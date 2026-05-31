PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Charles Schwab Challenge

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Russell Henley’s Round 4 winning highlights from Charles Schwab Challenge

Russell Henley’s Round 4 winning highlights from Charles Schwab Challenge

Russell Henley banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.78 million with win at Colonial

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Russell Henley banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.78 million with win at Colonial

    It’s fitting that the unique prize for winning the Charles Schwab Challenge is a vehicle, because Russell Henley needed to press the pedal to the floor to have a chance to prevail in the 80th edition of the tournament.

    With a birdie on the only hole in a playoff with Eric Cole, Henley emerged with the victory, but to get even there, Henley had buried birdies on each of the last three holes of regulation, all ranging from 15-17 feet, to post a 3-under 67 at Colonial Country Club. When Cole closed with an even-par 70, the duo matched 72-hole aggregates of 12-under 268.

    For the victory, Henley banks 500 FedExCup points and rises 15 spots to 11th in the standings. He also earns $1,782,000 of a record purse of $9.9 million. Swipe or scroll below the table of all golfers who cashed for more details on the outcome in Fort Worth, Texas.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Russell Henley268 / -12500.000$1,782,000.00
    P2Eric Cole268 / -12300.000$1,079,100.00
    T3Ben Griffin269 / -11145.000$524,700.00
    T3Alex Smalley269 / -11145.000$524,700.00
    T3Mac Meissner269 / -11145.000$524,700.00
    T6Gary Woodland270 / -1088.750$322,987.50
    T6Michael Brennan270 / -1088.750$322,987.50
    T6Nico Echavarria270 / -1088.750$322,987.50
    T6J.J. Spaun270 / -1088.750$322,987.50
    T10Steven Fisk271 / -970.000$249,975.00
    T10Mackenzie Hughes271 / -970.000$249,975.00
    T10Ryan Gerard271 / -970.000$249,975.00
    T13Jordan Smith272 / -857.333$193,875.00
    T13Justin Thomas272 / -857.333$193,875.00
    T13Hideki Matsuyama272 / -857.333$193,875.00
    16Michael Thorbjornsen273 / -753.000$170,775.00
    T17Rico Hoey274 / -647.000$141,075.00
    T17Michael Kim274 / -647.000$141,075.00
    T17Andrew Putnam274 / -647.000$141,075.00
    T17A.J. Ewart274 / -647.000$141,075.00
    T17Ludvig Åberg274 / -647.000$141,075.00
    T22Max Homa275 / -536.500$92,400.00
    T22Brice Garnett275 / -536.500$92,400.00
    T22Zach Bauchou275 / -536.500$92,400.00
    T22Matt Kuchar275 / -536.500$92,400.00
    T22Pierceson Coody275 / -536.500$92,400.00
    T22Brian Harman275 / -536.500$92,400.00
    T28Brandt Snedeker276 / -428.750$69,300.00
    T28Keita Nakajima276 / -428.750$69,300.00
    T28Akshay Bhatia276 / -428.750$69,300.00
    T28Doug Ghim276 / -428.750$69,300.00
    T32Garrick Higgo277 / -323.500$59,070.00
    T32Lanto Griffin277 / -323.500$59,070.00
    T32Christiaan Bezuidenhout277 / -323.500$59,070.00
    T35J.T. Poston278 / -218.000$47,237.14
    T35Keegan Bradley278 / -218.000$47,237.14
    T35Max McGreevy278 / -218.000$47,237.14
    T35Kevin Yu278 / -218.000$47,237.14
    T35Davis Thompson278 / -218.000$47,237.14
    T35Lee Hodges278 / -218.000$47,237.14
    T35Johnny Keefer278 / -218.000$47,237.14
    T42Kevin Streelman279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Joel Dahmen279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Emiliano Grillo279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Adrien Saddier279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Ricky Castillo279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Jeffrey Kang279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Austin Smotherman279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Sam Stevens279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Robert MacIntyre279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Billy Horschel279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T42Chandler Blanchet279 / -110.000$29,766.00
    T54Seamus Power280 / E5.750$22,968.00
    T54Luke Clanton280 / E5.750$22,968.00
    T54Takumi Kanaya280 / E5.750$22,968.00
    T54Patrick Fishburn280 / E5.750$22,968.00
    T54Andrew Novak280 / E5.750$22,968.00
    T54Tom Kim280 / E5.750$22,968.00
    T60Mark Hubbard281 / 14.500$21,780.00
    T60Patrick Rodgers281 / 14.500$21,780.00
    T60Nick Dunlap281 / 14.500$21,780.00
    T60Matt McCarty281 / 14.500$21,780.00
    T60Sahith Theegala281 / 14.500$21,780.00
    T60Taylor Moore281 / 14.500$21,780.00
    66Ryo Hisatsune282 / 23.800$21,087.00
    T67Thorbjørn Olesen283 / 33.400$20,691.00
    T67Jackson Suber283 / 33.400$20,691.00
    T67Austin Eckroat283 / 33.400$20,691.00
    70Erik van Rooyen284 / 43.000$20,295.00
    T71Tom Hoge285 / 52.800$19,899.00
    T71Lucas Glover285 / 52.800$19,899.00
    T71Davis Riley285 / 52.800$19,899.00
    T74Kevin Roy286 / 62.550$19,404.00
    T74Adam Schenk286 / 62.550$19,404.00

    After Cole’s try for birdie from nearly 13 feet on the par-4 18th hole in the playoff didn’t drop, it was almost cute that Henley’s look at his own measured just 4 feet, 10 inches. Of course, after how he walked off regulation, it also meant that expectations were sky high that he wouldn’t fail. When he didn’t, the keys and title to the 1982 Schwab Scrambler up for grabs were his.

    This was the fourth playoff of the 2026 season and the fourth in the last seven editions of the tournament. Given that eight different golfers held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds, and that Henley wasn’t among them, a playoff was all but predictable. When Henley’s last putt disappeared, he secured his sixth career PGA TOUR title and first since the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In addition to all of the prizes, the 37-year-old’s membership exemption as a winner is extended through 2029.

    Cole, also 37 and the outright leader after the third round, was gunning for his first PGA TOUR victory in his 120th career start. History was not on his side in overtime as he was bidding to become the first first-time winner of the tournament in 25 years (Sergio Garcia). It’s his second loss in a playoff. The consolation for this defeat is an exemption into this week’s the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5. He climbed 12 spots to second in the latest phase of entry for the seventh Signature Event of the season.

    Defending champion Ben Griffin was the first of three to post 11-under 269 to finish T3 with Alex Smalley and Mac Meissner, the latter of whom also is rewarded with a spot at Muirfield Village Golf Club for landing at fourth in the Aon Swing 5. Smalley rose two spots to lead the Aon Next 10, so they’ll see each other again in central Ohio.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5D AGO
    Charles Schwab Challenge props: Weather impacts could mean lower scores at Colonial
    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    5D AGO
    Running with Rick: Putting change could yield more returns for Thomas at Colonial
    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    6D AGO
    Bolton: Can Åberg defy history at Colonial?

    Presented by

    JLab
    Fantasy Insider
    Official

    Charles Schwab Challenge

    1

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    2

    Eric Cole
    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    2

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    -11

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Mac Meissner
    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T3

    USA
    M. Meissner
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T6

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T6

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW