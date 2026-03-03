ZYRTEC partners with PGA TOUR as first Official Allergy Relief Sponsor
2 Min Read
The #1 doctor-recommended allergy medicine brand among OTC oral antihistamines launches new 360° "Yes Season™" campaign, empowering people with allergy symptoms to embrace spring adventures
SUMMIT, N.J., and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLA. – Kenvue Inc. announced Tuesday a multi‑year partnership between ZYRTEC and the PGA TOUR, making ZYRTEC the first Official Allergy Relief Sponsor of the league. The partnership debuts alongside the brand’s new “Yes Season” campaign, rooted in the insight that seasonal allergies often get in the way – making people rethink plans and miss out on things they normally love.With ZYRTEC, the one in four adults with seasonal allergies can push past those barriers, say “yes” to Spring and keep doing their thing – whatever that may be.
“Spring allergies affect millions, and golf is where those symptoms can show up hardest – hours of exposure to grass and pollen can challenge even the best players,” said Jenn Lovell, commercial head, U.S allergy, Kenvue. “As golf season collides with allergy season, ZYRTEC is proud to partner with the PGA TOUR to deliver relief that helps the 85% of players impacted by allergies stay in the game – while also helping a growing community of fans and golf enthusiasts fully enjoy the sport they love.”
As part of the four-year agreement, ZYRTEC is also teaming up with two-time PGA TOUR champion Akshay Bhatia and rising star Neal Shipley as Player Ambassadors. Throughout the season, both players will be featured in digital and social content highlighting how reliable fast-acting, long-lasting relief with ZYRTEC helps them perform at their best.
"Throughout my career, it seems my intense allergy symptoms tend to hit during the hardest and most important weeks of my year," said professional golfer and ZYRTEC Ambassador Akshay Bhatia. "That's why I've relied on ZYRTEC to manage my allergy symptoms for years, to ensure that even at the tournaments with the highest allergens, I'm not letting them affect how I show up on the course."
ZYRTEC will engage consumers through an on‑site experience at five tournaments in high‑allergen regions. Fans can take on the Pollen PuttPutt, unwind at The Relief Club, and pick up exclusive ZYRTEC swag – all while learning how the brand delivers 24-hour indoor and outdoor allergy relief for the entire family.
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida (March 2026)
- THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (March 2026)
- RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (April 2026)
- Truist Championship in Charlotte (May 2026)
- TOUR Championship in Atlanta (August 2026)
“We are pleased to welcome ZYRTEC into our marketing partner family as the Official Allergy Relief Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “With our players and fans in mind, we’re thrilled to now provide relief on-site at tournaments as the golf calendar shifts to the Spring and allergy season kicks into high gear.”
To further support allergy sufferers nationwide, ZYRTEC is premiering a new 15-second spot showcasing how doctor-recommended relief empowers people to fully embrace Spring – whether that’s hitting the golf course, enjoying outdoor adventures, or saying yes to every invitation and spontaneous moment.