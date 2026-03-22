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57M AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Valspar Championship

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Top five bets that hit at Valspar Championship

Top five bets that hit at Valspar Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.6 million with the win

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Matt Fitzpatrick collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.6 million with the win

    Matt Fitzpatrick not only records his third PGA TOUR title with his win at the Valspar Championship, but he also avenges last week’s buzzer-beating defeat at THE PLAYERS Championship. The 31-year-old Englishman pockets 500 FedExCup points and rises to third in the standings. He also banks $1,638,000 of the tournament-record prize fund of $9.1 million. His membership exemption as a winner now extends through 2029.

    Scroll below the table for more details of Fitzpatrick's victory.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Matt Fitzpatrick273 / -11500.000$1,638,000.00
    2David Lipsky274 / -10300.000$991,900.00
    3Jordan Smith275 / -9190.000$627,900.00
    T4Xander Schauffele276 / -8115.000$382,958.33
    T4Marco Penge276 / -8115.000$382,958.33
    T4Sungjae Im276 / -8115.000$382,958.33
    T7Emiliano Grillo277 / -782.500$276,412.50
    T7Stephan Jaeger277 / -782.500$276,412.50
    T7Patrick Cantlay277 / -782.500$276,412.50
    T7S.H. Kim277 / -782.500$276,412.50
    T11A.J. Ewart278 / -665.000$211,575.00
    T11Jordan Spieth278 / -665.000$211,575.00
    T11Matthieu Pavon278 / -665.000$211,575.00
    T14Hank Lebioda279 / -554.000$161,525.00
    T14Jacob Bridgeman279 / -554.000$161,525.00
    T14Gary Woodland279 / -554.000$161,525.00
    T14Corey Conners279 / -554.000$161,525.00
    T18Webb Simpson280 / -442.063$108,290.00
    T18Lee Hodges280 / -442.063$108,290.00
    T18Danny Walker280 / -442.063$108,290.00
    T18Brooks Koepka280 / -442.063$108,290.00
    T18Tony Finau280 / -442.063$108,290.00
    T18Chandler Blanchet280 / -442.063$108,290.00
    T18Tom Kim280 / -442.063$108,290.00
    T18Brandt Snedeker280 / -442.063$108,290.00
    T26Denny McCarthy281 / -331.750$69,160.00
    T26Dylan Wu281 / -331.750$69,160.00
    T26Rico Hoey281 / -331.750$69,160.00
    T26Adrien Dumont de Chassart281 / -331.750$69,160.00
    T30Justin Thomas282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T30Alejandro Tosti282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T30Michael Kim282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T30Christiaan Bezuidenhout282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T30Andrew Putnam282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T30Jimmy Stanger282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T30Ryo Hisatsune282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T30David Skinns282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T30Seamus Power282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T30Kevin Yu282 / -222.000$51,142.00
    T40Matti Schmid283 / -113.500$35,035.00
    T40Blades Brown283 / -1n/a (non-member)$35,035.00
    T40Matt Wallace283 / -113.500$35,035.00
    T40Davis Chatfield283 / -113.500$35,035.00
    T40Patrick Rodgers283 / -113.500$35,035.00
    T40Doug Ghim283 / -113.500$35,035.00
    T46David Ford284 / E8.500$24,115.00
    T46Davis Thompson284 / E8.500$24,115.00
    T46Kensei Hirata284 / E8.500$24,115.00
    T46Ricky Castillo284 / E8.500$24,115.00
    T46John VanDerLaan284 / E8.500$24,115.00
    T46Takumi Kanaya284 / E8.500$24,115.00
    T46Alex Smalley284 / E8.500$24,115.00
    T46Patrick Fishburn284 / E8.500$24,115.00
    T46Isaiah Salinda284 / E8.500$24,115.00
    T55Pierceson Coody285 / 15.200$20,657.00
    T55Keegan Bradley285 / 15.200$20,657.00
    T55Nicolai Højgaard285 / 15.200$20,657.00
    T55Andrew Novak285 / 15.200$20,657.00
    T55Mackenzie Hughes285 / 15.200$20,657.00
    T55Chandler Phillips285 / 15.200$20,657.00
    T55Justin Lower285 / 15.200$20,657.00
    T55John Parry285 / 15.200$20,657.00
    T55Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen285 / 15.200$20,657.00
    T64Sam Ryder286 / 23.900$19,474.00
    T64Chad Ramey286 / 23.900$19,474.00
    T64Karl Vilips286 / 23.900$19,474.00
    T64Joel Dahmen286 / 23.900$19,474.00
    T68Vince Whaley287 / 33.060$18,655.00
    T68Rasmus Højgaard287 / 33.060$18,655.00
    T68Kevin Streelman287 / 33.060$18,655.00
    T68Billy Horschel287 / 33.060$18,655.00
    T68Henrik Norlander287 / 33.060$18,655.00
    73Kevin Roy288 / 42.700$18,109.00
    74Bud Cauley291 / 72.600$17,927.00

    Unlike college basketball, the PGA TOUR doesn’t restrict its madness to March, but even if it did, the Valspar Championship would stand tall against any outcome in any of the single-elimination tournaments on the hardwood this month.

    Emerging from the antepenultimate pairing and three shots back in the finale at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, Fitzpatrick closed in bogey-free, 3-under 68 to post 11-under 273, one better than runner-up David Lipsky.

    Fitzpatrick buried the last of his three birdies from an inch inside 14 feet at the par-4 18th hole to decide it. For the week, he played "The Snake Pit" – holes 16, 17 and 18 at Copperhead – in 1-under, just as Viktor Hovland scored en route to his one-stroke victory a year ago.

    The champ went bogey-free across his last 36 holes and was the only golfer to sign for four rounds in the 60s, but he still had to chase down Sungjae Im who was bidding for a wire-to-wire title following his first three rounds of 64, 69 and 69, respectively. Alas, Im backpedaled into a three-way share of fourth place with a 3-over 74 during which he was birdie-free 5-over through 10 holes.

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    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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