Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Valspar Championship
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Top five bets that hit at Valspar Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.6 million with the win
Written by Rob Bolton
Matt Fitzpatrick collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.6 million with the win
Matt Fitzpatrick not only records his third PGA TOUR title with his win at the Valspar Championship, but he also avenges last week’s buzzer-beating defeat at THE PLAYERS Championship. The 31-year-old Englishman pockets 500 FedExCup points and rises to third in the standings. He also banks $1,638,000 of the tournament-record prize fund of $9.1 million. His membership exemption as a winner now extends through 2029.
Scroll below the table for more details of Fitzpatrick's victory.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|273 / -11
|500.000
|$1,638,000.00
|2
|David Lipsky
|274 / -10
|300.000
|$991,900.00
|3
|Jordan Smith
|275 / -9
|190.000
|$627,900.00
|T4
|Xander Schauffele
|276 / -8
|115.000
|$382,958.33
|T4
|Marco Penge
|276 / -8
|115.000
|$382,958.33
|T4
|Sungjae Im
|276 / -8
|115.000
|$382,958.33
|T7
|Emiliano Grillo
|277 / -7
|82.500
|$276,412.50
|T7
|Stephan Jaeger
|277 / -7
|82.500
|$276,412.50
|T7
|Patrick Cantlay
|277 / -7
|82.500
|$276,412.50
|T7
|S.H. Kim
|277 / -7
|82.500
|$276,412.50
|T11
|A.J. Ewart
|278 / -6
|65.000
|$211,575.00
|T11
|Jordan Spieth
|278 / -6
|65.000
|$211,575.00
|T11
|Matthieu Pavon
|278 / -6
|65.000
|$211,575.00
|T14
|Hank Lebioda
|279 / -5
|54.000
|$161,525.00
|T14
|Jacob Bridgeman
|279 / -5
|54.000
|$161,525.00
|T14
|Gary Woodland
|279 / -5
|54.000
|$161,525.00
|T14
|Corey Conners
|279 / -5
|54.000
|$161,525.00
|T18
|Webb Simpson
|280 / -4
|42.063
|$108,290.00
|T18
|Lee Hodges
|280 / -4
|42.063
|$108,290.00
|T18
|Danny Walker
|280 / -4
|42.063
|$108,290.00
|T18
|Brooks Koepka
|280 / -4
|42.063
|$108,290.00
|T18
|Tony Finau
|280 / -4
|42.063
|$108,290.00
|T18
|Chandler Blanchet
|280 / -4
|42.063
|$108,290.00
|T18
|Tom Kim
|280 / -4
|42.063
|$108,290.00
|T18
|Brandt Snedeker
|280 / -4
|42.063
|$108,290.00
|T26
|Denny McCarthy
|281 / -3
|31.750
|$69,160.00
|T26
|Dylan Wu
|281 / -3
|31.750
|$69,160.00
|T26
|Rico Hoey
|281 / -3
|31.750
|$69,160.00
|T26
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|281 / -3
|31.750
|$69,160.00
|T30
|Justin Thomas
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T30
|Alejandro Tosti
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T30
|Michael Kim
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T30
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T30
|Andrew Putnam
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T30
|Jimmy Stanger
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T30
|Ryo Hisatsune
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T30
|David Skinns
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T30
|Seamus Power
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T30
|Kevin Yu
|282 / -2
|22.000
|$51,142.00
|T40
|Matti Schmid
|283 / -1
|13.500
|$35,035.00
|T40
|Blades Brown
|283 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$35,035.00
|T40
|Matt Wallace
|283 / -1
|13.500
|$35,035.00
|T40
|Davis Chatfield
|283 / -1
|13.500
|$35,035.00
|T40
|Patrick Rodgers
|283 / -1
|13.500
|$35,035.00
|T40
|Doug Ghim
|283 / -1
|13.500
|$35,035.00
|T46
|David Ford
|284 / E
|8.500
|$24,115.00
|T46
|Davis Thompson
|284 / E
|8.500
|$24,115.00
|T46
|Kensei Hirata
|284 / E
|8.500
|$24,115.00
|T46
|Ricky Castillo
|284 / E
|8.500
|$24,115.00
|T46
|John VanDerLaan
|284 / E
|8.500
|$24,115.00
|T46
|Takumi Kanaya
|284 / E
|8.500
|$24,115.00
|T46
|Alex Smalley
|284 / E
|8.500
|$24,115.00
|T46
|Patrick Fishburn
|284 / E
|8.500
|$24,115.00
|T46
|Isaiah Salinda
|284 / E
|8.500
|$24,115.00
|T55
|Pierceson Coody
|285 / 1
|5.200
|$20,657.00
|T55
|Keegan Bradley
|285 / 1
|5.200
|$20,657.00
|T55
|Nicolai Højgaard
|285 / 1
|5.200
|$20,657.00
|T55
|Andrew Novak
|285 / 1
|5.200
|$20,657.00
|T55
|Mackenzie Hughes
|285 / 1
|5.200
|$20,657.00
|T55
|Chandler Phillips
|285 / 1
|5.200
|$20,657.00
|T55
|Justin Lower
|285 / 1
|5.200
|$20,657.00
|T55
|John Parry
|285 / 1
|5.200
|$20,657.00
|T55
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|285 / 1
|5.200
|$20,657.00
|T64
|Sam Ryder
|286 / 2
|3.900
|$19,474.00
|T64
|Chad Ramey
|286 / 2
|3.900
|$19,474.00
|T64
|Karl Vilips
|286 / 2
|3.900
|$19,474.00
|T64
|Joel Dahmen
|286 / 2
|3.900
|$19,474.00
|T68
|Vince Whaley
|287 / 3
|3.060
|$18,655.00
|T68
|Rasmus Højgaard
|287 / 3
|3.060
|$18,655.00
|T68
|Kevin Streelman
|287 / 3
|3.060
|$18,655.00
|T68
|Billy Horschel
|287 / 3
|3.060
|$18,655.00
|T68
|Henrik Norlander
|287 / 3
|3.060
|$18,655.00
|73
|Kevin Roy
|288 / 4
|2.700
|$18,109.00
|74
|Bud Cauley
|291 / 7
|2.600
|$17,927.00
Unlike college basketball, the PGA TOUR doesn’t restrict its madness to March, but even if it did, the Valspar Championship would stand tall against any outcome in any of the single-elimination tournaments on the hardwood this month.
Emerging from the antepenultimate pairing and three shots back in the finale at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, Fitzpatrick closed in bogey-free, 3-under 68 to post 11-under 273, one better than runner-up David Lipsky.
Fitzpatrick buried the last of his three birdies from an inch inside 14 feet at the par-4 18th hole to decide it. For the week, he played "The Snake Pit" – holes 16, 17 and 18 at Copperhead – in 1-under, just as Viktor Hovland scored en route to his one-stroke victory a year ago.
The champ went bogey-free across his last 36 holes and was the only golfer to sign for four rounds in the 60s, but he still had to chase down Sungjae Im who was bidding for a wire-to-wire title following his first three rounds of 64, 69 and 69, respectively. Alas, Im backpedaled into a three-way share of fourth place with a 3-over 74 during which he was birdie-free 5-over through 10 holes.