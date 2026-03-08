Points and payouts: See what each player took home from Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Berger entered Sunday looking for a wire-to-wire victory in what was three days of dominance until Bhatia caught fire at the start of the back nine, birdieing four straight from Nos. 10-13 to rise from the pack. An eagle at the par-5 16th put Bhatia within one of the lead, and a bogey at No. 17 from Berger locked the two into the first playoff since 1999 at Arnie's Place.