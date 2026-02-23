Odds Outlook: Shane Lowry opens as betting favorite at PGA National

Brooks Koepka (+2700) is one of many this week playing a “home” game. The former Florida State Seminole and now Jupiter resident will have plenty rooting in his corner in his return to the TOUR in the state of Florida. Koepka, who has never won this event, fell one shot short of forcing a playoff in 2019 when Mitchell won. A victory this week would make it No. 10 on the PGA TOUR for the five-time major champion. After earning T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open, he missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale the following week. With two weeks at home preparing for PGA National, the 35-year-old should be ready to go, especially against a field containing just eight of the top 50 players in the OWGR.