Bolton: Reinforcements arrive for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Hideki Matsuyama ... Sure, there’s a concern for how he failed to slam the door at the WM Phoenix Open, but he still closed with 3-under 68 and the playoff loss aligned with his phenomenal play at TPC Scottsdale across the last decade. He’s also a professional who will figure it out and emerge with victory another time. Instead, this caution is relevant only for his forgettable history at Pebble Beach. Give him the week off and revisit when The Genesis Invitational returns to Riviera Country Club next week.

Xander Schauffele ... It’s not lost on me that he closed out the WM Phoenix Open with a bogey-free, 6-under 65, but all it yielded was a seven-way share of 41st place and, well, a new consecutive cuts-made streak. He loves himself the no-cut, limited-field contest, but his track record at Pebble Beach is among the least impressive at any of his haunts. Finished T3 at the 2019 U.S. Open here, but scuffled en route to results outside the top 50 in both prior starts in this tournament.

Ludvig Åberg ... Parked under just six percent among rosters saved, gamers have cooled on the Swedish talent. And rightfully so. The thing is, we all know that he’ll return with gusto sooner than later, so it makes the most sense that it could happen against a smaller field with no cut. For only that reason, I love the contrarian play. However, although he was the runner-up in his debut in 2024, he withdrew due to an illness during last year’s edition and he’s 0-for-2 to start this season, also while battling through an illness.