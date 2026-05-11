Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy just shy of Scottie Scheffler on odds boards for PGA Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | PGA Championship
The 108th PGA Championship returns to the Philadelphia suburb of Newtown Square and Aronimink Golf Club, designed by Donald Ross, for the first time since 1962.
The “City of Brotherly Love” welcomes Scottie Scheffler (+480), the defending champion and No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings, as a clear betting favorite. Entering the second major championship of the season, only three players have beaten Scheffler over his last three events on TOUR. He was the runner-up to Rory McIlroy, the second choice at the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook this week, at the Masters. The following week, he was defeated by Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage. The Texan also ran second behind Cameron Young at the Cadillac Championship and became the first player since 2014 to finish second place in three consecutive starts on TOUR.
In 26 major championships in his career, Scheffler's made 23 cuts and cashed in the top 10 a whopping 17 times, including 11 of his previous 13 starts. Playing the PGA Championship for the seventh time, the four-time major champion owns five results of T8 or better in six starts.
The current Masters champion and a two-time PGA Championship winner, McIlroy (+850), sits behind Scheffler as the second choice at FanDuel Sportsbook. The 2012 champion at Kiawah Island set the event record of margin of victory, lapping the field by eight strokes. McIlroy also won the 2014 event at Valhalla outside Louisville. After a disappointing week last year on a track he loves, posting a T19 at Quail Hollow, the world No. 2 is ready to refocus to win major championship No. 7. This week, finding fairways to hold the proper tiers of the expanded greens complexes is the key to success. Handling championship pressure is also part of the winning formula. McIlroy will not have any questions to answer in either of those departments. He has made the cut in 16 of 17 appearances at the PGA Championship, and half of those weekends resulted in top-10 paydays.
Rory McIlroy drains 6-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at Truist Championship
Cameron Young (+1200) continued his spring heater last week outside Charlotte with a T10, his sixth top-10 payday in his previous seven starts. Making his 20th start in the major championships, he owns four top-five paydays, including sharing third place playing from the final group with McIlroy at the Masters in April. In 2026, he ranks second in Strokes Gained: Total, trailing only Scheffler. Since 2022, Young has earned a top-10 payday from each of the four major championships. He knows what it smells like to be in the mix on Sunday.
Jon Rahm (+1500), a two-time major winner, is approaching 40 appearances in major championships. The 2021 U.S. Open champion and 2023 Masters winner made the cut in 32 of 37 starts but has not reached the podium since T2 at the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. His best finish at the PGA Championship was a T4 back in 2018, his first of three top-10 paydays in nine starts. He cashed T8 in the 2025 edition at Quail Hollow.
Xander Schauffele (+1800) set the PGA Championship scoring record in the spring of 2024 at Valhalla. He posted 21-under 267, the lowest total in relation to par, besting Jason Day (20 under) in 2015 at Whistling Straits. The Californian added The Open Championship later that summer. Since the double-winning season of 2024, he signed for T12 or better in four of his next five major championships, including T9 at the Masters. He took two weeks off after T12 at the RBC Heritage and returned with T60 last week at the Truist Championship. Making his 37th start in a major championship, he played the weekend 32 previous times and owns 18 top-10 paydays. His game travels, and his major championship record is the proof.
Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200) entered the Truist Championship in search of his third victory in his last three starts on TOUR. On Sunday, his brother Alex was contending, again, but ultimately fell short in fourth place. After posting 74 in Round 1, the eldest Fitzpatrick knew the dream of three straight was probably done. Playing the final 54 holes in 2-under, he earned T52 money and can start anew at Aronimink. Unlike the favorites above him, the 2022 U.S. Open winner at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, won a major championship on an old-school, classically designed historical layout. He cashed in 19 of his last 21 major championships, including the previous seven.
Matt Fitzpatrick drains 18-foot eagle putt on No. 15 at Truist Championship
Yet to lift a trophy in 2026, Ludvig Åberg (+2200) continues to flash signs that he is close to breaking the door down. In his seven previous starts, five resulted in T8 or better, and five of those were T5 or better. He held the 54-hole lead at THE PLAYERS Championship. He opened with 63 at Harbour Town. He posted four rounds of 70 or better at Quail Hollow Club last week. Making his 10th start in a major championship, his next top 10 finish, outside of Augusta National, will be his first. Only Scheffler and Young gain more shots on the field each week.
The Bryson DeChambeau (+2200) conundrum is in play this week. The two-time U.S. Open champion missed the cut in three of his previous six major championship appearances, including the Masters in April. Extending back to his previous nine major championship starts, he owns six top-10 results, including a victory at the 2024 U.S. Open. The PGA Championship produced the most fruit, sans victory, over his career. Making his ninth start, he cashed T4 in 2023, solo second in 2024, and earned a share of second place in 2025. Add in his T4 from 2020, and he owns a streak of T4 or better in four of his last five when chasing the Wanamaker Trophy.
Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) is the only other player better than +4000 at FanDuel on Monday morning. After sitting one shot off the 36-hole lead at the Truist Championship, his 70-69 wrangled T5, his fifth top-10 payday of 2026 and first since the Valero Texas Open (T10), the week before the Masters. The Englishman, who will have a home game at Royal Birkdale for The Open in July, also owns the course record, 63, at Shinnecock Hills, the site of the U.S. Open next month. He also owns a share of the course record at Aronimink, firing 62 twice in the 2018 BMW Championship. Since earning T3 at the 2024 Masters, the 2025 FedExCup champion’s best result in eight majors is T16 twice. At 7,394 yards, he won’t be chasing distance all week.
Tommy Fleetwood drains 8-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Truist Championship
The group of three players at +4000 are all PGA Championship winners. Brooks Koepka, the 2018, 2019 and 2023 champion, joins Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winner this century. Justin Thomas won the 2017 edition at Quail Hollow in a playoff and then picked up his second Wanamaker Trophy in 2022 at Southern Hills. With his victory in his first PGA Championship start, Morikawa joined Bradley (2011) and Shaun Micheel (2003) as the only winners in the first attempt this century.
Past TOUR winners at Aronimink entered this week:
- Keegan Bradley (2018 BMW Championship)
- Justin Rose (2010 AT&T National)
Here's a look at some of the odds for other notable players, via FanDuel, including Jordan Spieth (+8000) who will take another run at completing the final leg of the career Grand Slam:
- +4500: Min Woo Lee, Patrick Cantlay
- +5000: Justin Rose, Nicolai Højgaard
- +5500: Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley
- +6000: Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim, Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
- +7000: Patrick Reed, Kurt Kitayama
- +8000: Hideki Matsuyama, Jake Knapp, Maverick McNealy, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka
- +10000: Harris English, Akshay Bhatia, Ben Griffin, Alex Fitzpatrick, Kristoffer Reitan, Jacob Bridgeman, Gary Woodland
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