Points and payouts: See what players took home from ISCO Championship

Pendrith was among six who scored a field-low, 5-under 65 on Sunday. He played in the fifth-to-last pairing, so the Canadian was on ice until Fisk equaled from the penultimate twosome with a 3-under 67. After matching pars in the first two holes of the playoff, the hole was recut as per the new tradition on the PGA TOUR. Pendrith was in trouble off the tee and failed to get up and down from some 40 yards in the fairway. Meanwhile, Fisk split the fairway off the tee and left himself with a mid-range birdie try, which essentially was a textbook two-putt par.