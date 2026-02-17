Running with Rick: Finding players with enough control to tame Riviera

Rickie Fowler has compiled five consecutive top-20 finishes dating to last season’s playoffs. From tee to green, his game is as strong as it has been in years, and he continues to appear on leaderboards. Despite the steady play, he hasn’t truly contended for a title during that stretch because of a unique statistical profile. He has gained at least two strokes in 40% of his rounds — a rate similar to Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama. However, his ceiling is limited. Fowler gains five or more strokes in a round just 4% of the time, a rate more in line with Patrick Rodgers and Pierceson Coody. Simply put, he has a high floor but a modest ceiling, which makes +100 in the Top 20 market a logical target.