PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Farmers Insurance Open

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Golfbet recap: Top five winning wagers at Farmers Insurance Open

Golfbet recap: Top five winning wagers at Farmers Insurance Open

Rose earns $1.728 million, 500 FedExCup points with 13th TOUR victory

    Rose earns $1.728 million, 500 FedExCup points with 13th TOUR victory

    Justin Rose captured the Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) with a commanding seven-stroke victory, finishing at 23-under and earning $1.728 million along with 500 FedExCup points. With this win, Justin Rose now has 13 TOUR victories

    The final round at Torrey Pines featured notable performances throughout the leaderboard as players made their final push up the standings.

    Rose maintained his lead with a 2-under final round to secure the victory. Behind him, Pierceson Coody delivered the day's best performance with a 7-under final round, vaulting 12 positions from T14 to T2 and earning $726,400. Si Woo Kim and Ryo Hisatsune also claimed T2 finishes with matching 3-under final rounds, each earning $726,400 and 208.3 FedExCup points. Jake Knapp moved up four spots to T5 with a 5-under round, securing $370,800.

    The final round saw several players make significant moves, including Sahith Theegala, who jumped 13 positions with a 6-under round to reach T7, and Tony Finau, who climbed 19 spots with his own 6-under effort to finish T11. Joel Dahmen, who entered the final round in second place, struggled with a 1-over round that dropped him five positions to T7. Patrick Rodgers and Kristoffer Reitan each made impressive 31-position jumps up the leaderboard with matching 6-under final rounds. Maverick McNealy slipped four positions to 10th despite a 2-under round, while Hideki Matsuyama finished T11 after a 2-under final round.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Justin Rose265 / -23500.000$1,728,000.00
    T2Si Woo Kim272 / -16208.333$726,400.00
    T2Ryo Hisatsune272 / -16208.333$726,400.00
    T2Pierceson Coody272 / -16208.333$726,400.00
    T5Stephan Jaeger273 / -15105.000$370,800.00
    T5Jake Knapp273 / -15105.000$370,800.00
    T7Joel Dahmen274 / -1485.000$301,600.00
    T7Sahith Theegala274 / -1485.000$301,600.00
    T7Andrew Novak274 / -1485.000$301,600.00
    10Maverick McNealy275 / -1375.000$261,600.00
    T11Adam Schenk276 / -1258.714$193,028.57
    T11Keith Mitchell276 / -1258.714$193,028.57
    T11Hideki Matsuyama276 / -1258.714$193,028.57
    T11Haotong Li276 / -1258.714$193,028.57
    T11Seamus Power276 / -1258.714$193,028.57
    T11Tony Finau276 / -1258.714$193,028.57
    T11Ryan Gerard276 / -1258.714$193,028.57
    T18Chris Gotterup277 / -1146.000$132,000.00
    T18Matt McCarty277 / -1146.000$132,000.00
    T18Michael Thorbjornsen277 / -1146.000$132,000.00
    T18David Lipsky277 / -1146.000$132,000.00
    T22Chad Ramey278 / -1037.300$92,640.00
    T22Kris Ventura278 / -1037.300$92,640.00
    T22Harris English278 / -1037.300$92,640.00
    T22Cameron Young278 / -1037.300$92,640.00
    T22Nicolai Højgaard278 / -1037.300$92,640.00
    T27Eric Cole279 / -931.000$71,520.00
    T27Christiaan Bezuidenhout279 / -931.000$71,520.00
    T27Patrick Rodgers279 / -931.000$71,520.00
    T30Justin Lower280 / -823.125$56,280.00
    T30Adam Scott280 / -823.125$56,280.00
    T30Rasmus Højgaard280 / -823.125$56,280.00
    T30Max McGreevy280 / -823.125$56,280.00
    T30Kristoffer Reitan280 / -823.125$56,280.00
    T30Samuel Stevens280 / -823.125$56,280.00
    T30Isaiah Salinda280 / -823.125$56,280.00
    T30Dan Brown280 / -823.125$56,280.00
    T38Danny Walker281 / -716.000$41,760.00
    T38Matthieu Pavon281 / -716.000$41,760.00
    T38Karl Vilips281 / -716.000$41,760.00
    T38Jason Day281 / -716.000$41,760.00
    T38Emiliano Grillo281 / -716.000$41,760.00
    T43Keegan Bradley282 / -611.000$31,264.00
    T43John Parry282 / -611.000$31,264.00
    T43John VanDerLaan282 / -611.000$31,264.00
    T43Davis Thompson282 / -611.000$31,264.00
    T43Ricky Castillo282 / -611.000$31,264.00
    T43Johnny Keefer282 / -611.000$31,264.00
    T49Austin Eckroat283 / -57.500$23,739.43
    T49Mac Meissner283 / -57.500$23,739.43
    T49Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen283 / -57.500$23,739.43
    T49Taylor Moore283 / -57.500$23,739.43
    T49A.J. Ewart283 / -57.500$23,739.43
    T49Denny McCarthy283 / -57.500$23,739.43
    T49Zecheng Dou283 / -57.500$23,739.43
    T56Brooks Koepka284 / -45.600$22,176.00
    T56Matti Schmid284 / -45.600$22,176.00
    T56Sudarshan Yellamaraju284 / -45.600$22,176.00
    T59Zach Bauchou285 / -34.900$21,504.00
    T59Doug Ghim285 / -34.900$21,504.00
    T59Sam Ryder285 / -34.900$21,504.00
    T59Mackenzie Hughes285 / -34.900$21,504.00
    63S.H. Kim286 / -24.400$21,024.00
    64Keita Nakajima287 / -14.200$20,832.00
    T65Wyndham Clark288 / E3.700$20,352.00
    T65Emilio Gonzalez288 / E3.700$20,352.00
    T65Marcelo Rozo288 / E3.700$20,352.00
    T65Tom Kim288 / E3.700$20,352.00
    69Mark Hubbard289 / +13.200$19,872.00
    T70Cam Davis290 / +22.850$19,392.00
    T70Tom Hoge290 / +22.850$19,392.00
    T70Jackson Suber290 / +22.850$19,392.00
    T70Richard Hoey290 / +22.850$19,392.00
    74Kensei Hirata291 / +32.600$18,912.00

