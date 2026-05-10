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Points and payouts: See what players earned at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Highlights | Round 4 | ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Highlights | Round 4 | ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Feel-good stories define what Mother’s Day means to us individually, but with Brandt Snedeker winning the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday, that’s one that we can share.

    Turning back the clock, the 45-year-old Snedeker prevailed by one stroke at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in the Grand Strand of South Carolina for his 10th career title on the PGA TOUR. With it, he banks 300 FedExCup points, $720,000 of a $4 million purse, plus other perks. Continue reading beneath the table for more details on his return to the trophy presentation.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Brandt Snedeker266 / -18300.000$720,000.00
    2Mark Hubbard267 / -17165.000$436,000.00
    T3Beau Hossler268 / -1692.500$236,000.00
    T3Kevin Roy268 / -1692.500$236,000.00
    5Aaron Rai269 / -1565.000$164,000.00
    T6Tom Kim270 / -1455.000$135,000.00
    T6Christiaan Bezuidenhout270 / -1455.000$135,000.00
    T6Eric Cole270 / -1455.000$135,000.00
    T9Blades Brown271 / -13n/a (non-member)$113,000.00
    T9Mac Meissner271 / -1342.500$113,000.00
    T11Paul Peterson272 / -1236.250$97,000.00
    T11Brooks Koepka272 / -1236.250$97,000.00
    T13Davis Thompson273 / -1131.000$76,000.00
    T13Lanto Griffin273 / -1131.000$76,000.00
    T13Zecheng Dou273 / -1131.000$76,000.00
    T13Keita Nakajima273 / -1131.000$76,000.00
    T17Taylor Moore274 / -1029.250$63,000.00
    T17Sam Ryder274 / -1029.250$63,000.00
    T19Jackson Suber275 / -926.607$49,160.00
    T19Patrick Fishburn275 / -926.607$49,160.00
    T19Doug Ghim275 / -926.607$49,160.00
    T19Brice Garnett275 / -926.607$49,160.00
    T19Austin Eckroat275 / -926.607$49,160.00
    T24Zach Bauchou276 / -820.222$31,857.14
    T24Hayden Springer276 / -820.222$31,857.14
    T24David Skinns276 / -820.222$31,857.14
    T24Rasmus Højgaard276 / -820.222$31,857.14
    T24Matt Kuchar276 / -820.222$31,857.14
    T24Nick Dunlap276 / -820.222$31,857.14
    T24Karl Vilips276 / -820.222$31,857.14
    T31Max Greyserman277 / -713.956$22,885.71
    T31Adrien Dumont de Chassart277 / -713.956$22,885.71
    T31Petr Hruby277 / -7n/a (non-member)$22,885.71
    T31Ben Kohles277 / -713.956$22,885.71
    T31Johnny Keefer277 / -713.956$22,885.71
    T31John Parry277 / -713.956$22,885.71
    T31Pontus Nyholm277 / -713.956$22,885.71
    T38Neal Shipley278 / -69.333$16,600.00
    T38Danny Walker278 / -69.333$16,600.00
    T38Casey Jarvis278 / -6n/a (non-member)$16,600.00
    T38Jimmy Stanger278 / -69.333$16,600.00
    T38Steven Fisk278 / -69.333$16,600.00
    T38Erik van Rooyen278 / -69.333$16,600.00
    T38Takumi Kanaya278 / -69.333$16,600.00
    T45Adam Svensson279 / -55.756$11,411.43
    T45Grayson Wood - a279 / -5n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T45Camilo Villegas279 / -55.756$11,411.43
    T45Danny Willett279 / -55.756$11,411.43
    T45Ryan Ruffels279 / -5n/a (non-member)$11,411.43
    T45Justin Lower279 / -55.756$11,411.43
    T45Davis Riley279 / -55.756$11,411.43
    T45Chan Kim279 / -55.756$11,411.43
    T53Connor Doyal - a280 / -4n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T53Kevin Yu280 / -43.689$9,480.00
    T53Rico Hoey280 / -43.689$9,480.00
    T53Adam Hadwin280 / -43.689$9,480.00
    T53Marcelo Rozo280 / -43.689$9,480.00
    T53Peter Malnati280 / -43.689$9,480.00
    T53Billy Horschel280 / -43.689$9,480.00
    T60Seamus Power281 / -32.862$9,000.00
    T60Zac Blair281 / -32.862$9,000.00
    T60Luke Clanton281 / -32.862$9,000.00
    T60Christo Lamprecht281 / -32.862$9,000.00
    T60John VanDerLaan281 / -32.862$9,000.00
    T65Martin Laird282 / -22.427$8,720.00
    T65Kensei Hirata282 / -22.427$8,720.00
    T67Carson Young283 / -11.920$8,360.00
    T67Lee Hodges283 / -11.920$8,360.00
    T67Cam Davis283 / -11.920$8,360.00
    T67Brendon Todd283 / -11.920$8,360.00
    T67Garrick Higgo283 / -11.920$8,360.00
    T67Joe Highsmith283 / -11.920$8,360.00
    T67Trace Crowe283 / -11.920$8,360.00
    74Hank Lebioda284 / E1.618$8,040.00
    T75Tyler Collet288 / 4n/a (non-member)$7,920.00
    T75Troy Merritt288 / 41.525$7,920.00

    Although the familiar phrase, “beware the injured golfer,” implies the here and the now, there isn’t a deadline as it concerns the golfer.

    It was in late 2022 when Snedeker underwent an experimental surgery for manubrium joint stabilization. The surgeon relocated a small bone from Snedeker’s right hip to his sternum. At the time, it had been four years since Snedeker’s most recent victory at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. Now, 3½ years later, the field of 123 at Dunes can appreciate that it never can dismiss anyone, but especially a proven veteran who still wants to win as badly as anyone else.

    Snedeker closed in 5-under 66 to post 266. Mark Hubbard, who led outright by one at the conclusion of three rounds, settled for runner-up honors. The 36-year-old remains winless in 274 career starts.

    Although Snedeker hasn’t won a major, he’s checked just about every other box on the career résumé. The biggie is the 2012 FedExCup title, but it also includes victories as a member of the 2013 Presidents Cup and 2016 Ryder Cup teams, the former for which he’ll be the captain for the United States in September. As a player, he’s now exempt into this week’s PGA Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship next year. Additional events do not yield automatic exemptions into Signature Events, but Snedeker can gain entry into the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 when those checkpoints arrive.

    Blades Brown was five years of age when Snedeker became the sixth FedExCup champ. The now-18-year-old checked up in a two-way share of ninth place in Myrtle Beach, five shots back of Snedeker. The top 10 exempts Brown into THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in two weeks, and he’s just 42.553 FedExCup points shy of achieving Special Temporary Membership.

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    Power Rankings: Who is flying high into Myrtle Beach?

    Power Rankings
    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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