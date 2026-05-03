Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Cadillac Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | Cadillac
He’s Young – Cameron, that is – and he’s restless.
For the third time in 14 PGA TOUR starts, the 28-year-old is a winner, this time at the Cadillac Championship, the fifth Signature Event of the season. Young went wire-to-wire in posting 19-under 269 and prevailed by six strokes over Scottie Scheffler at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster Course outside Miami, Florida. It’s easily the lowest aggregate score since architect Gil Hanse overhauled it ahead of the 2014 edition of the previous tournament conducted on the course.
Included among the perks for the champ are 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of the $20-million prize fund. Scroll or swipe past the table of all results for more details on Young’s dominant performance.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Cameron Young
|269 / -19
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|275 / -13
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|Ben Griffin
|276 / -12
|350.000
|$1,360,000.00
|T4
|Adam Scott
|277 / -11
|300.000
|$826,666.67
|T4
|Sepp Straka
|277 / -11
|300.000
|$826,666.67
|T4
|Si Woo Kim
|277 / -11
|300.000
|$826,666.67
|T7
|Alex Smalley
|278 / -10
|212.500
|$645,000.00
|T7
|Alex Noren
|278 / -10
|212.500
|$645,000.00
|T9
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|279 / -9
|137.000
|$500,000.00
|T9
|Kurt Kitayama
|279 / -9
|137.000
|$500,000.00
|T9
|Rickie Fowler
|279 / -9
|137.000
|$500,000.00
|T9
|Nick Taylor
|279 / -9
|137.000
|$500,000.00
|T9
|Matt McCarty
|279 / -9
|137.000
|$500,000.00
|T14
|Lucas Glover
|280 / -8
|85.000
|$350,000.00
|T14
|J.J. Spaun
|280 / -8
|85.000
|$350,000.00
|T14
|Aldrich Potgieter
|280 / -8
|85.000
|$350,000.00
|T14
|Kristoffer Reitan
|280 / -8
|85.000
|$350,000.00
|T18
|Sam Stevens
|281 / -7
|55.600
|$260,600.00
|T18
|Min Woo Lee
|281 / -7
|55.600
|$260,600.00
|T18
|Andrew Putnam
|281 / -7
|55.600
|$260,600.00
|T18
|Jordan Spieth
|281 / -7
|55.600
|$260,600.00
|T18
|Michael Kim
|281 / -7
|55.600
|$260,600.00
|T23
|Tommy Fleetwood
|282 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Justin Thomas
|282 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Matt Wallace
|282 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Nicolai Højgaard
|282 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Shane Lowry
|282 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Daniel Berger
|282 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T23
|Akshay Bhatia
|282 / -6
|40.000
|$167,142.86
|T30
|Ryan Fox
|283 / -5
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|283 / -5
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Denny McCarthy
|283 / -5
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Maverick McNealy
|283 / -5
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Ryan Gerard
|283 / -5
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Corey Conners
|283 / -5
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Harry Hall
|283 / -5
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T30
|Sahith Theegala
|283 / -5
|27.438
|$114,625.00
|T38
|Max Homa
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Taylor Pendrith
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Gary Woodland
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Pierceson Coody
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Jason Day
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Chris Gotterup
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Sam Burns
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Max Greyserman
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Brian Harman
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Bud Cauley
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T38
|Viktor Hovland
|284 / -4
|18.023
|$72,181.82
|T49
|Brian Campbell
|285 / -3
|12.750
|$48,500.00
|T49
|Keegan Bradley
|285 / -3
|12.750
|$48,500.00
|T49
|Russell Henley
|285 / -3
|12.750
|$48,500.00
|T49
|J.T. Poston
|285 / -3
|12.750
|$48,500.00
|T53
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|286 / -2
|11.250
|$46,000.00
|T53
|Hideki Matsuyama
|286 / -2
|11.250
|$46,000.00
|T55
|Ricky Castillo
|287 / -1
|9.500
|$44,500.00
|T55
|Jordan Smith
|287 / -1
|9.500
|$44,500.00
|T55
|Harris English
|287 / -1
|9.500
|$44,500.00
|T55
|Nico Echavarria
|287 / -1
|9.500
|$44,500.00
|T55
|Keith Mitchell
|287 / -1
|9.500
|$44,500.00
|T60
|Jhonattan Vegas
|288 / E
|8.125
|$42,750.00
|T60
|Austin Smotherman
|288 / E
|8.125
|$42,750.00
|T62
|Collin Morikawa
|289 / 1
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T62
|Tom Hoge
|289 / 1
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T62
|Joel Dahmen
|289 / 1
|7.500
|$41,500.00
|T65
|Patrick Rodgers
|290 / 2
|6.375
|$39,083.33
|T65
|Jacob Bridgeman
|290 / 2
|6.375
|$39,083.33
|T65
|Ryo Hisatsune
|290 / 2
|6.375
|$39,083.33
|T65
|Sungjae Im
|290 / 2
|6.375
|$39,083.33
|T65
|Andrew Novak
|290 / 2
|6.375
|$39,083.33
|T65
|Justin Rose
|290 / 2
|6.375
|$39,083.33
|71
|David Lipsky
|292 / 4
|5.500
|$37,000.00
|72
|Chandler Blanchet
|295 / 7
|5.250
|$36,000.00
With rounds of 64, 67 and 70, Young led by one, five and six strokes after each of the first three rounds, respectively. He cruised home in 4-under 68 with three birdies on each side to offset a pair of inward bogeys. He joins Justin Rose (Farmers Insurance Open) as the only wire-to-wire winners this season. Young’s margin of victory is second only to Rose’s seven at Torrey Pines.
After going winless in his first 90 starts as a PGA TOUR member, Young not only has extinguished the narrative that he’s among the best without a title, he’s now deservedly considered among the best, period. A year ago this week, the Wake Forest University product was outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. With Sunday’s victory in South Florida, he will climb to a career-best-tying No. 3. That’s what’s the impact of victories at the Wyndham Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship looks like on the global stage.
Closer to home, Young rises to third in the FedExCup standings. Scheffler jumps back into the lead, while Matt Fitzpatrick slips into second. After taking the week off, the only three-time winner in 2026 is scheduled to return to competition at this week’s Truist Championship.
The solo second is Scheffler’s third consecutive runner-up finish since the Masters. Ben Griffin checked up in solo third another stroke back. The three-time winner in 2025 arrived without a top-15 finish on his own ball this season. And in his return after his victory in the last time that Doral hosted the PGA TOUR in 2016, Adam Scott was among a trio one more swing off the pace at T4.