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Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Cadillac Championship

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Highlights | Round 4 | Cadillac

Highlights | Round 4 | Cadillac

    Written by Rob Bolton

    He’s Young – Cameron, that is – and he’s restless.

    For the third time in 14 PGA TOUR starts, the 28-year-old is a winner, this time at the Cadillac Championship, the fifth Signature Event of the season. Young went wire-to-wire in posting 19-under 269 and prevailed by six strokes over Scottie Scheffler at Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster Course outside Miami, Florida. It’s easily the lowest aggregate score since architect Gil Hanse overhauled it ahead of the 2014 edition of the previous tournament conducted on the course.

    Included among the perks for the champ are 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of the $20-million prize fund. Scroll or swipe past the table of all results for more details on Young’s dominant performance.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Cameron Young269 / -19700.000$3,600,000.00
    2Scottie Scheffler275 / -13400.000$2,160,000.00
    3Ben Griffin276 / -12350.000$1,360,000.00
    T4Adam Scott277 / -11300.000$826,666.67
    T4Sepp Straka277 / -11300.000$826,666.67
    T4Si Woo Kim277 / -11300.000$826,666.67
    T7Alex Smalley278 / -10212.500$645,000.00
    T7Alex Noren278 / -10212.500$645,000.00
    T9Alex Fitzpatrick279 / -9137.000$500,000.00
    T9Kurt Kitayama279 / -9137.000$500,000.00
    T9Rickie Fowler279 / -9137.000$500,000.00
    T9Nick Taylor279 / -9137.000$500,000.00
    T9Matt McCarty279 / -9137.000$500,000.00
    T14Lucas Glover280 / -885.000$350,000.00
    T14J.J. Spaun280 / -885.000$350,000.00
    T14Aldrich Potgieter280 / -885.000$350,000.00
    T14Kristoffer Reitan280 / -885.000$350,000.00
    T18Sam Stevens281 / -755.600$260,600.00
    T18Min Woo Lee281 / -755.600$260,600.00
    T18Andrew Putnam281 / -755.600$260,600.00
    T18Jordan Spieth281 / -755.600$260,600.00
    T18Michael Kim281 / -755.600$260,600.00
    T23Tommy Fleetwood282 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Justin Thomas282 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Matt Wallace282 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Nicolai Højgaard282 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Shane Lowry282 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Daniel Berger282 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T23Akshay Bhatia282 / -640.000$167,142.86
    T30Ryan Fox283 / -527.438$114,625.00
    T30Sudarshan Yellamaraju283 / -527.438$114,625.00
    T30Denny McCarthy283 / -527.438$114,625.00
    T30Maverick McNealy283 / -527.438$114,625.00
    T30Ryan Gerard283 / -527.438$114,625.00
    T30Corey Conners283 / -527.438$114,625.00
    T30Harry Hall283 / -527.438$114,625.00
    T30Sahith Theegala283 / -527.438$114,625.00
    T38Max Homa284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Taylor Pendrith284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Gary Woodland284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Pierceson Coody284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Jason Day284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Chris Gotterup284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Sam Burns284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Max Greyserman284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Brian Harman284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Bud Cauley284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T38Viktor Hovland284 / -418.023$72,181.82
    T49Brian Campbell285 / -312.750$48,500.00
    T49Keegan Bradley285 / -312.750$48,500.00
    T49Russell Henley285 / -312.750$48,500.00
    T49J.T. Poston285 / -312.750$48,500.00
    T53Michael Thorbjornsen286 / -211.250$46,000.00
    T53Hideki Matsuyama286 / -211.250$46,000.00
    T55Ricky Castillo287 / -19.500$44,500.00
    T55Jordan Smith287 / -19.500$44,500.00
    T55Harris English287 / -19.500$44,500.00
    T55Nico Echavarria287 / -19.500$44,500.00
    T55Keith Mitchell287 / -19.500$44,500.00
    T60Jhonattan Vegas288 / E8.125$42,750.00
    T60Austin Smotherman288 / E8.125$42,750.00
    T62Collin Morikawa289 / 17.500$41,500.00
    T62Tom Hoge289 / 17.500$41,500.00
    T62Joel Dahmen289 / 17.500$41,500.00
    T65Patrick Rodgers290 / 26.375$39,083.33
    T65Jacob Bridgeman290 / 26.375$39,083.33
    T65Ryo Hisatsune290 / 26.375$39,083.33
    T65Sungjae Im290 / 26.375$39,083.33
    T65Andrew Novak290 / 26.375$39,083.33
    T65Justin Rose290 / 26.375$39,083.33
    71David Lipsky292 / 45.500$37,000.00
    72Chandler Blanchet295 / 75.250$36,000.00

    With rounds of 64, 67 and 70, Young led by one, five and six strokes after each of the first three rounds, respectively. He cruised home in 4-under 68 with three birdies on each side to offset a pair of inward bogeys. He joins Justin Rose (Farmers Insurance Open) as the only wire-to-wire winners this season. Young’s margin of victory is second only to Rose’s seven at Torrey Pines.

    After going winless in his first 90 starts as a PGA TOUR member, Young not only has extinguished the narrative that he’s among the best without a title, he’s now deservedly considered among the best, period. A year ago this week, the Wake Forest University product was outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking. With Sunday’s victory in South Florida, he will climb to a career-best-tying No. 3. That’s what’s the impact of victories at the Wyndham Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship looks like on the global stage.

    Closer to home, Young rises to third in the FedExCup standings. Scheffler jumps back into the lead, while Matt Fitzpatrick slips into second. After taking the week off, the only three-time winner in 2026 is scheduled to return to competition at this week’s Truist Championship.

    The solo second is Scheffler’s third consecutive runner-up finish since the Masters. Ben Griffin checked up in solo third another stroke back. The three-time winner in 2025 arrived without a top-15 finish on his own ball this season. And in his return after his victory in the last time that Doral hosted the PGA TOUR in 2016, Adam Scott was among a trio one more swing off the pace at T4.

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    PGA TOUR this week: Cadillac Championship facts and figures

    Latest
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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