    Rose's path to victory began with a dominant 10-under opening round that established him atop the leaderboard. He followed with consistent performances of 7-under, 4-under and 2-under in the subsequent rounds to maintain his lead throughout the tournament and secure the victory.

    Several other players delivered noteworthy performances throughout the week. Matsuyama opened strong with an 8-under first round but struggled in the second round with a 1-over performance before recovering with rounds of 3-under and 2-under to finish T11, earning $193,028.57. Dahmen made a remarkable move in the second round with a 9-under performance that propelled him from T55 to T3, though his final-round, 1-over score dropped him to T7 for $301,600. McNealy showed consistent play with rounds of 7-under, 2-under, 2-under and 2-under to finish 10th and earn $261,600.

    Finau's tournament was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole during the opening round, recorded from 215 yards. Despite opening with an even-par round, Finau bounced back with strong performances in the following rounds, including a 5-under second round, 1-under third round, and a 6-under final round that moved him 19 positions up the leaderboard to T11, earning $193,028.57. Knapp and Theegala both opened with matching 6-under rounds, with Knapp maintaining steady play throughout to finish T5 for $370,800, while Theegala recovered from a difficult third round to finish T7 for $301,600.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 1, 2026

    Rose runs away with title at Farmers, sets scoring record at Torrey Pines

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Feb 1, 2026

    Reed loses in playoff as Schott wins Bahrain Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 1, 2026

    Dahmen rising to occasion at just the right time at Torrey Pines

    Latest
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW