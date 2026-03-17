Valspar Championship prop bets: Betting angles, picks as players enter 'Snake Pit'

The only edition that ended with a margin of victory greater than two shots was the 2021 event, which was contested in May. The event, which permanently moved to March in 2007, rarely produces blowouts or low scores due to the demanding layout of the Copperhead Course. The 2022 tournament, played in hot, windless conditions, is the only March event in recent years to not rank in the top 10 of most difficult scoring on TOUR. With the "Snake Pit” lurking to end the round, the trio of holes plays as the third-hardest closing holes on TOUR. I am going to back the most common outcome: one shot (+195). Let’s gamble!