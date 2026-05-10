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Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Truist Championship

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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at Truist

Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at Truist

    Written by Rob Bolton

    If you’re going to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR and as a rookie, you might as well save your best for a Signature Event. That’s precisely what Kristoffer Reitan did at and for the Truist Championship.

    The 28-year-old from Norway captured victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, by two strokes at 15-under 269. The win in the sixth Signature Event of the season yields 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million from a prize fund of $20 million.

    Scroll or swipe past the table for all 72 golfers who competed in the no-cut competition for more details on Reitan’s triumph.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Kristoffer Reitan269 / -15700.000$3,600,000.00
    T2Rickie Fowler271 / -13375.000$1,760,000.00
    T2Nicolai Højgaard271 / -13375.000$1,760,000.00
    4Alex Fitzpatrick272 / -12325.000$960,000.00
    T5Tommy Fleetwood273 / -11266.667$730,000.00
    T5Sungjae Im273 / -11266.667$730,000.00
    T5J.J. Spaun273 / -11266.667$730,000.00
    T8Ludvig Åberg274 / -10187.500$600,000.00
    T8Harry Hall274 / -10187.500$600,000.00
    T10Patrick Cantlay275 / -9133.333$500,000.00
    T10Matt McCarty275 / -9133.333$500,000.00
    T10Cameron Young275 / -9133.333$500,000.00
    13Justin Thomas276 / -8110.000$420,000.00
    T14Min Woo Lee277 / -790.000$360,000.00
    T14Chris Gotterup277 / -790.000$360,000.00
    T14Nick Taylor277 / -790.000$360,000.00
    T17Alex Smalley278 / -667.500$310,000.00
    T17Gary Woodland278 / -667.500$310,000.00
    T19Austin Smotherman279 / -551.800$242,100.00
    T19Rory McIlroy279 / -551.800$242,100.00
    T19Keegan Bradley279 / -551.800$242,100.00
    T19Sudarshan Yellamaraju279 / -551.800$242,100.00
    T19Kurt Kitayama279 / -551.800$242,100.00
    T24Patrick Rodgers280 / -438.071$156,642.86
    T24Pierceson Coody280 / -438.071$156,642.86
    T24Adam Scott280 / -438.071$156,642.86
    T24Andrew Novak280 / -438.071$156,642.86
    T24Harris English280 / -438.071$156,642.86
    T24J.T. Poston280 / -438.071$156,642.86
    T24David Lipsky280 / -438.071$156,642.86
    T31Brian Harman281 / -327.333$114,416.67
    T31Viktor Hovland281 / -327.333$114,416.67
    T31Alex Noren281 / -327.333$114,416.67
    T31Tony Finau281 / -327.333$114,416.67
    T31Nico Echavarria281 / -327.333$114,416.67
    T31Corey Conners281 / -327.333$114,416.67
    T37Sam Burns282 / -219.969$82,187.50
    T37Maverick McNealy282 / -219.969$82,187.50
    T37Akshay Bhatia282 / -219.969$82,187.50
    T37Taylor Pendrith282 / -219.969$82,187.50
    T37Matt Wallace282 / -219.969$82,187.50
    T37Andrew Putnam282 / -219.969$82,187.50
    T37Bud Cauley282 / -219.969$82,187.50
    T37Lucas Glover282 / -219.969$82,187.50
    T45Justin Rose283 / -115.750$60,000.00
    T45Daniel Berger283 / -115.750$60,000.00
    T45Ryo Hisatsune283 / -115.750$60,000.00
    T48Denny McCarthy284 / E13.313$50,000.00
    T48Aldrich Potgieter284 / E13.313$50,000.00
    T48Webb Simpson284 / E13.313$50,000.00
    T48Michael Kim284 / E13.313$50,000.00
    T52Mackenzie Hughes285 / 110.250$45,187.50
    T52Max Homa285 / 110.250$45,187.50
    T52Brian Campbell285 / 110.250$45,187.50
    T52Jhonattan Vegas285 / 110.250$45,187.50
    T52Matt Fitzpatrick285 / 110.250$45,187.50
    T52Chandler Blanchet285 / 110.250$45,187.50
    T52Jordan Spieth285 / 110.250$45,187.50
    T52Jacob Bridgeman285 / 110.250$45,187.50
    T60Xander Schauffele286 / 28.000$42,500.00
    T60Robert MacIntyre286 / 28.000$42,500.00
    T60Ricky Castillo286 / 28.000$42,500.00
    T63Ben Griffin287 / 37.375$41,250.00
    T63Sepp Straka287 / 37.375$41,250.00
    T65Ryan Gerard288 / 46.875$40,250.00
    T65Si Woo Kim288 / 46.875$40,250.00
    67Ryan Fox290 / 66.500$39,500.00
    68Jason Day291 / 76.250$39,000.00
    69Sahith Theegala292 / 86.000$38,000.00
    70Sam Stevens293 / 95.750$37,500.00
    71Hideki Matsuyama295 / 115.500$37,000.00
    72Tom Hoge297 / 135.250$36,000.00

    Not every DP World Tour member has prospered after qualifying for and accepting PGA TOUR membership via the conduit that has exempt the top-10 eligible on the DP World Tour to join since 2023, but Reitan is not among those who have struggled. He arrived at Quail Hollow slotted 54th in the FedExCup with a season-best T2 (with fellow countryman Kris Ventura) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but he also hung up a trio of top 20s on his own ball in advance of the Signature Event. So, he’s now 13th in the FedExCup.

    Reitan’s coronation at the Truist Championship was set up by a bogey-free, 7-under 64 in the third round after which he sat just one shot back of the 54-hole leader and Zurich Classic champion, Alex Fitzpatrick. The Brit scuffled in the finale, thus opening the door for Reitan and others to capitalize. Fitzpatrick finished three strokes back in fourth place after a Sunday 73. Rickie Fowler (65) and Nicolai Højgaard (68) plugged the gap at T2, two swings adrift of the champ.

    Reitan joins seven-time PGA TOUR winner Viktor Hovland as the only Norwegians with titles on the circuit. Reitan also joins The Genesis Invitational champion Jacob Bridgeman as the only first-time winners of a Signature Event since the series was introduced in 2024. Reitan is the fourth breakthrough champion overall this season.

    Because Reitan already was exempt into this week’s PGA Championship, Sudarshan Yellamaraju completes the field of 156 at Aronimink Golf Club as the first alternate. Among the five golfers at Quail Hollow who were not yet exempt into the major, the lefty was the best among them at T19.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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