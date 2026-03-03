ZYRTEC partners with PGA TOUR as first Official Allergy Relief Sponsor.

SUMMIT, N.J., and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLA. – Kenvue Inc. announced Tuesday a multi‑year partnership between ZYRTEC and the PGA TOUR, making ZYRTEC the first Official Allergy Relief Sponsor of the league. The partnership debuts alongside the brand’s new “Yes Season” campaign, rooted in the insight that seasonal allergies often get in the way – making people rethink plans and miss out on things they normally love.With ZYRTEC, the one in four adults with seasonal allergies can push past those barriers, say “yes” to Spring and keep doing their thing – whatever that may be.