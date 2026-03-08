PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Daniel Berger's lead cut to one shot over Akshay Bhatia at Arnold Palmer Invitational

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

    Written by Associated Press

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Akshay Bhatia waited just long enough for his putt to take a final turn and drop for birdie Sunday morning, allowing him to cut Daniel Berger's lead to one shot in the rain-delayed Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    They had to play two full holes to complete the third round, which was halted by darkness due to a rain delay. Berger two-putted from 35 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th for a three-shot lead.


    But on the 18th, Berger's tee shot went right into the rough, forcing him to lay up. He hit wedge to 10 feet and missed the par putt to complete an even-par 72.

    Bhatia's birdie putt stopped on the edge of the cup. He stared at it, walked to the hole, stopped for a final look and saw it drop for a 68.

    Berger was at 13-under 203, and they were in the final pairing Sunday afternoon.

    Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa and Sepp Straka were four shots out of the lead, setting up a final round with a number of possibilities. Bay Hill's greens are typically the firmest and fastest of the Florida swing. Five of the last six tournaments at Bay Hill were decided by one shot.

    R4
    In Progress

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

