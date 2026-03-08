Points and payouts: See what each player took home from Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia earns 700 FedExCup points, $4 million with Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard victory
Written by Rob Bolton
Akshay Bhatia completed a comeback for the ages at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, overcoming a five-shot deficit on Sunday to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational over Daniel Berger in a one-hole playoff.
Berger entered Sunday looking for a wire-to-wire victory in what was three days of dominance until Bhatia caught fire at the start of the back nine, birdieing four straight from Nos. 10-13 to rise from the pack. An eagle at the par-5 16th put Bhatia within one of the lead, and a bogey at No. 17 from Berger locked the two into the first playoff since 1999 at Arnie's Place.
Bhatia would comfortably two-putt for par to capture the first Signature Event of his career on the first playoff hole. It is Bhatia's third TOUR win overall and nets him $4 million and 700 FedExCup points.
See the full points and payouts breakdown below.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Akshay Bhatia
|273 / -15
|700.000
|$4,000,000.00
|P2
|Daniel Berger
|273 / -15
|400.000
|$2,200,000.00
|T3
|Ludvig Åberg
|276 / -12
|337.500
|$1,200,000.00
|T3
|Cameron Young
|276 / -12
|337.500
|$1,200,000.00
|5
|Collin Morikawa
|277 / -11
|300.000
|$840,000.00
|T6
|Sahith Theegala
|278 / -10
|233.333
|$702,000.00
|T6
|Russell Henley
|278 / -10
|233.333
|$702,000.00
|T6
|Min Woo Lee
|278 / -10
|233.333
|$702,000.00
|T9
|Rickie Fowler
|280 / -8
|162.500
|$578,000.00
|T9
|Harry Hall
|280 / -8
|162.500
|$578,000.00
|T11
|Adam Scott
|282 / -6
|125.000
|$493,000.00
|T11
|Jordan Spieth
|282 / -6
|125.000
|$493,000.00
|T13
|Billy Horschel
|283 / -5
|90.000
|$373,200.00
|T13
|Si Woo Kim
|283 / -5
|90.000
|$373,200.00
|T13
|Maverick McNealy
|283 / -5
|90.000
|$373,200.00
|T13
|Viktor Hovland
|283 / -5
|90.000
|$373,200.00
|T13
|Sepp Straka
|283 / -5
|90.000
|$373,200.00
|T18
|Max Greyserman
|285 / -3
|54.000
|$261,000.00
|T18
|Kurt Kitayama
|285 / -3
|54.000
|$261,000.00
|T18
|Jacob Bridgeman
|285 / -3
|54.000
|$261,000.00
|T18
|Jhonattan Vegas
|285 / -3
|54.000
|$261,000.00
|T18
|Bud Cauley
|285 / -3
|54.000
|$261,000.00
|T18
|Chris Gotterup
|285 / -3
|54.000
|$261,000.00
|T24
|Robert MacIntyre
|286 / -2
|36.333
|$157,000.00
|T24
|Lucas Glover
|286 / -2
|36.333
|$157,000.00
|T24
|Ryan Fox
|286 / -2
|36.333
|$157,000.00
|T24
|Nicolai Højgaard
|286 / -2
|36.333
|$157,000.00
|T24
|Harris English
|286 / -2
|36.333
|$157,000.00
|T24
|Scottie Scheffler
|286 / -2
|36.333
|$157,000.00
|T24
|Alex Noren
|286 / -2
|36.333
|$157,000.00
|T24
|Patrick Rodgers
|286 / -2
|36.333
|$157,000.00
|T24
|Xander Schauffele
|286 / -2
|36.333
|$157,000.00
|T33
|Keith Mitchell
|287 / -1
|25.300
|$109,000.00
|T33
|Corey Conners
|287 / -1
|25.300
|$109,000.00
|T33
|Michael Kim
|287 / -1
|25.300
|$109,000.00
|T33
|Ryo Hisatsune
|287 / -1
|25.300
|$109,000.00
|T33
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|287 / -1
|25.300
|$109,000.00
|T38
|Nick Taylor
|288 / E
|21.083
|$90,000.00
|T38
|Taylor Pendrith
|288 / E
|21.083
|$90,000.00
|T38
|Andrew Novak
|288 / E
|21.083
|$90,000.00
|T41
|Hideki Matsuyama
|289 / 1
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T41
|Matt McCarty
|289 / 1
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T41
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|289 / 1
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T44
|Taylor Moore
|290 / 2
|16.500
|$66,000.00
|T44
|Andrew Putnam
|290 / 2
|16.500
|$66,000.00
|T44
|Nico Echavarria
|290 / 2
|16.500
|$66,000.00
|T47
|Daniel Bennett - a
|293 / 5
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T47
|Chris Kirk
|293 / 5
|14.625
|$58,000.00
|49
|Tommy Fleetwood
|294 / 6
|13.500
|$56,000.00
|50
|Brian Harman
|298 / 10
|13.000
|$54,000.00