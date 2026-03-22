Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Valspar Championship

The champ went bogey-free across his last 36 holes and was the only golfer to sign for four rounds in the 60s, but he still had to chase down Sungjae Im who was bidding for a wire-to-wire title following his first three rounds of 64, 69 and 69, respectively. Alas, Im backpedaled into a three-way share of fourth place with a 3-over 74 during which he was birdie-free 5-over through 10 holes.