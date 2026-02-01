Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Farmers Insurance Open

Several other players delivered noteworthy performances throughout the week. Matsuyama opened strong with an 8-under first round but struggled in the second round with a 1-over performance before recovering with rounds of 3-under and 2-under to finish T11, earning $193,028.57. Dahmen made a remarkable move in the second round with a 9-under performance that propelled him from T55 to T3, though his final-round, 1-over score dropped him to T7 for $301,600. McNealy showed consistent play with rounds of 7-under, 2-under, 2-under and 2-under to finish 10th and earn $261,600.