Points and payouts: See what players earned at ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
2 Min Read
Highlights | Round 4 | ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Feel-good stories define what Mother’s Day means to us individually, but with Brandt Snedeker winning the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday, that’s one that we can share.
Turning back the clock, the 45-year-old Snedeker prevailed by one stroke at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in the Grand Strand of South Carolina for his 10th career title on the PGA TOUR. With it, he banks 300 FedExCup points, $720,000 of a $4 million purse, plus other perks. Continue reading beneath the table for more details on his return to the trophy presentation.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Brandt Snedeker
|266 / -18
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|2
|Mark Hubbard
|267 / -17
|165.000
|$436,000.00
|T3
|Beau Hossler
|268 / -16
|92.500
|$236,000.00
|T3
|Kevin Roy
|268 / -16
|92.500
|$236,000.00
|5
|Aaron Rai
|269 / -15
|65.000
|$164,000.00
|T6
|Tom Kim
|270 / -14
|55.000
|$135,000.00
|T6
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|270 / -14
|55.000
|$135,000.00
|T6
|Eric Cole
|270 / -14
|55.000
|$135,000.00
|T9
|Blades Brown
|271 / -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$113,000.00
|T9
|Mac Meissner
|271 / -13
|42.500
|$113,000.00
|T11
|Paul Peterson
|272 / -12
|36.250
|$97,000.00
|T11
|Brooks Koepka
|272 / -12
|36.250
|$97,000.00
|T13
|Davis Thompson
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$76,000.00
|T13
|Lanto Griffin
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$76,000.00
|T13
|Zecheng Dou
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$76,000.00
|T13
|Keita Nakajima
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$76,000.00
|T17
|Taylor Moore
|274 / -10
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T17
|Sam Ryder
|274 / -10
|29.250
|$63,000.00
|T19
|Jackson Suber
|275 / -9
|26.607
|$49,160.00
|T19
|Patrick Fishburn
|275 / -9
|26.607
|$49,160.00
|T19
|Doug Ghim
|275 / -9
|26.607
|$49,160.00
|T19
|Brice Garnett
|275 / -9
|26.607
|$49,160.00
|T19
|Austin Eckroat
|275 / -9
|26.607
|$49,160.00
|T24
|Zach Bauchou
|276 / -8
|20.222
|$31,857.14
|T24
|Hayden Springer
|276 / -8
|20.222
|$31,857.14
|T24
|David Skinns
|276 / -8
|20.222
|$31,857.14
|T24
|Rasmus Højgaard
|276 / -8
|20.222
|$31,857.14
|T24
|Matt Kuchar
|276 / -8
|20.222
|$31,857.14
|T24
|Nick Dunlap
|276 / -8
|20.222
|$31,857.14
|T24
|Karl Vilips
|276 / -8
|20.222
|$31,857.14
|T31
|Max Greyserman
|277 / -7
|13.956
|$22,885.71
|T31
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|277 / -7
|13.956
|$22,885.71
|T31
|Petr Hruby
|277 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,885.71
|T31
|Ben Kohles
|277 / -7
|13.956
|$22,885.71
|T31
|Johnny Keefer
|277 / -7
|13.956
|$22,885.71
|T31
|John Parry
|277 / -7
|13.956
|$22,885.71
|T31
|Pontus Nyholm
|277 / -7
|13.956
|$22,885.71
|T38
|Neal Shipley
|278 / -6
|9.333
|$16,600.00
|T38
|Danny Walker
|278 / -6
|9.333
|$16,600.00
|T38
|Casey Jarvis
|278 / -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,600.00
|T38
|Jimmy Stanger
|278 / -6
|9.333
|$16,600.00
|T38
|Steven Fisk
|278 / -6
|9.333
|$16,600.00
|T38
|Erik van Rooyen
|278 / -6
|9.333
|$16,600.00
|T38
|Takumi Kanaya
|278 / -6
|9.333
|$16,600.00
|T45
|Adam Svensson
|279 / -5
|5.756
|$11,411.43
