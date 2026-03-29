Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Texas Children's Houston Open
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Top five bets that hit at Texas Children's
Gary Woodland collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.78 million with the win.
Written by Rob Bolton
Gary Woodland collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.78 million with the win.
Onions!
With a 3-under 67 in the final round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Gary Woodland prevailed by five strokes at 21-under 259. He earned 500 FedExCup points and $1,782,000 of the record purse of $9.9 million. Oh, and he also secured an exemption into the Masters.
But most of all, Woodland proved much more to himself than the ability to win again on the PGA TOUR. Scroll or swipe past the table for more details on his emotional triumph.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Gary Woodland
|259 / -21
|500.000
|$1,782,000.00
|2
|Nicolai Højgaard
|264 / -16
|300.000
|$1,079,100.00
|T3
|Johnny Keefer
|265 / -15
|162.500
|$584,100.00
|T3
|Min Woo Lee
|265 / -15
|162.500
|$584,100.00
|5
|Sam Stevens
|266 / -14
|110.000
|$405,900.00
|T6
|Jake Knapp
|267 / 13
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T6
|Chris Gotterup
|267 / 13
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T6
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|267 / 13
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T6
|Jason Day
|267 / 13
|88.750
|$322,987.50
|T10
|Bronson Burgoon
|268 / -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$259,875.00
|T10
|Sahith Theegala
|268 / -12
|72.500
|$259,875.00
|T12
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|269 / -11
|62.500
|$220,275.00
|T12
|Denny McCarthy
|269 / -11
|62.500
|$220,275.00
|T14
|Keith Mitchell
|270 / -10
|53.000
|$170,775.00
|T14
|Pontus Nyholm
|270 / -10
|53.000
|$170,775.00
|T14
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|270 / -10
|53.000
|$170,775.00
|T14
|Jhonattan Vegas
|270 / -10
|53.000
|$170,775.00
|T14
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|270 / -10
|53.000
|$170,775.00
|T19
|Max McGreevy
|271 / -9
|46.000
|$136,125.00
|T19
|Karl Vilips
|271 / -9
|46.000
|$136,125.00
|T21
|Sam Burns
|272 / -8
|37.429
|$96,525.00
|T21
|Aldrich Potgieter
|272 / -8
|37.429
|$96,525.00
|T21
|Alex Smalley
|272 / -8
|37.429
|$96,525.00
|T21
|Harris English
|272 / -8
|37.429
|$96,525.00
|T21
|Beau Hossler
|272 / -8
|37.429
|$96,525.00
|T21
|Zecheng Dou
|272 / -8
|37.429
|$96,525.00
|T21
|Adam Scott
|272 / -8
|37.429
|$96,525.00
|T28
|Mac Meissner
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Rasmus Højgaard
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Harry Hall
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Ben Griffin
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Vince Whaley
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Shane Lowry
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Rico Hoey
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Chad Ramey
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Jackson Suber
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Michael Brennan
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T28
|Stephan Jaeger
|273 / -7
|23.955
|$59,625.00
|T39
|Jeffrey Kang
|274 / -6
|15.000
|$41,085.00
|T39
|Adrien Saddier
|274 / -6
|15.000
|$41,085.00
|T39
|Austin Eckroat
|274 / -6
|15.000
|$41,085.00
|T39
|Tony Finau
|274 / -6
|15.000
|$41,085.00
|T39
|Paul Waring
|274 / -6
|15.000
|$41,085.00
|T44
|William Mouw
|275 / -5
|10.875
|$32,175.00
|T44
|Andrew Putnam
|275 / -5
|10.875
|$32,175.00
|T44
|Jordan Smith
|275 / -5
|10.875
|$32,175.00
|T44
|Ricky Castillo
|275 / -5
|10.875
|$32,175.00
|T48
|Erik van Rooyen
|276 / -4
|9.000
|$26,433.00
|T48
|John Parry
|276 / -4
|9.000
|$26,433.00
|T48
|Steven Fisk
|276 / -4
|9.000
|$26,433.00
|T51
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|277 / -3
|7.000
|$23,938.20
|T51
|Matthieu Pavon
|277 / -3
|7.000
|$23,938.20
|T51
|Matt Wallace
|277 / -3
|7.000
|$23,938.20
|T51
|Eric Cole
|277 / -3
|7.000
|$23,938.20
|T51
|Chris Kirk
|277 / -3
|7.000
|$23,938.20
|T56
|Matt Kuchar
|278 / -2
|5.500
|$22,770.00
|T56
|Jimmy Stanger
|278 / -2
|5.500
|$22,770.00
|T56
|Tom Kim
|278 / -2
|5.500
|$22,770.00
|T56
|Danny Willett
|278 / -2
|5.500
|$22,770.00
|T60
|Kurt Kitayama
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,879.00
|T60
|Sungjae Im
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,879.00
|T60
|Sam Ryder
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,879.00
|T60
|Davis Riley
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,879.00
|T60
|Takumi Kanaya
|279 / -1
|4.600
|$21,879.00
|T65
|Kevin Roy
|280 / E
|3.800
|$21,087.00
|T65
|Peter Malnati
|280 / E
|3.800
|$21,087.00
|T65
|Lee Hodges
|280 / E
|3.800
|$21,087.00
|68
|Danny Walker
|281 / 1
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|T69
|Garrick Higgo
|283 / 3
|3.100
|$20,394.00
|T69
|Jesper Svensson
|283 / 3
|3.100
|$20,394.00
|T71
|Brice Garnett
|284 / 4
|2.800
|$19,899.00
|T71
|Tom Hoge
|284 / 4
|2.800
|$19,899.00
|T71
|Emiliano Grillo
|284 / 4
|2.800
|$19,899.00
|74
|Matti Schmid
|285 / 5
|2.600
|$19,503.00
|75
|Luke Clanton
|287 / 7
|2.500
|$19,305.00
As a sports fan, you’re not going to witness a better feel-good story than Woodland’s at Memorial Park Golf Course. The Texas Children’s is Woodland’s fifth career PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
It was just two weeks ago when he shared that he’s battling PTSD as a result of his brain surgery in 2023, and he’s past his career prime at 41 years of age, but the relief that he’s cited after acknowledging his ordeal has proven to be a helping wind in his sails.
That Woodland needed only 3½ months after his surgery to return to competition at the time was impressive in its own right, but to confront his current challenge in a public setting and then follow that up immediately with a win forever will be one of sports’ greatest achievements. In an industry quick to throw around superlatives for singular moments forgotten just as quickly, this is one that wholly deserves it.
While the outcome is what we’ll remember, Woodland was a force all week in Houston. He laid the foundation with respective rounds of 64, 63 and 65, and with outright leads after the second and third rounds before Sunday’s statement. His 72-hole score set the current course record in the six years since Memorial Park has returned as the host.