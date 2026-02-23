Odds Outlook: Shane Lowry opens as betting favorite at PGA National
4 Min Read
Shane Lowry sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at The Genesis
Written by Mike Glasscott
Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry, a three-time winner on the PGA TOUR, is the top choice at FanDuel Sportsbook for the wide-open Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches as the TOUR kicks off its Florida swing at PGA National.
Lowry (+1400), who lives 20 miles up the coast in Jupiter, enjoys his golf in Florida. Making his ninth start at the Champion Course, the Irishman never missed the weekend and cashed checks of T11 or better over his last four events. The runner-up in a rainstorm in 2022 followed with T5, T4, and T11, with all 16 rounds posted at par or better. His first event on TOUR in 2026 earned him T8 at Pebble Beach, and then he added a T24 at The Genesis Invitational. Super off the tee and into the greens in any conditions, any breezy conditions will not bother the Irishman.
Ryan Gerard (+1600) garnered attention at this event as a Monday qualifier in 2023. Posting 69-63 to make the cut and stalk the leaderboard, he cashed T4 after his 71-67 weekend. In the 2025 edition, he posted 11 under before a Sunday 71 knocked him back to T25. He returns for the 2026 edition now as the champion of the Barracuda Championship last summer and the owner of three worldwide runner-up paydays, including solo second (Sony Open in Hawaii) and T2 at The American Express to open the season. Ranked in the top 20 in both Strokes Gained: Approach (eighth) and SG: Tee to Green (19), he is on track again this year.
Ryan Gerard hits 149-yard drive to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at The Genesis
The Højgaard twins, Rasmus (+2200) and Nicolai (+2200), are aiming to join the list of first-time PGA TOUR winners at the Champion Course. The trend extends back to five of the last seven champions, including the last two, Highsmith and 2024 winner Austin Eckroat (+6000). Rasmus, who owns five wins in Europe, including the 2024 Amgen Irish Open, is trending nicely (T44-T30-T24) on arrival. His best finish on TOUR is solo second with Nicolai at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last April. Nicolai opened his 2026 PGA TOUR season with a T22 at the Farmers Insurance Open and followed with his fourth-career podium finish (T3) at the WM Phoenix Open the next week. Nicolai earned his final of three worldwide victories at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship.
When Michael Thorbjorsen (+2200) finally kicks down the door, not many will be surprised. A decorated amateur and collegiate player, he earned a runner-up payday in only his third start on TOUR in 2024. In 2025, he racked up a runner-up payday at the Corales Puntacana Championship in April of 2025. The leader at TPC Scottsdale late on Sunday two weeks ago made two bogeys down the stretch to slip to a share of third place. Added to TGL this season, his confidence should be sky-high moving forward.
Michael Thorbjornsen's 366-yard drive sets up eagle putt on No. 15 at WM Phoenix Open
In 2019, Keith Mitchell (+2700) started the new trend of first-time winners at the event. Before his victory, his first and most recent on TOUR, only two of the previous 12 winners earned their maiden victory at the Champion Course. Since his victory, Mitchell unsurprisingly missed the cut in defense but cashed in his next four visits. Earning T9 in 2022, he returned in 2024 and added another top-10 result (T9) between T53 in 2021 and T42 in 2025. This season, the 34-year-old played all five weekends he entered and earned his best result, T11, at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Brooks Koepka (+2700) is one of many this week playing a “home” game. The former Florida State Seminole and now Jupiter resident will have plenty rooting in his corner in his return to the TOUR in the state of Florida. Koepka, who has never won this event, fell one shot short of forcing a playoff in 2019 when Mitchell won. A victory this week would make it No. 10 on the PGA TOUR for the five-time major champion. After earning T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open, he missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale the following week. With two weeks at home preparing for PGA National, the 35-year-old should be ready to go, especially against a field containing just eight of the top 50 players in the OWGR.
Brooks Koepka sinks 32-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at WM Phoenix Open
Past Cognizant Classic champions entered (not listed above):
- 2023: Chris Kirk (+4000)
- 2010: Camilo Villegas (+100000)
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players via FanDuel:
- +3000: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- +3300: Aaron Rai, Thorbjorn Olesen
- +3500: Will Zalatoris, Max McGreevy, Davis Thompson
- +4000: Max Homa, Kristoffer Reitan, Mac Meissner, Alex Smalley
- +4500: Rico Hoey, Jordan Smith, Haotong Li
- +5000: Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes, Sami Valimaki
- +5500: John Parry, Seamus Power, Johnny Keefer, Matt Wallace
- +6000: Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo, Tom Kim, Kevin Yu, Nico Echavarria
- +7000: Dan Brown, Garrick Higgo, Michael Brennan, Emiliano Grillo, Eric Cole, Vince Whaley
- +7500: Jesper Svensson, Lee Hodges, Matt Kuchar, Gary Woodland
- +8000: Sam Ryder, Billy Horshcel, S.H. Kim, Kevin Roy, Joel Dahmen, Steven Fisk
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.