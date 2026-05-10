Points and payouts: See what players earned at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Although Snedeker hasn’t won a major, he’s checked just about every other box on the career résumé. The biggie is the 2012 FedExCup title, but it also includes victories as a member of the 2013 Presidents Cup and 2016 Ryder Cup teams, the former for which he’ll be the captain for the United States in September. As a player, he’s now exempt into this week’s PGA Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship next year. Additional events do not yield automatic exemptions into Signature Events, but Snedeker can gain entry into the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 when those checkpoints arrive.