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Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Texas Children's Houston Open

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Top five bets that hit at Texas Children's

Top five bets that hit at Texas Children's

Gary Woodland collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.78 million with the win.

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Gary Woodland collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.78 million with the win.

    Onions!

    With a 3-under 67 in the final round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Gary Woodland prevailed by five strokes at 21-under 259. He earned 500 FedExCup points and $1,782,000 of the record purse of $9.9 million. Oh, and he also secured an exemption into the Masters.

    But most of all, Woodland proved much more to himself than the ability to win again on the PGA TOUR. Scroll or swipe past the table for more details on his emotional triumph.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Gary Woodland259 / -21500.000$1,782,000.00
    2Nicolai Højgaard264 / -16300.000$1,079,100.00
    T3Johnny Keefer265 / -15162.500$584,100.00
    T3Min Woo Lee265 / -15162.500$584,100.00
    5Sam Stevens266 / -14110.000$405,900.00
    T6Jake Knapp267 / 1388.750$322,987.50
    T6Chris Gotterup267 / 1388.750$322,987.50
    T6Sudarshan Yellamaraju267 / 1388.750$322,987.50
    T6Jason Day267 / 1388.750$322,987.50
    T10Bronson Burgoon268 / -12n/a (non-member)$259,875.00
    T10Sahith Theegala268 / -1272.500$259,875.00
    T12Adrien Dumont de Chassart269 / -1162.500$220,275.00
    T12Denny McCarthy269 / -1162.500$220,275.00
    T14Keith Mitchell270 / -1053.000$170,775.00
    T14Pontus Nyholm270 / -1053.000$170,775.00
    T14Thorbjørn Olesen270 / -1053.000$170,775.00
    T14Jhonattan Vegas270 / -1053.000$170,775.00
    T14Michael Thorbjornsen270 / -1053.000$170,775.00
    T19Max McGreevy271 / -946.000$136,125.00
    T19Karl Vilips271 / -946.000$136,125.00
    T21Sam Burns272 / -837.429$96,525.00
    T21Aldrich Potgieter272 / -837.429$96,525.00
    T21Alex Smalley272 / -837.429$96,525.00
    T21Harris English272 / -837.429$96,525.00
    T21Beau Hossler272 / -837.429$96,525.00
    T21Zecheng Dou272 / -837.429$96,525.00
    T21Adam Scott272 / -837.429$96,525.00
    T28Mac Meissner273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Rasmus Højgaard273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Harry Hall273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Ben Griffin273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Vince Whaley273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Shane Lowry273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Rico Hoey273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Chad Ramey273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Jackson Suber273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Michael Brennan273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T28Stephan Jaeger273 / -723.955$59,625.00
    T39Jeffrey Kang274 / -615.000$41,085.00
    T39Adrien Saddier274 / -615.000$41,085.00
    T39Austin Eckroat274 / -615.000$41,085.00
    T39Tony Finau274 / -615.000$41,085.00
    T39Paul Waring274 / -615.000$41,085.00
    T44William Mouw275 / -510.875$32,175.00
    T44Andrew Putnam275 / -510.875$32,175.00
    T44Jordan Smith275 / -510.875$32,175.00
    T44Ricky Castillo275 / -510.875$32,175.00
    T48Erik van Rooyen276 / -49.000$26,433.00
    T48John Parry276 / -49.000$26,433.00
    T48Steven Fisk276 / -49.000$26,433.00
    T51Christiaan Bezuidenhout277 / -37.000$23,938.20
    T51Matthieu Pavon277 / -37.000$23,938.20
    T51Matt Wallace277 / -37.000$23,938.20
    T51Eric Cole277 / -37.000$23,938.20
    T51Chris Kirk277 / -37.000$23,938.20
    T56Matt Kuchar278 / -25.500$22,770.00
    T56Jimmy Stanger278 / -25.500$22,770.00
    T56Tom Kim278 / -25.500$22,770.00
    T56Danny Willett278 / -25.500$22,770.00
    T60Kurt Kitayama279 / -14.600$21,879.00
    T60Sungjae Im279 / -14.600$21,879.00
    T60Sam Ryder279 / -14.600$21,879.00
    T60Davis Riley279 / -14.600$21,879.00
    T60Takumi Kanaya279 / -14.600$21,879.00
    T65Kevin Roy280 / E3.800$21,087.00
    T65Peter Malnati280 / E3.800$21,087.00
    T65Lee Hodges280 / E3.800$21,087.00
    68Danny Walker281 / 13.400$20,691.00
    T69Garrick Higgo283 / 33.100$20,394.00
    T69Jesper Svensson283 / 33.100$20,394.00
    T71Brice Garnett284 / 42.800$19,899.00
    T71Tom Hoge284 / 42.800$19,899.00
    T71Emiliano Grillo284 / 42.800$19,899.00
    74Matti Schmid285 / 52.600$19,503.00
    75Luke Clanton287 / 72.500$19,305.00

    As a sports fan, you’re not going to witness a better feel-good story than Woodland’s at Memorial Park Golf Course. The Texas Children’s is Woodland’s fifth career PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    It was just two weeks ago when he shared that he’s battling PTSD as a result of his brain surgery in 2023, and he’s past his career prime at 41 years of age, but the relief that he’s cited after acknowledging his ordeal has proven to be a helping wind in his sails.

    That Woodland needed only 3½ months after his surgery to return to competition at the time was impressive in its own right, but to confront his current challenge in a public setting and then follow that up immediately with a win forever will be one of sports’ greatest achievements. In an industry quick to throw around superlatives for singular moments forgotten just as quickly, this is one that wholly deserves it.

    While the outcome is what we’ll remember, Woodland was a force all week in Houston. He laid the foundation with respective rounds of 64, 63 and 65, and with outright leads after the second and third rounds before Sunday’s statement. His 72-hole score set the current course record in the six years since Memorial Park has returned as the host.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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