Running with Rick: Look for Ryan Gerard to build on West Coast momentum at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

There’s a curious stat profile being built by Tom Kim right now. It’s curious in the sense that his finishing positions don’t seem as high as they should be. Across his five starts in 2026, he’s gained strokes off the tee in four, gained on approach in three, gained around the green in four, and gained with the putter in two. Yet his best finish was a T34 last week at Riviera. I’m generally encouraged by this, as Kim has shown clear improvement and the ability to beat his peers in all aspects. He simply needs to avoid the bad round and get a little lucky with timing. I’ll keep my expectations reasonable and consider Tom Kim for a Top 20 at +225.