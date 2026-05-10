Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Truist Championship

Not every DP World Tour member has prospered after qualifying for and accepting PGA TOUR membership via the conduit that has exempt the top-10 eligible on the DP World Tour to join since 2023, but Reitan is not among those who have struggled. He arrived at Quail Hollow slotted 54th in the FedExCup with a season-best T2 (with fellow countryman Kris Ventura) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but he also hung up a trio of top 20s on his own ball in advance of the Signature Event. So, he’s now 13th in the FedExCup.