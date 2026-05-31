Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Charles Schwab Challenge
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Russell Henley’s Round 4 winning highlights from Charles Schwab Challenge
Russell Henley banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.78 million with win at Colonial
Russell Henley banks 500 FedExCup points, $1.78 million with win at Colonial
It’s fitting that the unique prize for winning the Charles Schwab Challenge is a vehicle, because Russell Henley needed to press the pedal to the floor to have a chance to prevail in the 80th edition of the tournament.
With a birdie on the only hole in a playoff with Eric Cole, Henley emerged with the victory, but to get even there, Henley had buried birdies on each of the last three holes of regulation, all ranging from 15-17 feet, to post a 3-under 67 at Colonial Country Club. When Cole closed with an even-par 70, the duo matched 72-hole aggregates of 12-under 268.
For the victory, Henley banks 500 FedExCup points and rises 15 spots to 11th in the standings. He also earns $1,782,000 of a record purse of $9.9 million. Swipe or scroll below the table of all golfers who cashed for more details on the outcome in Fort Worth, Texas.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Russell Henley
|268 / -12
|500.000
|$1,782,000.00
|P2
|Eric Cole
|268 / -12
|300.000
|$1,079,100.00
|T3
|Ben Griffin
|269 / -11
|145.000
|$524,700.00
|T3
|Alex Smalley
|269 / -11
|145.000
|$524,700.00
|T3
|Mac Meissner
|269 / -11
|145.000
|$524,700.00
|T6
|Gary Woodland
|270 / -10
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T6
|Michael Brennan
|270 / -10
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T6
|Nico Echavarria
|270 / -10
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T6
|J.J. Spaun
|270 / -10
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T10
|Steven Fisk
|271 / -9
|70.000
|$249,975.00
|T10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|271 / -9
|70.000
|$249,975.00
|T10
|Ryan Gerard
|271 / -9
|70.000
|$249,975.00
|T13
|Jordan Smith
|272 / -8
|57.333
|$193,875.00
|T13
|Justin Thomas
|272 / -8
|57.333
|$193,875.00
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama
|272 / -8
|57.333
|$193,875.00
|16
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|273 / -7
|53.000
|$170,775.00
|T17
|Rico Hoey
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T17
|Michael Kim
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T17
|Andrew Putnam
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T17
|A.J. Ewart
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T17
|Ludvig Åberg
|274 / -6
|47.000
|$141,075.00
|T22
|Max Homa
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Brice Garnett
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Zach Bauchou
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Matt Kuchar
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Pierceson Coody
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T22
|Brian Harman
|275 / -5
|36.500
|$92,400.00
|T28
|Brandt Snedeker
|276 / -4
|28.750
|$69,300.00
|T28
|Keita Nakajima
|276 / -4
|28.750
|$69,300.00
|T28
|Akshay Bhatia
|276 / -4
|28.750
|$69,300.00
|T28
|Doug Ghim
|276 / -4
|28.750
|$69,300.00
|T32
|Garrick Higgo
|277 / -3
|23.500
|$59,070.00
|T32
|Lanto Griffin
|277 / -3
|23.500
|$59,070.00
|T32
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|277 / -3
|23.500
|$59,070.00
|T35
|J.T. Poston
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Keegan Bradley
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Max McGreevy
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Kevin Yu
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Davis Thompson
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Lee Hodges
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T35
|Johnny Keefer
|278 / -2
|18.000
|$47,237.14
|T42
|Kevin Streelman
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Joel Dahmen
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Emiliano Grillo
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Adrien Saddier
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Ricky Castillo
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Jeffrey Kang
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Austin Smotherman
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Sam Stevens
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Robert MacIntyre
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Billy Horschel
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T42
|Chandler Blanchet
|279 / -1
|10.000
|$29,766.00
|T54
|Seamus Power
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Luke Clanton
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Takumi Kanaya
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Patrick Fishburn
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Andrew Novak
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T54
|Tom Kim
|280 / E
|5.750
|$22,968.00
|T60
|Mark Hubbard
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Patrick Rodgers
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Nick Dunlap
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Matt McCarty
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Sahith Theegala
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|T60
|Taylor Moore
|281 / 1
|4.500
|$21,780.00
|66
|Ryo Hisatsune
|282 / 2
|3.800
|$21,087.00
|T67
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|283 / 3
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|T67
|Jackson Suber
|283 / 3
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|T67
|Austin Eckroat
|283 / 3
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|70
|Erik van Rooyen
|284 / 4
|3.000
|$20,295.00
|T71
|Tom Hoge
|285 / 5
|2.800
|$19,899.00
|T71
|Lucas Glover
|285 / 5
|2.800
|$19,899.00
|T71
|Davis Riley
|285 / 5
|2.800
|$19,899.00
|T74
|Kevin Roy
|286 / 6
|2.550
|$19,404.00
|T74
|Adam Schenk
|286 / 6
|2.550
|$19,404.00
After Cole’s try for birdie from nearly 13 feet on the par-4 18th hole in the playoff didn’t drop, it was almost cute that Henley’s look at his own measured just 4 feet, 10 inches. Of course, after how he walked off regulation, it also meant that expectations were sky high that he wouldn’t fail. When he didn’t, the keys and title to the 1982 Schwab Scrambler up for grabs were his.
This was the fourth playoff of the 2026 season and the fourth in the last seven editions of the tournament. Given that eight different golfers held at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds, and that Henley wasn’t among them, a playoff was all but predictable. When Henley’s last putt disappeared, he secured his sixth career PGA TOUR title and first since the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In addition to all of the prizes, the 37-year-old’s membership exemption as a winner is extended through 2029.
Cole, also 37 and the outright leader after the third round, was gunning for his first PGA TOUR victory in his 120th career start. History was not on his side in overtime as he was bidding to become the first first-time winner of the tournament in 25 years (Sergio Garcia). It’s his second loss in a playoff. The consolation for this defeat is an exemption into this week’s the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Swing 5. He climbed 12 spots to second in the latest phase of entry for the seventh Signature Event of the season.
Defending champion Ben Griffin was the first of three to post 11-under 269 to finish T3 with Alex Smalley and Mac Meissner, the latter of whom also is rewarded with a spot at Muirfield Village Golf Club for landing at fourth in the Aon Swing 5. Smalley rose two spots to lead the Aon Next 10, so they’ll see each other again in central Ohio.