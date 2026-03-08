PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player took home from Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Winning wagers: Top five bets that hit at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Winning wagers: Top five bets that hit at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Akshay Bhatia earns 700 FedExCup points, $4 million with Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard victory

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Akshay Bhatia earns 700 FedExCup points, $4 million with Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard victory

    Akshay Bhatia completed a comeback for the ages at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, overcoming a five-shot deficit on Sunday to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational over Daniel Berger in a one-hole playoff.

    Berger entered Sunday looking for a wire-to-wire victory in what was three days of dominance until Bhatia caught fire at the start of the back nine, birdieing four straight from Nos. 10-13 to rise from the pack. An eagle at the par-5 16th put Bhatia within one of the lead, and a bogey at No. 17 from Berger locked the two into the first playoff since 1999 at Arnie's Place.

    Bhatia would comfortably two-putt for par to capture the first Signature Event of his career on the first playoff hole. It is Bhatia's third TOUR win overall and nets him $4 million and 700 FedExCup points.

    See the full points and payouts breakdown below.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Akshay Bhatia273 / -15700.000$4,000,000.00
    P2Daniel Berger273 / -15400.000$2,200,000.00
    T3Ludvig Åberg276 / -12337.500$1,200,000.00
    T3Cameron Young276 / -12337.500$1,200,000.00
    5Collin Morikawa277 / -11300.000$840,000.00
    T6Sahith Theegala278 / -10233.333$702,000.00
    T6Russell Henley278 / -10233.333$702,000.00
    T6Min Woo Lee278 / -10233.333$702,000.00
    T9Rickie Fowler280 / -8162.500$578,000.00
    T9Harry Hall280 / -8162.500$578,000.00
    T11Adam Scott282 / -6125.000$493,000.00
    T11Jordan Spieth282 / -6125.000$493,000.00
    T13Billy Horschel283 / -590.000$373,200.00
    T13Si Woo Kim283 / -590.000$373,200.00
    T13Maverick McNealy283 / -590.000$373,200.00
    T13Viktor Hovland283 / -590.000$373,200.00
    T13Sepp Straka283 / -590.000$373,200.00
    T18Max Greyserman285 / -354.000$261,000.00
    T18Kurt Kitayama285 / -354.000$261,000.00
    T18Jacob Bridgeman285 / -354.000$261,000.00
    T18Jhonattan Vegas285 / -354.000$261,000.00
    T18Bud Cauley285 / -354.000$261,000.00
    T18Chris Gotterup285 / -354.000$261,000.00
    T24Robert MacIntyre286 / -236.333$157,000.00
    T24Lucas Glover286 / -236.333$157,000.00
    T24Ryan Fox286 / -236.333$157,000.00
    T24Nicolai Højgaard286 / -236.333$157,000.00
    T24Harris English286 / -236.333$157,000.00
    T24Scottie Scheffler286 / -236.333$157,000.00
    T24Alex Noren286 / -236.333$157,000.00
    T24Patrick Rodgers286 / -236.333$157,000.00
    T24Xander Schauffele286 / -236.333$157,000.00
    T33Keith Mitchell287 / -125.300$109,000.00
    T33Corey Conners287 / -125.300$109,000.00
    T33Michael Kim287 / -125.300$109,000.00
    T33Ryo Hisatsune287 / -125.300$109,000.00
    T33Michael Thorbjornsen287 / -125.300$109,000.00
    T38Nick Taylor288 / E21.083$90,000.00
    T38Taylor Pendrith288 / E21.083$90,000.00
    T38Andrew Novak288 / E21.083$90,000.00
    T41Hideki Matsuyama289 / 118.750$78,000.00
    T41Matt McCarty289 / 118.750$78,000.00
    T41Matt Fitzpatrick289 / 118.750$78,000.00
    T44Taylor Moore290 / 216.500$66,000.00
    T44Andrew Putnam290 / 216.500$66,000.00
    T44Nico Echavarria290 / 216.500$66,000.00
    T47Daniel Bennett - a293 / 5n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T47Chris Kirk293 / 514.625$58,000.00
    49Tommy Fleetwood294 / 613.500$56,000.00
    50Brian Harman298 / 1013.000$54,000.00

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 4, 2026

    Arnold Palmer Invitational props: Unlocking Same Game Parlay options in Orlando

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 7, 2026

    Arnold Palmer Invitational: Watch Moving Day at Bay Hill

    Presented by

    Panasonic
    Latest
    Image for article.
    Mar 8, 2026

    Berger's lead cut to one shot over Bhatia at Bay Hill

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW