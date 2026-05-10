Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Truist Championship
2 Min Read
Winning Wagers: Top five bets that hit at Truist
If you’re going to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR and as a rookie, you might as well save your best for a Signature Event. That’s precisely what Kristoffer Reitan did at and for the Truist Championship.
The 28-year-old from Norway captured victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, by two strokes at 15-under 269. The win in the sixth Signature Event of the season yields 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million from a prize fund of $20 million.
Scroll or swipe past the table for all 72 golfers who competed in the no-cut competition for more details on Reitan’s triumph.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Kristoffer Reitan
|269 / -15
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|T2
|Rickie Fowler
|271 / -13
|375.000
|$1,760,000.00
|T2
|Nicolai Højgaard
|271 / -13
|375.000
|$1,760,000.00
|4
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|272 / -12
|325.000
|$960,000.00
|T5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|273 / -11
|266.667
|$730,000.00
|T5
|Sungjae Im
|273 / -11
|266.667
|$730,000.00
|T5
|J.J. Spaun
|273 / -11
|266.667
|$730,000.00
|T8
|Ludvig Åberg
|274 / -10
|187.500
|$600,000.00
|T8
|Harry Hall
|274 / -10
|187.500
|$600,000.00
|T10
|Patrick Cantlay
|275 / -9
|133.333
|$500,000.00
|T10
|Matt McCarty
|275 / -9
|133.333
|$500,000.00
|T10
|Cameron Young
|275 / -9
|133.333
|$500,000.00
|13
|Justin Thomas
|276 / -8
|110.000
|$420,000.00
|T14
|Min Woo Lee
|277 / -7
|90.000
|$360,000.00
|T14
|Chris Gotterup
|277 / -7
|90.000
|$360,000.00
|T14
|Nick Taylor
|277 / -7
|90.000
|$360,000.00
|T17
|Alex Smalley
|278 / -6
|67.500
|$310,000.00
|T17
|Gary Woodland
|278 / -6
|67.500
|$310,000.00
|T19
|Austin Smotherman
|279 / -5
|51.800
|$242,100.00
|T19
|Rory McIlroy
|279 / -5
|51.800
|$242,100.00
|T19
|Keegan Bradley
|279 / -5
|51.800
|$242,100.00
|T19
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|279 / -5
|51.800
|$242,100.00
|T19
|Kurt Kitayama
|279 / -5
|51.800
|$242,100.00
|T24
|Patrick Rodgers
|280 / -4
|38.071
|$156,642.86
|T24
|Pierceson Coody
|280 / -4
|38.071
|$156,642.86
|T24
|Adam Scott
|280 / -4
|38.071
|$156,642.86
|T24
|Andrew Novak
|280 / -4
|38.071
|$156,642.86
|T24
|Harris English
|280 / -4
|38.071
|$156,642.86
|T24
|J.T. Poston
|280 / -4
|38.071
|$156,642.86
|T24
|David Lipsky
|280 / -4
|38.071
|$156,642.86
|T31
|Brian Harman
|281 / -3
|27.333
|$114,416.67
|T31
|Viktor Hovland
|281 / -3
|27.333
|$114,416.67
|T31
|Alex Noren
|281 / -3
|27.333
|$114,416.67
|T31
|Tony Finau
|281 / -3
|27.333
|$114,416.67
|T31
|Nico Echavarria
|281 / -3
|27.333
|$114,416.67
|T31
|Corey Conners
|281 / -3
|27.333
|$114,416.67
|T37
|Sam Burns
|282 / -2
|19.969
|$82,187.50
|T37
|Maverick McNealy
|282 / -2
|19.969
|$82,187.50
|T37
|Akshay Bhatia
|282 / -2
|19.969
|$82,187.50
|T37
|Taylor Pendrith
|282 / -2
|19.969
|$82,187.50
|T37
|Matt Wallace
|282 / -2
|19.969
|$82,187.50
|T37
