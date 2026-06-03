the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday props: Building ladder around Scottie Scheffler at Muirfield Village

Veterans Si Woo Kim (-255), Shane Lowry (-102) and Adam Scott (-125) all have plenty of weekend experience at Muirfield Village. Kim owns nine paydays from 10 starts, including a current run of eight in a row. During his current run, seven results have paid T31 or better. The Korean was the 36 and 54-hole leader at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson before finishing third in his previous start on TOUR. Lowry has five consecutive cuts made with results T32 or better in four of his last five. Scott is also streaking with 11 weekends and counting, including a pair of top-10 paydays in his last five visits. He also cashed in 15 of 16 career visits. Before missing the weekend at the PGA Championship, the Australian rattled off four consecutive paydays of T24 or better. Lowry’s current form isn’t as bright, but he has played every weekend on his own ball since falling short at THE PLAYERS.