,000 of the $4 million purse.

More on Sunday’s finale, the end of a tournament streak and other nuggets are below.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
P1Steven Fisk264 / -16300.000$720,000.00
P2Taylor Pendrith264 / -16165.000$436,000.00
T3Ben Silverman265 / -1592.500$236,000.00
T3Aaron Wise265 / -1592.500$236,000.00
T5Davis Chatfield266 / -1460.000$148,000.00
T5Kristoffer Ventura266 / -1460.000$148,000.00
T5Lucas Glover266 / -1460.000$148,000.00
T8Manuel Elvira267 / -13n/a (non-member)$121,000.00
T8Zac Blair267 / -1347.500$121,000.00
T10Thomas Rosenmueller268 / -12n/a (non-member)$93,000.00
T10Jackson Koivun268 / -1235.200$93,000.00
T10Mackenzie Hughes268 / -1235.200$93,000.00
T10William Mouw268 / -1235.200$93,000.00
T10Tom Hoge268 / -1235.200$93,000.00
T15Ben Kohles269 / -1129.250$63,000.00
T15Takumi Kanaya269 / -1129.250$63,000.00
T15Ben James269 / -1129.250$63,000.00
T15Chandler Phillips269 / -1129.250$63,000.00
T15Rafael Campos269 / -1129.250$63,000.00
T15Stephan Jaeger269 / -1129.250$63,000.00
T21Ugo Coussaud270 / -10n/a (non-member)$36,822.22
T21Beau Hossler270 / -1022.296$36,822.22
T21Nick Hardy270 / -1022.296$36,822.22
T21Wenyi Ding270 / -10n/a (non-member)$36,822.22
T21Christiaan Bezuidenhout270 / -1022.296$36,822.22
T21Ben Martin270 / -1022.296$36,822.22
T21Felix Mory270 / -10n/a (non-member)$36,822.22
T21Jeong Weon Ko270 / -10n/a (non-member)$36,822.22
T21Sam Bairstow270 / -10n/a (non-member)$36,822.22
T30Chad Ramey271 / -916.022$25,600.00
T30Joel Dahmen271 / -916.022$25,600.00
T30Jacob Skov Olesen271 / -9n/a (non-member)$25,600.00
T30Alejandro Tosti271 / -916.022$25,600.00
T34Joel Girrbach272 / -8n/a (non-member)$20,840.00
T34Euan Walker272 / -8n/a (non-member)$20,840.00
T34A.J. Ewart272 / -812.444$20,840.00
T34Dylan Wu272 / -812.444$20,840.00
T34Chan Kim272 / -812.444$20,840.00
T39Oihan Guillamoundeguy273 / -7n/a (non-member)$14,616.00
T39Cameron Champ273 / -77.964$14,616.00
T39Jonathan Byrd273 / -77.964$14,616.00
T39Max Homa273 / -77.964$14,616.00
T39Denny McCarthy273 / -77.964$14,616.00
T39Niklas Lemke273 / -7n/a (non-member)$14,616.00
T39Kevin Streelman273 / -77.964$14,616.00
T39Patton Kizzire273 / -77.964$14,616.00
T39Adrien Dumont de Chassart273 / -77.964$14,616.00
T39Danny Walker273 / -77.964$14,616.00
T49Rico Hoey274 / -64.822$10,072.00
T49Luke List274 / -64.822$10,072.00
T49Romain Langasque274 / -6n/a (non-member)$10,072.00
T49Preston Stout - a274 / -6n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
T49David Lipsky274 / -64.822$10,072.00
T49Paul Peterson274 / -64.822$10,072.00
T55Pontus Nyholm276 / -43.547$9,360.00
T55Lanto Griffin276 / -43.547$9,360.00
T55Hugo Townsend276 / -4n/a (non-member)$9,360.00
T55Davis Bryant276 / -4n/a (non-member)$9,360.00
T59Nick Dunlap277 / -32.987$9,000.00
T59Marcus Kinhult277 / -3n/a (non-member)$9,000.00
T59Justin Lower277 / -32.987$9,000.00
T59Fabián Gómez277 / -32.987$9,000.00
T59Troy Merritt277 / -32.987$9,000.00
T64Marcel Schneider278 / -2n/a (non-member)$8,720.00
T64Christo Lamprecht278 / -22.551$8,720.00
T66Camilo Villegas279 / -12.302$8,560.00
T66Adam Svensson279 / -12.302$8,560.00

Pendrith was among six who scored a field-low, 5-under 65 on Sunday. He played in the fifth-to-last pairing, so the Canadian was on ice until Fisk equaled from the penultimate twosome with a 3-under 67. After matching pars in the first two holes of the playoff, the hole was recut as per the new tradition on the PGA TOUR. Pendrith was in trouble off the tee and failed to get up and down from some 40 yards in the fairway. Meanwhile, Fisk split the fairway off the tee and left himself with a mid-range birdie try, which essentially was a textbook two-putt par.

Fisk’s breakthrough victory occurred as a PGA TOUR rookie last fall at the Sanderson Farms Championship. With this one, the 29-year-old from Georgia is exempt into the 2027 editions of THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption as a winner is extended through 2028.

Augusta National Golf Club does not extend invitations to the Masters for winners of FedExCup Fall stops and Additional Events, so Fisk will need to continue to find another way to make his debut in that major. He’s projected to jump into the top 85 of the Official World Golf Ranking with this win, so that’ll help. His previous career-best slot was 91st after his first victory.

For the second straight week, Lucas Glover held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds. He eventually settled for a T3 at the John Deere Classic; this week at Hurstbourne, he finished T5, two shots outside the playoff.

For the first time, PGA TOUR members eligible to compete in the concurrently contested Genesis Scottish Open were not required to make the trip to Europe. In addition to Fisk and Glover, the 2025 ISCO Championship winner, William Mouw, also opted to stay in the States to defend his title. Alas, he checked up in a five-way share of 10th place.

Notably, in his second start as a professional, Jackson Koivun also placed T10.

With Fisk taking the title, the tournament’s streak of breakthroughs ends at five with Mouw as the anchor. This leaves The RSM Classic standing alone with the longest streak of first-time winners, also at five.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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