|Andrew Putnam
|282 / -2
|19.969
|$82,187.50
|T37
|Bud Cauley
|282 / -2
|19.969
|$82,187.50
|T37
|Lucas Glover
|282 / -2
|19.969
|$82,187.50
|T45
|Justin Rose
|283 / -1
|15.750
|$60,000.00
|T45
|Daniel Berger
|283 / -1
|15.750
|$60,000.00
|T45
|Ryo Hisatsune
|283 / -1
|15.750
|$60,000.00
|T48
|Denny McCarthy
|284 / E
|13.313
|$50,000.00
|T48
|Aldrich Potgieter
|284 / E
|13.313
|$50,000.00
|T48
|Webb Simpson
|284 / E
|13.313
|$50,000.00
|T48
|Michael Kim
|284 / E
|13.313
|$50,000.00
|T52
|Mackenzie Hughes
|285 / 1
|10.250
|$45,187.50
|T52
|Max Homa
|285 / 1
|10.250
|$45,187.50
|T52
|Brian Campbell
|285 / 1
|10.250
|$45,187.50
|T52
|Jhonattan Vegas
|285 / 1
|10.250
|$45,187.50
|T52
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|285 / 1
|10.250
|$45,187.50
|T52
|Chandler Blanchet
|285 / 1
|10.250
|$45,187.50
|T52
|Jordan Spieth
|285 / 1
|10.250
|$45,187.50
|T52
|Jacob Bridgeman
|285 / 1
|10.250
|$45,187.50
|T60
|Xander Schauffele
|286 / 2
|8.000
|$42,500.00
|T60
|Robert MacIntyre
|286 / 2
|8.000
|$42,500.00
|T60
|Ricky Castillo
|286 / 2
|8.000
|$42,500.00
|T63
|Ben Griffin
|287 / 3
|7.375
|$41,250.00
|T63
|Sepp Straka
|287 / 3
|7.375
|$41,250.00
|T65
|Ryan Gerard
|288 / 4
|6.875
|$40,250.00
|T65
|Si Woo Kim
|288 / 4
|6.875
|$40,250.00
|67
|Ryan Fox
|290 / 6
|6.500
|$39,500.00
|68
|Jason Day
|291 / 7
|6.250
|$39,000.00
|69
|Sahith Theegala
|292 / 8
|6.000
|$38,000.00
|70
|Sam Stevens
|293 / 9
|5.750
|$37,500.00
|71
|Hideki Matsuyama
|295 / 11
|5.500
|$37,000.00
|72
|Tom Hoge
|297 / 13
|5.250
|$36,000.00
Not every DP World Tour member has prospered after qualifying for and accepting PGA TOUR membership via the conduit that has exempt the top-10 eligible on the DP World Tour to join since 2023, but Reitan is not among those who have struggled. He arrived at Quail Hollow slotted 54th in the FedExCup with a season-best T2 (with fellow countryman Kris Ventura) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, but he also hung up a trio of top 20s on his own ball in advance of the Signature Event. So, he’s now 13th in the FedExCup.
Reitan’s coronation at the Truist Championship was set up by a bogey-free, 7-under 64 in the third round after which he sat just one shot back of the 54-hole leader and Zurich Classic champion, Alex Fitzpatrick. The Brit scuffled in the finale, thus opening the door for Reitan and others to capitalize. Fitzpatrick finished three strokes back in fourth place after a Sunday 73. Rickie Fowler (65) and Nicolai Højgaard (68) plugged the gap at T2, two swings adrift of the champ.
Reitan joins seven-time PGA TOUR winner Viktor Hovland as the only Norwegians with titles on the circuit. Reitan also joins The Genesis Invitational champion Jacob Bridgeman as the only first-time winners of a Signature Event since the series was introduced in 2024. Reitan is the fourth breakthrough champion overall this season.
Because Reitan already was exempt into this week’s PGA Championship, Sudarshan Yellamaraju completes the field of 156 at Aronimink Golf Club as the first alternate. Among the five golfers at Quail Hollow who were not yet exempt into the major, the lefty was the best among them at T19.