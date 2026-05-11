Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy just shy of Scottie Scheffler on odds boards for PGA Championship

Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) is the only other player better than +4000 at FanDuel on Monday morning. After sitting one shot off the 36-hole lead at the Truist Championship, his 70-69 wrangled T5, his fifth top-10 payday of 2026 and first since the Valero Texas Open (T10), the week before the Masters. The Englishman, who will have a home game at Royal Birkdale for The Open in July, also owns the course record, 63, at Shinnecock Hills, the site of the U.S. Open next month. He also owns a share of the course record at Aronimink, firing 62 twice in the 2018 BMW Championship. Since earning T3 at the 2024 Masters, the 2025 FedExCup champion’s best result in eight majors is T16 twice. At 7,394 yards, he won’t be chasing distance all week.