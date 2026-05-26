Charles Schwab Challenge props: Weather impacts could mean lower scores at Colonial Country Club

From the field of 132 players, just 29 are at plus-money to qualify for the weekend. I’ve chosen a quartet that would return a tasty payday. Streelman, who finished T9 as recently as 2023, also cashed T50 on his most recent visit in 2024. Making his 16th start, he knows how to move it around from tee to green. Hardy, in the field this week on a sponsor’s exemption, has never missed the cut in three starts, including a career-best T11 in 2025. Hoffman, who made his first cut of the season last week at TPC Craig Ranch, cashed in 14 of 16 career visits. Martin has cashed seven times in seven previous appearances. Remember, DraftKings allows you to create your own parlays, so add or subtract as you see fit.