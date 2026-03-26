Sportradar expands partnership with Hard Rock Bet to include official data from PGA TOUR
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Sportradar deepens agreement with Hard Rock Bet to add official PGA TOUR data, odds and enhanced in-play betting capabilities to its existing service. (Credit Sportradar/Hard Rock Bet)
Global sports technology company Sportradar announced Thursday that it has deepened a multi-year agreement with Hard Rock Bet, adding official PGA TOUR data, odds and enhanced in-play betting capabilities to its existing suite of services in the U.S.
Through the partnership, Sportradar will offer new tools to power Hard Rock Bet with a broad array of betting markets and real-time products. Those will now also include new in-play offerings for PGA TOUR events, the rights for which Sportradar recently acquired through its IMG Arena acquisition. The addition also includes enhanced betting offerings and analytics around Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events.
New betting markets for Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook customers include “micro markets” like choosing the winner of a specific hole or the exact score from a given player on a given hole at TOUR events. These new markets are complemented by advanced visualizations, designed to enhance the live betting experience, and feature a real-time leaderboard with play-by-play commentary, 3D shot tracking for every hole and automated insights throughout each round.
“By continuing to integrate Sportradar’s content, we’re giving players more ways to engage with the action on our top-rated app,” said Mike Primeaux, executive managing director and COO of Hard Rock Digital. “This partnership strengthens Hard Rock Bet’s differentiated experience and supports our goal of delivering a simple, personalized journey that keeps fans connected to the moments they care about most.”
Hard Rock Bet is currently legal in 10 U.S. states, including six that will host PGA TOUR events in 2026: Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Arizona, Michigan and Illinois.