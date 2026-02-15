Points and payouts: See what each player earned at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 Min Read
Collin Morikawa earns 700 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with his victory at Pebble Beach.
Collin Morikawa captured his seventh PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2023 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 22-under for a $3.6 million payday and 700 FedExCup points. The victory came at Pebble Beach Golf Links, where Morikawa closed with a 5-under final round to secure the win by one stroke.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Collin Morikawa
|266 / -22
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|T2
|Sepp Straka
|267 / -21
|375.000
|$1,760,000.00
|T2
|Min Woo Lee
|267 / -21
|375.000
|$1,760,000.00
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|268 / -20
|312.500
|$877,500.00
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler
|268 / -20
|312.500
|$877,500.00
|T6
|Sam Burns
|269 / -19
|250.000
|$690,000.00
|T6
|Akshay Bhatia
|269 / -19
|250.000
|$690,000.00
|T8
|Jake Knapp
|270 / -18
|147.500
|$515,000.00
|T8
|Ryo Hisatsune
|270 / -18
|147.500
|$515,000.00
|T8
|Nico Echavarria
|270 / -18
|147.500
|$515,000.00
|T8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|270 / -18
|147.500
|$515,000.00
|T8
|Shane Lowry
|270 / -18
|147.500
|$515,000.00
|T8
|Jacob Bridgeman
|270 / -18
|147.500
|$515,000.00
|T14
|Rory McIlroy
|271 / -17
|85.000
|$342,750.00
|T14
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|271 / -17
|85.000
|$342,750.00
|T14
|Patrick Cantlay
|271 / -17
|85.000
|$342,750.00
|T14
|Tom Hoge
|271 / -17
|85.000
|$342,750.00
|18
|Tony Finau
|272 / -16
|65.000
|$292,000.00
|T19
|Brian Harman
|273 / -15
|51.800
|$235,000.00
|T19
|Rickie Fowler
|273 / -15
|51.800
|$235,000.00
|T19
|Russell Henley
|273 / -15
|51.800
|$235,000.00
|T19
|Xander Schauffele
|273 / -15
|51.800
|$235,000.00
|T19
|Alex Smalley
|273 / -15
|51.800
|$235,000.00
|T24
|Harry Hall
|274 / -14
|40.000
|$162,000.00
|T24
|Harris English
|274 / -14
|40.000
|$162,000.00
|T24
|Jason Day
|274 / -14
|40.000
|$162,000.00
|T24
|Nick Taylor
|274 / -14
|40.000
|$162,000.00
|T24
|Ryan Fox
|274 / -14
|40.000
|$162,000.00
|T29
|Keegan Bradley
|275 / -13
|31.000
|$125,200.00
|T29
|Alex Noren
|275 / -13
|31.000
|$125,200.00
|T29
|Jordan Spieth
|275 / -13
|31.000
|$125,200.00
|T29
|Max McGreevy
|275 / -13
|31.000
|$125,200.00
|T29
|Maverick McNealy
|275 / -13
|31.000
|$125,200.00
|T34
|Sami Valimaki
|276 / -12
|25.167
|$104,000.00
|T34
|Mackenzie Hughes
|276 / -12
|25.167
|$104,000.00
|T34
|Taylor Pendrith
|276 / -12
|25.167
|$104,000.00
|T37
|Justin Rose
|277 / -11
|19.969
|$78,375.00
|T37
|Bud Cauley
|277 / -11
|19.969
|$78,375.00
|T37
|Ludvig Åberg
|277 / -11
|19.969
|$78,375.00
|T37
|Max Greyserman
|277 / -11
|19.969
|$78,375.00
|T37
|Robert MacIntyre
|277 / -11
|19.969
|$78,375.00
|T37
|Ben Griffin
|277 / -11
|19.969
|$78,375.00
|T37
|J.T. Poston
|277 / -11
|19.969
|$78,375.00
|T37
|Chris Gotterup
|277 / -11
|19.969
|$78,375.00
|T45
|Ryan Gerard
|278 / -10
|15.750
|$57,000.00
|T45
|Si Woo Kim
|278 / -10
|15.750
|$57,000.00
|T45
|J.J. Spaun
|278 / -10
|15.750
|$57,000.00
|T48
|Billy Horschel
|279 / -9
|13.313
|$49,250.00
|T48
|Andrew Novak
