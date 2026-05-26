Charles Schwab Challenge props: Weather impacts could mean lower scores at Colonial Country Club
4 Min Read
Running with Rick: Longshots who can win Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Challenge celebrates 80 years of PGA TOUR golf in Fort Worth, Texas. Historic Colonial Country Club has been the only host of the longest-running tournament on TOUR staged in the same city. DraftKings Sportsbook provides plentiful markets to spice up your betting card. Let’s dive in!
(Editor’s Note: For more betting expert picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
To Make the Cut
- Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings Top Five Same Game Parlay (+261)
The 36-hole cut at Colonial Country Club peaked at 2-over par in the first tournament after Gil Hanse’s renovation. The 2025 edition provided the lowest cut, even par. The top players enjoy when par is a meaningful score, and they don’t need to make nine birdies a round to keep up. Colonial will test the entire bag this week, including the putter, on the Bentgrass greens. Lean on the best to advance.
Winning Score
- Under 266.5 (-104)
Since the post-2023 renovation, only three players have posted 10 under or better. Pre-renovation, the 2023 and 2022 editions did NOT produce a four-round total better than 271 (9 under). The course should be settled and softening, but that does not change the examination from tee to green. However, Mother Nature appears to be on the tee sheet this week. With locally heavy rainfall Tuesday night and forecast winds not reaching normal double-digit speeds, that is the formula for nudging scoring lower. Remember, only one guy needs to go low. Davis Riley posted 14 under in 2024 and won by five.
Top 20 (including ties)
- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Harry Hall (+1100)
Thomas, who earned his first top 10 since March at THE PLAYERS Championship two weeks ago at the PGA Championship, rolls into town with momentum. He will take on a Gil Hanse redesign of a Perry Maxwell classic, just like he did when he won the PGA Championship in 2022 at Southern Hills outside Tulsa. Fowler snapped a run of three consecutive top-10 paydays after a final round of 75 at Aronimink knocked him down the leaderboard. Fowler cashed T6 in 2023 and T16 in 2025, which included a 64. Hall, a superb putter, makes his fourth start. His previous three starts included T6, MC, and T3 over the last three editions. Let’s gamble.
Top 30
- Tony Finau (+178) and Mark Hubbard (+310) – Same Game Parlay (+1000)
Finau turned in his best performance of the season last week at TPC Craig Ranch. He arrives at Colonial with a career record of eight weekends from nine starts, with seven paydays of T29 or better. Hubbard, who held the 54-hole lead the week before the PGA Championship in Myrtle Beach, added four more rounds in the 60s last week for T31. Hubbard has never missed the cut in seven events at Colonial.
Top 40
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Zach Bauchou - Same Game Parlay (+440)
Bezuidenhout entered THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on a run of six straight events where he made the cut. His 68-69 (5 under) last week in McKinney was not enough to qualify for the weekend, but hardly a warning sign either. Returning to Colonial this week, he will look to build on his previous four starts of T16, T17, T21, and T15 over the last four seasons. Bauchou, a former Oklahoma State Cowboy, cashed T28 or better in his last four starts on TOUR, including a season-best T6 at THE CJ CUP. He also owns 11 paydays from 13 starts on TOUR this season. For those who prefer higher stakes, this SGP for the Top 20 (including ties) pays +1440.
Top South American
- Emiliano Grillo (+158)
The 2023 champion is on a streak of five straight made cuts at Colonial, including two before (T63, T8) his title and two on the newly renovated layout (64th, T16). The Argentine is making his 11th consecutive start in Fort Worth, and the only year he failed to qualify for the weekend was the 2020 tournament. After playing just once in April (MC; Valero Texas Open), he missed the cut twice in May before racking up four rounds of 70 or better last week at TPC Craig Ranch to turn the momentum. His biggest challenger this week, Nico Echavarria (+220), has not posted a top-30 result since winning the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in late February.
To Make the Cut – Underdogs – Same Game Parlay (+2570)
- Kevin Streelman (+114), Nick Hardy (+126), Charley Hoffman (+132) and Ben Martin (+138)
From the field of 132 players, just 29 are at plus-money to qualify for the weekend. I’ve chosen a quartet that would return a tasty payday. Streelman, who finished T9 as recently as 2023, also cashed T50 on his most recent visit in 2024. Making his 16th start, he knows how to move it around from tee to green. Hardy, in the field this week on a sponsor’s exemption, has never missed the cut in three starts, including a career-best T11 in 2025. Hoffman, who made his first cut of the season last week at TPC Craig Ranch, cashed in 14 of 16 career visits. Martin has cashed seven times in seven previous appearances. Remember, DraftKings allows you to create your own parlays, so add or subtract as you see fit.
Good luck!
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL.