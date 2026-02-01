Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Farmers Insurance Open
Rose earns $1.728 million, 500 FedExCup points with 13th TOUR victory
Justin Rose captured the Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) with a commanding seven-stroke victory, finishing at 23-under and earning $1.728 million along with 500 FedExCup points. With this win, Justin Rose now has 13 TOUR victories
The final round at Torrey Pines featured notable performances throughout the leaderboard as players made their final push up the standings.
Rose maintained his lead with a 2-under final round to secure the victory. Behind him, Pierceson Coody delivered the day's best performance with a 7-under final round, vaulting 12 positions from T14 to T2 and earning $726,400. Si Woo Kim and Ryo Hisatsune also claimed T2 finishes with matching 3-under final rounds, each earning $726,400 and 208.3 FedExCup points. Jake Knapp moved up four spots to T5 with a 5-under round, securing $370,800.
The final round saw several players make significant moves, including Sahith Theegala, who jumped 13 positions with a 6-under round to reach T7, and Tony Finau, who climbed 19 spots with his own 6-under effort to finish T11. Joel Dahmen, who entered the final round in second place, struggled with a 1-over round that dropped him five positions to T7. Patrick Rodgers and Kristoffer Reitan each made impressive 31-position jumps up the leaderboard with matching 6-under final rounds. Maverick McNealy slipped four positions to 10th despite a 2-under round, while Hideki Matsuyama finished T11 after a 2-under final round.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Justin Rose
|265 / -23
|500.000
|$1,728,000.00
|T2
|Si Woo Kim
|272 / -16
|208.333
|$726,400.00
|T2
|Ryo Hisatsune
|272 / -16
|208.333
|$726,400.00
|T2
|Pierceson Coody
|272 / -16
|208.333
|$726,400.00
|T5
|Stephan Jaeger
|273 / -15
|105.000
|$370,800.00
|T5
|Jake Knapp
|273 / -15
|105.000
|$370,800.00
|T7
|Joel Dahmen
|274 / -14
|85.000
|$301,600.00
|T7
|Sahith Theegala
|274 / -14
|85.000
|$301,600.00
|T7
|Andrew Novak
|274 / -14
|85.000
|$301,600.00
|10
|Maverick McNealy
|275 / -13
|75.000
|$261,600.00
|T11
|Adam Schenk
|276 / -12
|58.714
|$193,028.57
|T11
|Keith Mitchell
|276 / -12
|58.714
|$193,028.57
|T11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|276 / -12
|58.714
|$193,028.57
|T11
|Haotong Li
|276 / -12
|58.714
|$193,028.57
|T11
|Seamus Power
|276 / -12
|58.714
|$193,028.57
|T11
|Tony Finau
|276 / -12
|58.714
|$193,028.57
|T11
|Ryan Gerard
|276 / -12
|58.714
|$193,028.57
|T18
|Chris Gotterup
|277 / -11
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T18
|Matt McCarty
|277 / -11
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T18
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|277 / -11
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T18
|David Lipsky
|277 / -11
|46.000
|$132,000.00
|T22
|Chad Ramey
|278 / -10
|37.300
|$92,640.00
|T22
|Kris Ventura
|278 / -10
|37.300
|$92,640.00
|T22
|Harris English
|278 / -10
|37.300
|$92,640.00
|T22
|Cameron Young
|278 / -10
|37.300
|$92,640.00
|T22
|Nicolai Højgaard
|278 / -10
|37.300
|$92,640.00
|T27
|Eric Cole
|279 / -9
|31.000
|$71,520.00
|T27
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|279 / -9
|31.000
|$71,520.00
|T27
|Patrick Rodgers
|279 / -9
|31.000
|$71,520.00
|T30
|Justin Lower
|280 / -8
|23.125
|$56,280.00
|T30
|Adam Scott
|280 / -8
|23.125
|$56,280.00
|T30
|Rasmus Højgaard
|280 / -8
|23.125
|$56,280.00
|T30
|Max McGreevy