|279 / -9
|13.313
|$49,250.00
|T48
|Kurt Kitayama
|279 / -9
|13.313
|$49,250.00
|T48
|Pierceson Coody
|279 / -9
|13.313
|$49,250.00
|T52
|Chris Kirk
|280 / -8
|11.500
|$45,000.00
|T52
|Keith Mitchell
|280 / -8
|11.500
|$45,000.00
|T52
|Patrick Rodgers
|280 / -8
|11.500
|$45,000.00
|T55
|Denny McCarthy
|281 / -7
|10.000
|$42,000.00
|T55
|Cameron Young
|281 / -7
|10.000
|$42,000.00
|T55
|Samuel Stevens
|281 / -7
|10.000
|$42,000.00
|T58
|Wyndham Clark
|282 / -6
|8.750
|$39,750.00
|T58
|Viktor Hovland
|282 / -6
|8.750
|$39,750.00
|T60
|Sahith Theegala
|283 / -5
|7.875
|$38,250.00
|T60
|Garrick Higgo
|283 / -5
|7.875
|$38,250.00
|T60
|Steven Fisk
|283 / -5
|7.875
|$38,250.00
|T60
|Aldrich Potgieter
|283 / -5
|7.875
|$38,250.00
|T64
|Marco Penge
|284 / -4
|7.000
|$36,500.00
|T64
|Emiliano Grillo
|284 / -4
|7.000
|$36,500.00
|T64
|Lucas Glover
|284 / -4
|7.000
|$36,500.00
|T67
|Stephan Jaeger
|285 / -3
|6.250
|$35,083.33
|T67
|Richard Hoey
|285 / -3
|6.250
|$35,083.33
|T67
|Matt McCarty
|285 / -3
|6.250
|$35,083.33
|T70
|Kevin Yu
|286 / -2
|5.625
|$34,375.00
|T70
|Corey Conners
|286 / -2
|5.625
|$34,375.00
|72
|Michael Kim
|288 / E
|5.250
|$34,000.00
|T73
|Matti Schmid
|289 / +1
|4.875
|$33,625.00
|T73
|Aaron Rai
|289 / +1
|4.875
|$33,625.00
|T75
|Daniel Berger
|290 / +2
|4.375
|$33,125.00
|T75
|Joe Highsmith
|290 / +2
|4.375
|$33,125.00
|77
|Adam Schenk
|293 / +5
|4.000
|$32,750.00
|T78
|Brian Campbell
|297 / +9
|3.500
|$32,250.00
|T78
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|297 / +9
|3.500
|$32,250.00
|T78
|Jhonattan Vegas
|297 / +9
|3.500
|$32,250.00
Morikawa's path to victory showcased his resilience and ability to peak when it mattered most. After opening with a 3-under first round that left him T39, he steadily improved with a 4-under second round to reach T27, then fired a 10-under third round to move into T2. His 5-under final round was enough to edge past the field for his first victory since his previous TOUR win.
The final round at Pebble Beach produced compelling competition as several players made significant moves up the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler posted the day's best score with a 9-under round, vaulting 18 positions from T22 to finish T4 alongside Tommy Fleetwood, who carded a 6-under final round, moving up three spots from T7. Min Woo Lee made the most significant charge among the contenders, firing a 7-under round to jump five positions from T7 into a T2 finish with Sepp Straka, who maintained his T2 position with a steady 4-under round.
Sunday saw contrasting fortunes for several players who began the day in contention. Akshay Bhatia, who started the final round as the leader, struggled to an even-par round and dropped five positions to T6, finishing tied with Sam Burns, who posted a 5-under final round to move up one spot. Jake Knapp experienced a difficult finish, carding just 1-under to fall six positions from T2 to T8. Rory McIlroy delivered the day's most impressive positional gain, recording an 8-under round to climb 25 spots from T39 to T14. The T8 group featured several players who posted solid final rounds, including Ryo Hisatsune and Shane Lowry, both of whom moved up three positions with matching 5-under scores, while Hideki Matsuyama slipped two spots despite a 3-under effort.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.