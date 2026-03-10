THE PLAYERS Championship prop bets: Eye TPC Sawgrass experts
Written by Mike Glasscott
The 52nd edition of THE PLAYERS Championship provides angles to profit at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s dive in to crack the code at TPC Sawgrass.
Top 10 (including ties) Same Game Parlay: Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim (+800)
- Collin Morikawa, Top 10 (+190)
- Si Woo Kim, Top 10 (+210)
Morikawa’s precision from tee to green annually forces him through the clutter at TPC Sawgrass. Upon arrival, he is hotter than a match. The winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am followed with top-10 paydays at The Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, also contested on demanding tracks.
Kim, the youngest winner of the event at 21 in 2017, qualified for eight weekends in nine visits. The owner of three top-10 paydays, he earned two in the last five events. His 2026 season is off to a perfect 7-for-7 start, including five paydays of T13 or better. On a layout that demands precision, I will ride with the player ranked second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green on a course he loves.
For the conservative player, this Same Game Parlay (SGP) can also yield +280 for both players cashing Top 20 (including ties).
Top 40 (including ties) Same Game Parlay: Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Sungjae Im (+1640)
- Tom Hoge, Top 40 (+200)
- Denny McCarthy, Top 40 (+150)
- Sungjae Im, Top 40 (+132)
Hoge gets top billing in this SGP for his streak of seven consecutive weekend tee times. The North Dakota native has hit the podium twice in the last three years, both cashing T3. He also set the course record, 62, in Round 3 in 2023.
McCarthy has never played the event outside the month of March and cashed in all six visits. Yet to win on TOUR, his ability to grind on demanding tracks plays well at TPC Sawgrass. His last three trips to Pete Dye’s gem produced his best paydays, T14, T35, and T13, including 11 of 12 rounds of par or better.
Im knocked off the rust of a wrist injury and an off-season which included mandatory military training in his native Korea last week at Bay Hill (MC). After falling short of the weekend in his first attempt in 2019, he owns a streak of five straight paydays, highlighted by T6 in 2023.
Play all three. Play two of the three. Play them all as singles! DraftKings allows you to play YOUR angle.
To Make the Cut
With only 17 players at even money or better to advance to the weekend, a couple of plays caught my eye, including one against the odds.
Tom Hoge (-110) to make the cut. Certain courses fit certain players’ eyes/games differently. I have made the case above for Hoge for a Top 40, but with the top 65 and ties advancing, this buys eject insurance on the weekend.
Jhonattan Vegas (+116) is trending in the right direction upon arrival in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Venezuelan missed the weekend in his first two starts of the season but bounced back to produce paydays of T78, T44, and a season-best T18 last week at Bay Hill. He owns top-10 results from the editions staged in May and March editions. His take-home pay includes seven checks from 11 visits. The veteran knows how to get it around and, just importantly, what NOT to do.
Danny Walker (+172) has only found the weekend in half of his six events in 2026. Making his first appearance at TPC Sawgrass in 2025, he defied the logic of needing experience and cashed T6 in suboptimal conditions.
Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings, Top Five to Make the Cut
- Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, Si Woo Kim, Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala (+274)
- Tournament Winning Score: 269.5
- Over (-146)
- Under (+106)
With thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday and a shift in temperature and wind direction for Friday and Saturday, posting 19-under would be a hell of a score. Thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday.
Since returning to March, here are the winning scores:
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|2025
|Rory McIlroy (2)*
|-12
|2024
|Scottie Scheffler (2)
|-20
|2023
|Scottie Scheffler
|-17
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|-13
|2021
|Justin Thomas
|-14
|2020
|No event (COVID)
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|-16
The 2024 tournament was played in perfect, windless conditions with receptive greens. The early months of 2026 have been dry in Northeast Florida.
Tournament Trio, 72 holes
- Chris Gotterup (+172)
- Ben Griffin (+178)
- Adam Scott (+188)
I will ride the experience of the 2004 winner against the youngsters who own six PGA TOUR wins between them. Gotterup and Griffin have played four events at TPC Sawgrass and missed the weekend three times.
Griffin, fresh off a missed cut last week in Orlando, posted his best result of 2026, T19, at the Sony Open in Hawaii to kick off the season. If experience is a factor at TPC Sawgrass, which I believe is the case, Gotterup will have to learn on the fly after playing only two rounds on debut last year. Yep, he’s won twice this season, but this layout, with water on 17 of 18 holes and 88 sand penalty areas, is a significantly different challenge.
Scott, who has not missed a weekend in 2026, ran fourth at The Riviera Country Club, another track where he has previously won, and earned a share of 11th-place at Bay Hill last week, where he holds the course record. At 45, he should have the patience and nous to navigate any weather or course conditions.
