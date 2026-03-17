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54M AGO

Valspar Championship prop bets: Betting angles, picks as players enter 'Snake Pit'

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Running with Rick: Three players who can win the Valspar Championship

Running with Rick: Three players who can win the Valspar Championship

    Written by Mike Glasscott

    The final event of the Florida swing takes the PGA TOUR to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, north of Tampa, for the Valspar Championship. DraftKings markets will provide opportunities outside of outright winners to cash tickets in the field of 135. Let’s dive in!

    (Editor’s note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)

    Top Nordic: Viktor Hovland (+220)

    The Norwegian star and defending champion will return more than two to one if he is the best in a 10-man “mini” field. With a pair of podium paydays (win-T3) from three visits, he’s clearly the man to beat. Twins Rasmus (+540) and Nicolai (+385) Højgaard are 0-3 in making the cut between them at Innisbrook. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who cashed T23 on debut in 2025, has not cracked the top 40 on TOUR in 2026. Any other player from this market would be a major upset.

    Group F Winner: Taylor Moore (+325)

    The 2023 winner went close three weeks ago at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, earning a share of second place. Cashing in all five events he’s played this season, the memories of his only victory on TOUR should be positive motivation this week. It is no secret that the winner here needs to be proficient both on and around the difficult greens. Moore sits in the top 15 in Total Putting and ranks eighth in Scrambling. The favorite in this group, Pierceson Coody, missed the cut last week at TPC Sawgrass, posting rounds of 75-83.

    Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings, Same Game Parlay: Top Five to Make the Cut (+190)

    After being burned by the Collin Morikawa withdrawal after one hole last week, I am running this market back. I am expecting Jacob Bridgeman, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas and Akshay Bhatia to exact my revenge!

    Florida State Same Game Parlay: All to make the cut (+374)

    I am staking three former Seminoles – Brooks Koepka, Luke Clanton and Hank Lebioda – to advance to the weekend.

    Koepka is starting to hum after earning T13 at THE PLAYERS Championship following a T9 payday in Palm Beach Gardens. Clanton arrives on his best finish, T5 at the Puerto Rico Open, since November of 2024. Lefty Lebioda cashed in his last three events.

    Top 20 (including ties): Same Game Parlay (+1600)

    Veterans Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel know how to plot it around Innisbrook and have past successes to make this Same Game Parlay pop. Glover, making his 21st start in the 25th event, cashed in 15 of 20 visits, including his last seven. Finishing in a share of eighth in 2025 followed a solo-11th place in 2024. Horschel, a native Floridian, arrives in form after earning T13 money at another difficult course at Bay Hill. He shared fourth in 2025 after earning T12 in 2024 and did not expend any energy last week at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Tournament-winning margin

    • One shot (+192)
    • Playoff (+335)
    • Two shots (+345)

    The only edition that ended with a margin of victory greater than two shots was the 2021 event, which was contested in May. The event, which permanently moved to March in 2007, rarely produces blowouts or low scores due to the demanding layout of the Copperhead Course. The 2022 tournament, played in hot, windless conditions, is the only March event in recent years to not rank in the top 10 of most difficult scoring on TOUR. With the "Snake Pit” lurking to end the round, the trio of holes plays as the third-hardest closing holes on TOUR. I am going to back the most common outcome: one shot (+195). Let’s gamble!

    2025Viktor Hovland-111
    2024Peter Malnati-122
    2023Taylor Moore-101
    2022Sam Burns-17PO
    2021Sam Burns-173
    2020n/an/an/a
    2019Paul Casey-81
    2018Paul Casey-101
    2017Adam Hadwin-141
    2016Charl Schwartzel-7PO
    2015Jordan Spieth-10PO
    2014John Senden-71
    2013Kevin Streelman-102
    2012Luke Donald-13PO
    2011Gary Woodland-151
    2010Jim Furyk-131
    2009Retief Goosen-81
    2008Sean O'Hair-42
    2007Mark Calcavecchia-101

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.

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    Latest
    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valspar Championship

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Emiliano Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Charley Hoffman
    USA
    C. Hoffman
    USA
    C. Hoffman
    Danny Willett
    ENG
    D. Willett
    ENG
    D. Willett
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