|280 / -8
|23.125
|$56,280.00
|T30
|Kristoffer Reitan
|280 / -8
|23.125
|$56,280.00
|T30
|Samuel Stevens
|280 / -8
|23.125
|$56,280.00
|T30
|Isaiah Salinda
|280 / -8
|23.125
|$56,280.00
|T30
|Dan Brown
|280 / -8
|23.125
|$56,280.00
|T38
|Danny Walker
|281 / -7
|16.000
|$41,760.00
|T38
|Matthieu Pavon
|281 / -7
|16.000
|$41,760.00
|T38
|Karl Vilips
|281 / -7
|16.000
|$41,760.00
|T38
|Jason Day
|281 / -7
|16.000
|$41,760.00
|T38
|Emiliano Grillo
|281 / -7
|16.000
|$41,760.00
|T43
|Keegan Bradley
|282 / -6
|11.000
|$31,264.00
|T43
|John Parry
|282 / -6
|11.000
|$31,264.00
|T43
|John VanDerLaan
|282 / -6
|11.000
|$31,264.00
|T43
|Davis Thompson
|282 / -6
|11.000
|$31,264.00
|T43
|Ricky Castillo
|282 / -6
|11.000
|$31,264.00
|T43
|Johnny Keefer
|282 / -6
|11.000
|$31,264.00
|T49
|Austin Eckroat
|283 / -5
|7.500
|$23,739.43
|T49
|Mac Meissner
|283 / -5
|7.500
|$23,739.43
|T49
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|283 / -5
|7.500
|$23,739.43
|T49
|Taylor Moore
|283 / -5
|7.500
|$23,739.43
|T49
|A.J. Ewart
|283 / -5
|7.500
|$23,739.43
|T49
|Denny McCarthy
|283 / -5
|7.500
|$23,739.43
|T49
|Zecheng Dou
|283 / -5
|7.500
|$23,739.43
|T56
|Brooks Koepka
|284 / -4
|5.600
|$22,176.00
|T56
|Matti Schmid
|284 / -4
|5.600
|$22,176.00
|T56
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|284 / -4
|5.600
|$22,176.00
|T59
|Zach Bauchou
|285 / -3
|4.900
|$21,504.00
|T59
|Doug Ghim
|285 / -3
|4.900
|$21,504.00
|T59
|Sam Ryder
|285 / -3
|4.900
|$21,504.00
|T59
|Mackenzie Hughes
|285 / -3
|4.900
|$21,504.00
|63
|S.H. Kim
|286 / -2
|4.400
|$21,024.00
|64
|Keita Nakajima
|287 / -1
|4.200
|$20,832.00
|T65
|Wyndham Clark
|288 / E
|3.700
|$20,352.00
|T65
|Emilio Gonzalez
|288 / E
|3.700
|$20,352.00
|T65
|Marcelo Rozo
|288 / E
|3.700
|$20,352.00
|T65
|Tom Kim
|288 / E
|3.700
|$20,352.00
|69
|Mark Hubbard
|289 / +1
|3.200
|$19,872.00
|T70
|Cam Davis
|290 / +2
|2.850
|$19,392.00
|T70
|Tom Hoge
|290 / +2
|2.850
|$19,392.00
|T70
|Jackson Suber
|290 / +2
|2.850
|$19,392.00
|T70
|Richard Hoey
|290 / +2
|2.850
|$19,392.00
|74
|Kensei Hirata
|291 / +3
|2.600
|$18,912.00
Rose's path to victory began with a dominant 10-under opening round that established him atop the leaderboard. He followed with consistent performances of 7-under, 4-under and 2-under in the subsequent rounds to maintain his lead throughout the tournament and secure the victory.
Several other players delivered noteworthy performances throughout the week. Matsuyama opened strong with an 8-under first round but struggled in the second round with a 1-over performance before recovering with rounds of 3-under and 2-under to finish T11, earning $193,028.57. Dahmen made a remarkable move in the second round with a 9-under performance that propelled him from T55 to T3, though his final-round, 1-over score dropped him to T7 for $301,600. McNealy showed consistent play with rounds of 7-under, 2-under, 2-under and 2-under to finish 10th and earn $261,600.
Finau's tournament was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole during the opening round, recorded from 215 yards. Despite opening with an even-par round, Finau bounced back with strong performances in the following rounds, including a 5-under second round, 1-under third round, and a 6-under final round that moved him 19 positions up the leaderboard to T11, earning $193,028.57. Knapp and Theegala both opened with matching 6-under rounds, with Knapp maintaining steady play throughout to finish T5 for $370,800, while Theegala recovered from a difficult third round to finish T7 for $301,600.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.