|T45
|Grayson Wood - a
|279 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T45
|Camilo Villegas
|279 / -5
|5.756
|$11,411.43
|T45
|Danny Willett
|279 / -5
|5.756
|$11,411.43
|T45
|Ryan Ruffels
|279 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$11,411.43
|T45
|Justin Lower
|279 / -5
|5.756
|$11,411.43
|T45
|Davis Riley
|279 / -5
|5.756
|$11,411.43
|T45
|Chan Kim
|279 / -5
|5.756
|$11,411.43
|T53
|Connor Doyal - a
|280 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T53
|Kevin Yu
|280 / -4
|3.689
|$9,480.00
|T53
|Rico Hoey
|280 / -4
|3.689
|$9,480.00
|T53
|Adam Hadwin
|280 / -4
|3.689
|$9,480.00
|T53
|Marcelo Rozo
|280 / -4
|3.689
|$9,480.00
|T53
|Peter Malnati
|280 / -4
|3.689
|$9,480.00
|T53
|Billy Horschel
|280 / -4
|3.689
|$9,480.00
|T60
|Seamus Power
|281 / -3
|2.862
|$9,000.00
|T60
|Zac Blair
|281 / -3
|2.862
|$9,000.00
|T60
|Luke Clanton
|281 / -3
|2.862
|$9,000.00
|T60
|Christo Lamprecht
|281 / -3
|2.862
|$9,000.00
|T60
|John VanDerLaan
|281 / -3
|2.862
|$9,000.00
|T65
|Martin Laird
|282 / -2
|2.427
|$8,720.00
|T65
|Kensei Hirata
|282 / -2
|2.427
|$8,720.00
|T67
|Carson Young
|283 / -1
|1.920
|$8,360.00
|T67
|Lee Hodges
|283 / -1
|1.920
|$8,360.00
|T67
|Cam Davis
|283 / -1
|1.920
|$8,360.00
|T67
|Brendon Todd
|283 / -1
|1.920
|$8,360.00
|T67
|Garrick Higgo
|283 / -1
|1.920
|$8,360.00
|T67
|Joe Highsmith
|283 / -1
|1.920
|$8,360.00
|T67
|Trace Crowe
|283 / -1
|1.920
|$8,360.00
|74
|Hank Lebioda
|284 / E
|1.618
|$8,040.00
|T75
|Tyler Collet
|288 / 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$7,920.00
|T75
|Troy Merritt
|288 / 4
|1.525
|$7,920.00
Although the familiar phrase, “beware the injured golfer,” implies the here and the now, there isn’t a deadline as it concerns the golfer.
It was in late 2022 when Snedeker underwent an experimental surgery for manubrium joint stabilization. The surgeon relocated a small bone from Snedeker’s right hip to his sternum. At the time, it had been four years since Snedeker’s most recent victory at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. Now, 3½ years later, the field of 123 at Dunes can appreciate that it never can dismiss anyone, but especially a proven veteran who still wants to win as badly as anyone else.
Snedeker closed in 5-under 66 to post 266. Mark Hubbard, who led outright by one at the conclusion of three rounds, settled for runner-up honors. The 36-year-old remains winless in 274 career starts.
Although Snedeker hasn’t won a major, he’s checked just about every other box on the career résumé. The biggie is the 2012 FedExCup title, but it also includes victories as a member of the 2013 Presidents Cup and 2016 Ryder Cup teams, the former for which he’ll be the captain for the United States in September. As a player, he’s now exempt into this week’s PGA Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship next year. Additional events do not yield automatic exemptions into Signature Events, but Snedeker can gain entry into the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 when those checkpoints arrive.
Blades Brown was five years of age when Snedeker became the sixth FedExCup champ. The now-18-year-old checked up in a two-way share of ninth place in Myrtle Beach, five shots back of Snedeker. The top 10 exempts Brown into THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in two weeks, and he’s just 42.553 FedExCup points shy of achieving Special Temporary Membership.