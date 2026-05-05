Truist Championship props: Bank on another strong performance from Si Woo Kim at Quail Hollow

Fresh off a pair of top-five finishes at the Cadillac Championship (T4) and the RBC Heritage (third), I am hitching my money to Kim’s wagon, as he is having a fantastic 2026 season. Ranked third in Driving Accuracy and second in Proximity, his ball-striking will carry him again this week on one of the most demanding tee-to-green courses on TOUR. His biggest challenge should come from second-choice Hideki Matsuyama (+176), but the Japanese star has not played this event at this course since 2019. Ryo Hisatsune (+420), just 23, enters the week off T60 and T65 in his previous two Signature Events. Sungjae Im (+580) is the horse for the course in this group. On his previous two visits, he racked up top-10 payouts, T4 in 2024 and T8 in 2023. On TOUR this season, his current form has produced four consecutive finishes of T42 or worse.