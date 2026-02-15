Points and payouts: See what each player earned at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sunday saw contrasting fortunes for several players who began the day in contention. Akshay Bhatia, who started the final round as the leader, struggled to an even-par round and dropped five positions to T6, finishing tied with Sam Burns, who posted a 5-under final round to move up one spot. Jake Knapp experienced a difficult finish, carding just 1-under to fall six positions from T2 to T8. Rory McIlroy delivered the day's most impressive positional gain, recording an 8-under round to climb 25 spots from T39 to T14. The T8 group featured several players who posted solid final rounds, including Ryo Hisatsune and Shane Lowry, both of whom moved up three positions with matching 5-under scores, while Hideki Matsuyama slipped two spots despite a 3-under effort.