Fitzpatrick brothers six shots behind Alex Smalley, Hayden Springer at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
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Highlights | Round 1 | Zurich Classic
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick, fresh off his RBC Heritage victory, teamed up with younger brother Alex to shoot an 8-under 64 in Four-ball (best ball) Thursday in the Zurich Classic, leaving the English duo six shots behind Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer.
Smalley and Springer matched the tournament record with a 58.
Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka, who comprise the most accomplished team at the par-72 TPC Louisiana this week, shot a 66 to leave them outside the top 40 and in danger of missing the cut — unless they can make a strong push in Friday Foursomes (alternate shot)
The format returns to Four-ball Saturday, and back to Foursomes Sunday.
Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat were a shot behind after a round in which they followed Eckroat’s eagle on the par-5 seventh with eight straight birdies.
Thompson/Eckroat makes birdie on No. 17 at Zurich Classic
Two teams were tied for third at 60: Sam Stevens and Zach Bouchou, along with Eric Cole and Hank Lebioda. Billy Horschel — the only player to win the Zurich in both single-play and team formats — was again in the hunt when he and Tom Hoge shot a 61 to put them in a seven-way tie for fifth.
Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala each made eagles — Rai by spinning in a 106-yard approach shot on the par-4 13th — and posted a 62.
Smalley, who has never won on the PGA TOUR, made a 19-foot eagle put on the par-5 second hole after sinking a 16 1/2-footer to birdie No. 1. His tee shot on No. 3 landed within 7 feet to set up another birdie to put his team at 4 under.
Smalley/Springer sinks a 21-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Zurich Classic
The pair of 29-year-old Americans then combined to birdie 10 of their final 14 holes. Springer, also seeking a maiden TOUR triumph, accounted for the final four birdies, highlighted by his 36-foot putt on the par-3 17th.
A large gallery gathered at the first hole to watch the Fitzpatricks tee off in the same group with Lowry and Koepka on a sunny, breezy, 80-degree afternoon.
Koepka — in his first season back on the PGA TOUR after four years with LIV Golf — entered the week needing a good showing to earn his first exemption for a Signature Event, the next of which takes place next week at Trump National Doral in Miami.
Lowry carried their team early, with birdies on five of the first eight holes. Koepka finally pitched in with a 31 1/2-foot birdie putt on 10, but the pair did not better that par the rest of the way.