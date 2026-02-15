PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Golfbet recap: Top five winning wagers at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Golfbet recap: Top five winning wagers at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Collin Morikawa earns 700 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with his victory at Pebble Beach.

    Collin Morikawa earns 700 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with his victory at Pebble Beach.

    Collin Morikawa captured his seventh PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2023 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 22-under for a $3.6 million payday and 700 FedExCup points. The victory came at Pebble Beach Golf Links, where Morikawa closed with a 5-under final round to secure the win by one stroke.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Collin Morikawa266 / -22700.000$3,600,000.00
    T2Sepp Straka267 / -21375.000$1,760,000.00
    T2Min Woo Lee267 / -21375.000$1,760,000.00
    T4Tommy Fleetwood268 / -20312.500$877,500.00
    T4Scottie Scheffler268 / -20312.500$877,500.00
    T6Sam Burns269 / -19250.000$690,000.00
    T6Akshay Bhatia269 / -19250.000$690,000.00
    T8Jake Knapp270 / -18147.500$515,000.00
    T8Ryo Hisatsune270 / -18147.500$515,000.00
    T8Nico Echavarria270 / -18147.500$515,000.00
    T8Hideki Matsuyama270 / -18147.500$515,000.00
    T8Shane Lowry270 / -18147.500$515,000.00
    T8Jacob Bridgeman270 / -18147.500$515,000.00
    T14Rory McIlroy271 / -1785.000$342,750.00
    T14Matt Fitzpatrick271 / -1785.000$342,750.00
    T14Patrick Cantlay271 / -1785.000$342,750.00
    T14Tom Hoge271 / -1785.000$342,750.00
    18Tony Finau272 / -1665.000$292,000.00
    T19Brian Harman273 / -1551.800$235,000.00
    T19Rickie Fowler273 / -1551.800$235,000.00
    T19Russell Henley273 / -1551.800$235,000.00
    T19Xander Schauffele273 / -1551.800$235,000.00
    T19Alex Smalley273 / -1551.800$235,000.00
    T24Harry Hall274 / -1440.000$162,000.00
    T24Harris English274 / -1440.000$162,000.00
    T24Jason Day274 / -1440.000$162,000.00
    T24Nick Taylor274 / -1440.000$162,000.00
    T24Ryan Fox274 / -1440.000$162,000.00
    T29Keegan Bradley275 / -1331.000$125,200.00
    T29Alex Noren275 / -1331.000$125,200.00
    T29Jordan Spieth275 / -1331.000$125,200.00
    T29Max McGreevy275 / -1331.000$125,200.00
    T29Maverick McNealy275 / -1331.000$125,200.00
    T34Sami Valimaki276 / -1225.167$104,000.00
    T34Mackenzie Hughes276 / -1225.167$104,000.00
    T34Taylor Pendrith276 / -1225.167$104,000.00
    T37Justin Rose277 / -1119.969$78,375.00
    T37Bud Cauley277 / -1119.969$78,375.00
    T37Ludvig Åberg277 / -1119.969$78,375.00
    T37Max Greyserman277 / -1119.969$78,375.00
    T37Robert MacIntyre277 / -1119.969$78,375.00
    T37Ben Griffin277 / -1119.969$78,375.00
    T37J.T. Poston277 / -1119.969$78,375.00
    T37Chris Gotterup277 / -1119.969$78,375.00
    T45Ryan Gerard278 / -1015.750$57,000.00
    T45Si Woo Kim278 / -1015.750$57,000.00
    T45J.J. Spaun278 / -1015.750$57,000.00
    T48Billy Horschel279 / -913.313$49,250.00
    T48Andrew Novak279 / -913.313$49,250.00
    T48Kurt Kitayama279 / -913.313$49,250.00
    T48Pierceson Coody279 / -913.313$49,250.00
    T52Chris Kirk280 / -811.500$45,000.00
    T52Keith Mitchell280 / -811.500$45,000.00
    T52Patrick Rodgers280 / -811.500$45,000.00
    T55Denny McCarthy281 / -710.000$42,000.00
    T55Cameron Young281 / -710.000$42,000.00
    T55Samuel Stevens281 / -710.000$42,000.00
    T58Wyndham Clark282 / -68.750$39,750.00
    T58Viktor Hovland282 / -68.750$39,750.00
    T60Sahith Theegala283 / -57.875$38,250.00
    T60Garrick Higgo283 / -57.875$38,250.00
    T60Steven Fisk283 / -57.875$38,250.00
    T60Aldrich Potgieter283 / -57.875$38,250.00
    T64Marco Penge284 / -47.000$36,500.00
    T64Emiliano Grillo284 / -47.000$36,500.00
    T64Lucas Glover284 / -47.000$36,500.00
    T67Stephan Jaeger285 / -36.250$35,083.33
    T67Richard Hoey285 / -36.250$35,083.33
    T67Matt McCarty285 / -36.250$35,083.33
    T70Kevin Yu286 / -25.625$34,375.00
    T70Corey Conners286 / -25.625$34,375.00
    72Michael Kim288 / E5.250$34,000.00
    T73Matti Schmid289 / +14.875$33,625.00
    T73Aaron Rai289 / +14.875$33,625.00
    T75Daniel Berger290 / +24.375$33,125.00
    T75Joe Highsmith290 / +24.375$33,125.00
    77Adam Schenk293 / +54.000$32,750.00
    T78Brian Campbell297 / +93.500$32,250.00
    T78Michael Thorbjornsen297 / +93.500$32,250.00
    T78Jhonattan Vegas297 / +93.500$32,250.00

    Morikawa's path to victory showcased his resilience and ability to peak when it mattered most. After opening with a 3-under first round that left him T39, he steadily improved with a 4-under second round to reach T27, then fired a 10-under third round to move into T2. His 5-under final round was enough to edge past the field for his first victory since his previous TOUR win.

    The final round at Pebble Beach produced compelling competition as several players made significant moves up the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler posted the day's best score with a 9-under round, vaulting 18 positions from T22 to finish T4 alongside Tommy Fleetwood, who carded a 6-under final round, moving up three spots from T7. Min Woo Lee made the most significant charge among the contenders, firing a 7-under round to jump five positions from T7 into a T2 finish with Sepp Straka, who maintained his T2 position with a steady 4-under round.

    Sunday saw contrasting fortunes for several players who began the day in contention. Akshay Bhatia, who started the final round as the leader, struggled to an even-par round and dropped five positions to T6, finishing tied with Sam Burns, who posted a 5-under final round to move up one spot. Jake Knapp experienced a difficult finish, carding just 1-under to fall six positions from T2 to T8. Rory McIlroy delivered the day's most impressive positional gain, recording an 8-under round to climb 25 spots from T39 to T14. The T8 group featured several players who posted solid final rounds, including Ryo Hisatsune and Shane Lowry, both of whom moved up three positions with matching 5-under scores, while Hideki Matsuyama slipped two spots despite a 3-under effort.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 11, 2026

    AT&T Pebble Beach props: Don’t shy away from 'Without Scheffler' market

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 11, 2026

    The Five: Big questions Spieth, Schauffele, McIlroy, Morikawa, Matsuyama must answer in '26

    Need to Know
    Image for article.
    Feb 13, 2026

    AT&T Pebble Beach: How to watch Friday action from Monterey Peninsula

    Latest
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW