Running with Rick: Putting change could yield more returns for Justin Thomas at Charles Schwab Challenge

While his putter still has room to improve, we cannot overlook the fact that Greyserman gained 11.2 strokes on approach last week, which was the best approach week of his career. His third-best career approach week came at the Charles Schwab Challenge last year, so Greyserman is looking to continue this momentum at a venue where he’s already had plenty of success. He’s my pick to win at +6200, available at DraftKings Sportsbook.