Points and payouts: See what players took home from ISCO Championship
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Steven Fisk interview after winning ISCO Championship
Steven Fisk claims 300 FedExCup points, $720K for his win at Hustbourne Country Club
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Players in This Article
Steven Fisk claims 300 FedExCup points, $720K for his win at Hustbourne Country Club
It wasn’t a photo finish that determined the winner of the ISCO Championship, but the outcome required extra time to declare the champion.
With a par on the third hole of the sudden-death playoff, Steven Fisk emerged as the winner of the Additional Event at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. In the area of the country where thoroughbreds often get top billing, Fisk nosed out Taylor Pendrith just 10 miles to the east of Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.
After the duo concluded regulation in 16-under 264, they repeated the par-4 18th hole until it was over. For his second PGA TOUR title, Fisk pockets 300 FedExCup points and $720,000 of the $4 million purse.
More on Sunday’s finale, the end of a tournament streak and other nuggets are below.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Steven Fisk
|264 / -16
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|P2
|Taylor Pendrith
|264 / -16
|165.000
|$436,000.00
|T3
|Ben Silverman
|265 / -15
|92.500
|$236,000.00
|T3
|Aaron Wise
|265 / -15
|92.500
|$236,000.00
|T5
|Davis Chatfield
|266 / -14
|60.000
|$148,000.00
|T5
|Kristoffer Ventura
|266 / -14
|60.000
|$148,000.00
|T5
|Lucas Glover
|266 / -14
|60.000
|$148,000.00
|T8
|Manuel Elvira
|267 / -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$121,000.00
|T8
|Zac Blair
|267 / -13
|47.500
|$121,000.00
|T10
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|268 / -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$93,000.00
|T10
|Jackson Koivun
|268 / -12
|35.200
|$93,000.00
|T10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|268 / -12
|35.200
|$93,000.00
|T10
|William Mouw
|268 / -12
|35.200
|$93,000.00
|T10
|Tom Hoge
|268 / -12
|35.200
|$93,000.00
|T15
|Ben Kohles
|269 / -11
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T15
|Takumi Kanaya
|269 / -11
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T15
|Ben James
|269 / -11
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T15
|Chandler Phillips
|269 / -11
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T15
|Rafael Campos
|269 / -11
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T15
|Stephan Jaeger
|269 / -11
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T21
|Ugo Coussaud
|270 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,822.22
|T21
|Beau Hossler
|270 / -10
|22.296
|$36,822.22
|T21
|Nick Hardy
|270 / -10
|22.296
|$36,822.22
|T21
|Wenyi Ding
|270 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,822.22
|T21
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|270 / -10
|22.296
|$36,822.22
|T21
|Ben Martin
|270 / -10
|22.296
|$36,822.22
|T21
|Felix Mory
|270 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,822.22
|T21
|Jeong Weon Ko
|270 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,822.22
|T21
|Sam Bairstow
|270 / -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$36,822.22
|T30
|Chad Ramey
|271 / -9
|16.022
|$25,600.00
|T30
|Joel Dahmen
|271 / -9
|16.022
|$25,600.00
|T30
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|271 / -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$25,600.00
|T30
|Alejandro Tosti
|271 / -9
|16.022
|$25,600.00
|T34
|Joel Girrbach
|272 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,840.00
|T34
|Euan Walker
|272 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,840.00
|T34
|A.J. Ewart
|272 / -8
|12.444
|$20,840.00
|T34
|Dylan Wu
|272 / -8
|12.444
|$20,840.00
|T34
|Chan Kim
|272 / -8
|12.444
|$20,840.00
|T39
|Oihan Guillamoundeguy
|273 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,616.00
|T39
|Cameron Champ
|273 / -7
|7.964
|$14,616.00
|T39
|Jonathan Byrd
|273 / -7
|7.964
|$14,616.00
|T39
|Max Homa
|273 / -7
|7.964
|$14,616.00
|T39
|Denny McCarthy
|273 / -7
|7.964
|$14,616.00
|T39
|Niklas Lemke
|273 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,616.00
|T39
|Kevin Streelman
|273 / -7
|7.964
|$14,616.00
|T39
|Patton Kizzire
|273 / -7
|7.964
|$14,616.00
|T39
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|273 / -7
|7.964
|$14,616.00
|T39
|Danny Walker
|273 / -7
|7.964
|$14,616.00
|T49
|Rico Hoey
|274 / -6
|4.822
|$10,072.00
|T49
|Luke List
|274 / -6
|4.822
|$10,072.00
|T49
|Romain Langasque
|274 / -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$10,072.00
|T49
|Preston Stout - a
|274 / -6
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T49
|David Lipsky
|274 / -6
|4.822
|$10,072.00
|T49
|Paul Peterson
|274 / -6
|4.822
|$10,072.00
|T55
|Pontus Nyholm
|276 / -4
|3.547
|$9,360.00
|T55
|Lanto Griffin
|276 / -4
|3.547
|$9,360.00
|T55
|Hugo Townsend
|276 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,360.00
|T55
|Davis Bryant
|276 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,360.00
|T59
|Nick Dunlap
|277 / -3
|2.987
|$9,000.00
|T59
|Marcus Kinhult
|277 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,000.00
|T59
|Justin Lower
|277 / -3
|2.987
|$9,000.00
|T59
|Fabián Gómez
|277 / -3
|2.987
|$9,000.00
|T59
|Troy Merritt
|277 / -3
|2.987
|$9,000.00
|T64
|Marcel Schneider
|278 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,720.00
|T64
|Christo Lamprecht
|278 / -2
|2.551
|$8,720.00
|T66
|Camilo Villegas
|279 / -1
|2.302
|$8,560.00
|T66
|Adam Svensson
|279 / -1
|2.302
|$8,560.00
Pendrith was among six who scored a field-low, 5-under 65 on Sunday. He played in the fifth-to-last pairing, so the Canadian was on ice until Fisk equaled from the penultimate twosome with a 3-under 67. After matching pars in the first two holes of the playoff, the hole was recut as per the new tradition on the PGA TOUR. Pendrith was in trouble off the tee and failed to get up and down from some 40 yards in the fairway. Meanwhile, Fisk split the fairway off the tee and left himself with a mid-range birdie try, which essentially was a textbook two-putt par.
Fisk’s breakthrough victory occurred as a PGA TOUR rookie last fall at the Sanderson Farms Championship. With this one, the 29-year-old from Georgia is exempt into the 2027 editions of THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption as a winner is extended through 2028.
Augusta National Golf Club does not extend invitations to the Masters for winners of FedExCup Fall stops and Additional Events, so Fisk will need to continue to find another way to make his debut in that major. He’s projected to jump into the top 85 of the Official World Golf Ranking with this win, so that’ll help. His previous career-best slot was 91st after his first victory.
For the second straight week, Lucas Glover held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds. He eventually settled for a T3 at the John Deere Classic; this week at Hurstbourne, he finished T5, two shots outside the playoff.
For the first time, PGA TOUR members eligible to compete in the concurrently contested Genesis Scottish Open were not required to make the trip to Europe. In addition to Fisk and Glover, the 2025 ISCO Championship winner, William Mouw, also opted to stay in the States to defend his title. Alas, he checked up in a five-way share of 10th place.
Notably, in his second start as a professional, Jackson Koivun also placed T10.
With Fisk taking the title, the tournament’s streak of breakthroughs ends at five with Mouw as the anchor. This leaves The RSM Classic standing alone with the longest streak of first-time winners, also at five.