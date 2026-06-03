the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday props: Building ladder around Scottie Scheffler at Muirfield Village
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Golfbet Roundtable: Full betting breakdown ahead of the Memorial
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, played annually at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club outside Columbus, Ohio, is the seventh of eight Signature Events in the 2026 season. It is the final Signature Event featuring a 36-hole cut.
There are multiple markets to attack the field of 72 players at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s dive in!
(Editor’s note: For more betting expert picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Winner Without Scottie Scheffler
Scheffler won his opening tournament of the season, The American Express, but has not won in 10 subsequent starts. He returns to Muirfield Village as the two-time defending champion who has been beaten by a total of four players in his previous four events outside the Ohio capital city. If there is an event where the No. 1 player in the OWGR is going to find his way back to the winner’s circle, this may be the place. I’m buying insurance this week.
Ben Griffin (+3200) navigated a long, arduous Trump National Doral for a podium finish (solo third) to end April. Defending his championship last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he produced four rounds in the 60s, including 65 on Sunday to hit the podium (T3) again. Making his fourth start at Muirfield Village, he was the 18- and 36-hole leader in 2025 and played in the final group with Scheffler on Sunday before cashing solo second, four shots back.
Alex Smalley (+4800) made his first bogey of the week at Colonial on his 38th hole. He added just three more and cashed T3, his fourth top-10 payday in his previous five starts on TOUR. He was co-runner-up at the PGA Championship at Aronimink three weeks ago. Quietly ranked 11th in Strokes Gained: Total, his full bag and recent form makes him a perfect outsider this week in a field containing 18 of the 20 players in the OWGR.
Top 10 (including ties), Same Game Parlay (+650)
Russell Henley (+150) and Patrick Cantlay (+196)
Henley arrives smoldering after circling birdies on his final three holes to force, then win, a playoff Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. In the 2025 event, he posted two-under 286 to share fifth and cash inside the top 30 for the third consecutive season at Muirfield Village. In April at the Masters, he picked up his first podium of the season, sharing third place.
Cantlay is one of two multiple winners in the field this week. The champion in 2021 and 2019 shared third in 2022 and was the 54-hole leader in 2018 before he cashed T4. Only Scheffler, Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm (not eligible) have better career scoring averages at Muirfield Village.
DraftKings odds: How to bet on Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial
Top 20 (including ties), Same Game Parlay (+480)
Scottie Scheffler (-850), Jordan Spieth (+124),and Sam Burns (+126)
Spieth enters Ohio on a run of 12 consecutive cuts made on TOUR, including four of his last six T19 or better. At Muirfield Village, the “Augusta of the North,” he qualified for the weekend 11 times in 13 attempts and signed for T19 or better a whopping nine times. His last three visits resulted in T7-MC-T5. He owns a career scoring average of 71.40.
Making his seventh start, Burns produced the best three results in his previous three visits. In 2023, his even-par total was good enough for T16. He shared 15th place in 2024 at 2 over. Last year, a second-round 65 tied for the lowest round of the week and helped to reach T12. He enters the week on seven consecutive cuts made, all T38 or better, and his previous top 10 was T7 at the Masters.
Familiar territory: Top 30, Same Game Parlay (+400)
Veterans Si Woo Kim (-255), Shane Lowry (-102) and Adam Scott (-125) all have plenty of weekend experience at Muirfield Village. Kim owns nine paydays from 10 starts, including a current run of eight in a row. During his current run, seven results have paid T31 or better. The Korean was the 36 and 54-hole leader at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson before finishing third in his previous start on TOUR. Lowry has five consecutive cuts made with results T32 or better in four of his last five. Scott is also streaking with 11 weekends and counting, including a pair of top-10 paydays in his last five visits. He also cashed in 15 of 16 career visits. Before missing the weekend at the PGA Championship, the Australian rattled off four consecutive paydays of T24 or better. Lowry’s current form isn’t as bright, but he has played every weekend on his own ball since falling short at THE PLAYERS.
The ladder: Top 5, Top 10, Top 20 (all including ties), Same Game Parlay (+2000)
Scottie Scheffler (-150) lost to four players at this event in his last four tournaments. That’s the list. Half of the list is not in the field this week. The two-time defending champion cashed solo third in 2023 and solo third in 2021.
Akshay Bhatia (+455) missed the weekend on his 2023 debut but earned T22 money the following season and cashed T16 in 2025 with an 80 on the card. The three-time winner on TOUR already knocked out a Signature Event win at a very demanding Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March. He flashed 67-65 to open at the Charles Schwab Challenge last week before fading to T28.
Rickie Fowler (+116) racked up three consecutive top-10 paydays before fading on the weekend at Aronimink to T60. He missed the cut last week at Colonial Country Club, but six of his previous nine paydays at the Memorial are T14 or better, including T7-MC-T9 over the last three years.
Good luck!
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