Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Cadillac Championship

After going winless in his first 90 starts as a PGA TOUR member, Young not only has extinguished the narrative that he’s among the best without a title, he’s now deservedly considered among the best, period. A year ago this week, the Wake Forest University product was outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. With Sunday’s victory in South Florida, he will climb to a career-best-tying No. 3. That’s what’s the impact of victories at the Wyndham Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship looks like on the global stage.