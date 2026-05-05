Truist Championship props: Bank on another strong performance from Si Woo Kim at Quail Hollow
4 Min Read
DraftKings markets: Which stars will have best finishes at Truist Championship?
Multiple prop bet opportunities flood the market at DraftKings Sportsbook this week at the Truist Championship outside Charlotte. Following a one-year absence, the event returns to Quail Hollow Club, where four-time winner Rory McIlroy highlights the field of 72 players.
Let’s dig in.
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
First Round Leader: Xander Schauffele (+2050)
Over his previous two visits to Quail Hollow, the Californian was beaten by two players: Rory McIlroy in 2024 and Wyndham Clark in 2023. A hot start to begin with each of those events was the key to a successful week. At the 2024 event, he opened with 64 and led by three after the first 18 holes. In 2023, he signed for 66, good for the second-best round of the day.
Xander Schauffele's 137-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at RBC Heritage
First Round Leader: Alex Smalley (+4900)
If playing chalkier selections doesn’t interest you, I would pivot to the former Duke University player for a deeper choice. Over his last five events, he posted 68 or better in the first round, including a 58 in Four-ball at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and a round of 65 at Trump National Doral last week. He sits No. 2 on TOUR in Round 1 Scoring Average for the season. Making his third visit to Quail Hollow, he already owns a 65 (Round 2, 2023) on this layout. Entering the week on the back of a T2 at the Zurich Classic, followed by a T7 last week in Miami, I’m striking while the iron is hot.
Top 20 (including ties) Same Game Parlay: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele (+140)
McIlroy, the four-time champion, cashed T16 or better in 10 of 12 visits. Nobody will be more comfortable at this event. Young enters the week on a run of T7 or better in five of his last six on TOUR, and that includes a pair of wins and four podium payouts. While he is a horse for course in Charlotte, his game is clicking on all cylinders. Schauffele cashed T19 or better in six of his last seven on TOUR, including four straight entering the week. Finishing second twice and T14 in his last three starts at this event on this course, he makes for an easy inclusion.
Top Asian: Si Woo Kim (+116)
Fresh off a pair of top-five finishes at the Cadillac Championship (T4) and the RBC Heritage (third), I am hitching my money to Kim’s wagon, as he is having a fantastic 2026 season. Ranked third in Driving Accuracy and second in Proximity, his ball-striking will carry him again this week on one of the most demanding tee-to-green courses on TOUR. His biggest challenge should come from second-choice Hideki Matsuyama (+176), but the Japanese star has not played this event at this course since 2019. Ryo Hisatsune (+420), just 23, enters the week off T60 and T65 in his previous two Signature Events. Sungjae Im (+580) is the horse for the course in this group. On his previous two visits, he racked up top-10 payouts, T4 in 2024 and T8 in 2023. On TOUR this season, his current form has produced four consecutive finishes of T42 or worse.
Back to the future: Top 5 (including ties) – Rickie Fowler (+560)
Time to fire up the DeLorean. Like McIlroy and Max Homa, Fowler, now 37, returns to the scene of his first PGA TOUR victory. The 2012 edition saw him knock off McIlroy and D.A. Points on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. Now with six wins to his name, Fowler’s last lap around victory lane was in the summer of 2023 at the Rocket Classic in Detroit. Making his 11th start of the season, he owns back-to-back top-10 paydays after earning T8 money at the RBC Heritage and T9 last week at Doral. All eight rounds were par or better, with five in the 60s. On a track with difficult par 4s, I will note he ranks sixth in Par-4 Scoring Average in 2026.
Rickie Fowler gets to 9-under with birdie on No. 12 at Cadillac
Carolina connections: Same Game Parlay Top 20 (including ties) – Alex Smalley, Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Gerard (+1800)
Smalley, as noted above, is in excellent form. Bhatia, who moved to Winston-Salem at the age of 10, finished outside of the top 20 when making the cut for the first time in 2026, with T23 last week at Doral. He ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and sits third in SG: Putting. Gerard, a native of Raleigh and UNC graduate, closed his previous two events 65-67 (T33 RBC Heritage) and 69-70 (T30 Cadillac Championship). I just need a decent start. Sitting 10th in SG: Approach and 22nd in Fairways, it is time to put it all together.
Good luck!
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL.