Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Charles Schwab Challenge

This was the fourth playoff of the 2026 season and the fourth in the last seven editions of the tournament. Given that eight different golfers held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds, and that Henley wasn’t among them, a playoff was all but predictable. When Henley’s last putt disappeared, he secured his sixth career PGA TOUR title and first since the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In addition to all of the prizes, the 37-year-old’s membership exemption as a winner is extended through 2029.