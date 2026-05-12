Running with Rick: No shortage of options atop odds board for PGA Championship

In his 11 starts in 2026, he’s earned seven top-20 finishes and has three top-10 finishes in his last three starts. There are a few things that are driving that success, and let’s start with his driver. He’s gained 0.24 strokes off the tee this year, which is his second-best year since 2018. His approach play is the best he’s had since 2023, and his putter is his best since 2019. He’s putting all facets of the game together, and it’s producing those great results. He also rarely makes a bogey! His bogey avoidance sits just above 11%, which is the fourth-best rate on TOUR. Being able to make par at a major championship is always more valuable, making Rickie a proper top-20 play for this week. Odds are currently +188.