THE PLAYERS Championship prop bets: Eye TPC Sawgrass experts

Jhonattan Vegas (+116) is trending in the right direction upon arrival in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Venezuelan missed the weekend in his first two starts of the season but bounced back to produce paydays of T78, T44, and a season-best T18 last week at Bay Hill. He owns top-10 results from the editions staged in May and March editions. His take-home pay includes seven checks from 11 visits. The veteran knows how to get it around and, just importantly, what NOT to do.